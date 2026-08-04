Discussions between Venezuela’s acting government and a faction of the political opposition were set to start on Saturday. But instead of expected face-to-face negotiations, National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez held a phone call with his counterpart, Dinorah Figuera, the head of the 2015 National Assembly, backed by the United States.

The announcement was made late Saturday, with little information made public. Rodríguez said the phone call covered the composition of each side’s delegation and a timetable. (CNN)

Both sides said actual meetings will commence this week, and will focus on the victims of the June earthquakes, strengthening democracy, and rights and political guarantees. (Efecto Cocuyo)

Rodríguez explained that it is an “inclusive and effective” process with “clear and verifiable goals” while Figuera stated that the dialogue aims at “democratic transition” and “attention to the victims” of the earthquakes. (Efecto Cocuyo)

Venezuelans are skeptical, but ultimately hope for new elections, reports EFE.

Figuera thanked the U.S. and Marco Rubio for their backing of the transition, reports the Caracas Chronicles.

U.S. officials celebrated the advance, saying the dialogue process contributes to the three phase U.S. plan for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery and political transition. (Efecto Cocuyo)

Indeed, the U.S. Trump administration believes Venezuela has now entered the second stage of it’s post-Maduro strategy, the phase focused on economic recovery. In a media interview Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that national reconciliation would be the first prerequisite for the eventual democratic transition, arguing that Venezuelans have remained politically divided for decades and suggesting that post-communist transitions in Eastern Europe offer useful models, reports the Miami Herald.

The biggest novelty in the latest Venezuelan discussions “is the role of the United States. Unlike earlier negotiations, Washington will not act as a facilitator or observer but as an arbiter with huge vested interests,” writes Boris Muñoz in El País. “The opposition and the government will negotiate, but Donald Trump will decide. That raises an unavoidable question: can there be a democratic transition when the true center of decision-making lies outside Venezuela?”

More Venezuela

Heading into the negotiations, Reuters reported that Mauricio Claver-Carone, “an unofficial adviser to the Trump administration who has played a leading role in shaping U.S. Venezuela policy and multimillion-dollar deals to exploit the OPEC state’s vast oil resources” is no longer fulfilling an oversight role experts had likened to that of a viceroy. Claver-Carone said his departure was voluntary, though multiple sources familiar with the matter say he was forced out in recent weeks, reports Reuters.

Venezuela’s official death toll from the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country on June 24 has climbed to 6,125, according to a reconstruction bulletin released yesterday. Authorities warned that thousands of residences remain unsafe more than five weeks after the disaster, reports the Miami Herald.

Nearly eight months after Trump predicted U.S. companies would “rapidly rebuild Venezuela’s dilapidated oil industry” to boost production, no new petroleum deals have been finalized there with U.S. companies. The U.S. Department of Energy is largely to blame, according to Axios.

The United States sent a flight with deportees to Venezuela yesterday for the first time since devastating June 24 earthquakes. Venezuelan state officials — operating as part of a de facto U.S. protectorate — “regularly publish choreographed videos of returnees, framing their forced removal as a government-led homecoming,” reports the New York Times.

Regional Relations

Venezuela and the Dominican Republic have agreed to work towards restoring relations, which were severed after the Dominican Republic criticized the re-election of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as fraudulent. (Al Jazeera)

Argentina’s President Javier Milei renewed his war of words against his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday, after sparking a diplomatic spat last week by calling him a criminal. “He’s a thief, he’s corrupt, he’s been convicted of theft and corruption, he’s been in prison, so it’s true that we can call him a convict,” Milei said of Lula. (AFP)

Cuba

2The U.S. has increased its intelligence assets in Cuba in recent months as it pushes the country’s communist regime to reform or fall from power,” reports Politico. “Such intelligence moves could portend actions ranging from a U.S. military operation in Cuba to stepped up efforts to turn Cuban officials or ordinary citizens against the regime.”

Haiti

Deporting Haitians living in the U.S. under a temporary reprieve will worsen the situation on the ground in Haiti. “The reality on the ground — widespread violence, mass displacement, acute hunger and the collapse of essential services — are exactly the conditions that TPS was created for,” writes U.S. lawmaker Ami Bera in a Miami Herald op-ed.

He was part of a U.S. bipartisan congressional delegation that visited to Haiti last week, the first such visit by U.S. lawmakers in seven years. Bera told the Miami Herald he specifically asked Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé about the northern city of Cap-Haïtien after senior State Department official Michael Kozak testified during a congressional hearing that deportees were being returned there, rather than to Port-au-Prince, and implied the city could absorb the influx. “The prime minister was like, ‘No, Cap-Haïtien cannot take any additional folks. It’s not a city that was built for a million-plus individuals, and you’re just creating a situation over there,” Bera said.

Colombia

Colombia’s outgoing president, Gustavo Petro, has repeated allegations that June’s presidential election was rigged, rejecting the legitimacy of his right-wing successor, Abelardo de la Espriella, just days before he is set to take office, reports Al Jazeera.

Luis Carlos Rúa swore in to the Colombian senate dressed in the white, plush elephant costume he wore for the entire electoral campaign and his political activism. His character, Elefante blanco, is a reference to the term used to describe overpriced, abandoned or ultimately useless public works, which he had spent the previous five years exposing on social media. Rúa, who ran as an independent, became one of Colombia’s most voted for senators, with about 124,000 votes. - Guardian

Peru

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori’s appointment of a longtime US Embassy official as foreign minister, Carlos Espá, “is the strongest sign yet that her administration could tilt closer to Washington, despite her campaign pledge to avoid automatically aligning with any major power,” reports Bloomberg.

Honduras

A Honduran judge ruled that former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was pardoned last year of US drug trafficking charges by US President Donald Trump, can remain free while facing his corruption trial in Honduras, reports AFP. (See yesterday’s briefs.)

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