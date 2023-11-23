Latin America Daily Briefing

Latin America Daily Briefing

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Alex F's avatar
Alex F
Nov 23, 2023

I think Ahmari’s response makes it pretty clear Milei is not “right-wing.”

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Owen Lewis's avatar
Owen Lewis
Nov 23, 2023

Giving the UN any more power over anything, taxes included, is an awful idea.

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