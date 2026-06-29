The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday was 1,450, yesterday afternoon — and is still expected to rise. Officially 3,150 people were injured and 774 buildings badly damaged National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said yesterday. At least 68,900 people have been reported unaccounted for by their families.

“According to disaster response experts, it often takes several weeks for a full picture to emerge after disasters of this magnitude, and several signs out of Venezuela indicate that these earthquakes were particularly lethal,” reports the New York Times.

Volunteers have been leading desperate rescue efforts, alongside international brigades. In many affected areas, heavy machinery is scarce, leaving volunteers to rely on whatever tools they could find to carve through concrete, reports the Washington Post. Many civilians in La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas, have been using shovels and their bare hands to dig through the debris of collapsed buildings, reports the Guardian. (See also Caracas Chronicles, Associated Press, Associated Press, New York Times and New York Times.)

On Saturday morning, authorities restricted access to the area to government vehicles and other authorized personnel only, saying the flow of civilian volunteers had become unmanageable, reports the New York Times.

“In the disaster zone, there are 25,000 Venezuelan officers and 2,741 international rescuers, and everything, authorities say, is coordinated. But on the street, it is hard to know who is in charge,” reports El País. “The role of the military in this tragedy remains puzzling.”

The absence of the armed forces has led to considerable speculation, writes David Smilde in Venezuela and the United States. But “so far the Rodriguez government’s response has shown just how little state capacity they have.”

Identifying victims has proved to be especially difficult because many bodies were badly crushed beneath collapsed buildings, notes the New York Times.

In the midst of ongoing rescue efforts, there were outbreaks of looting in La Guaira, a port city near the country’s main international airport. Much of the city lies in rubble, reports AFP. “Pharmacies, supermarkets and other businesses were ransacked, said residents, some of whom complained of the slow and meagre post-quake aid coming from authorities.”

On the streets, there is growing anger at what many perceive as the sluggish response of a government unprepared for a crisis of this scale, and the way many feel they were abandoned to their own fate in the hours after disaster struck, reports the Guardian.

“The deepest economic collapse documented outside wartime — the result of mismanagement by the socialist government exacerbated by U.S.-imposed economic sanctions — has left the country ill-equipped to respond,” notes the Washington Post. And the sector that contracted the most during the years-long crisis was construction, according to Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodriguez.

Venezuela, “lacks a legitimately elected domestic leadership and has been at the center of geopolitical controversy for years, notes James Bosworth in World Politics Review. “Venezuela’s government remains an unelected and illegitimate dictatorship that is relatively unpopular with its population. Rodriguez, like her predecessor Maduro, believes in centralized government action and a strictly controlled news and information landscape. That means the Venezuelan military is currently running rescue efforts, even as its own degraded condition and equipment means it has little capacity to do so at the scale required …”

That centralized control could cause a backlash, notes Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report: “International generosity makes the Rodriguez regime’s controlling failures even more frustrating. Their desire to control the personnel on the ground in certain locations as well as the media narrative has certainly led to lives lost and will further lead to recovery delayed. Overnight, a clip circulating online appears to show Cabello telling a US crew they could not pass their truck to an area where they were trying to rescue people who were trapped. It’s one of dozens of reports of various aid groups being restricted, blocked, harassed and delayed.”

Indeed, there are also reports that police have sought to shut down political opposition efforts to gather aid. “The clash over who gets to take credit for the humanitarian relief effort for the earthquake-shattered nation highlights a much larger, high-stakes battle for political survival in a fractured Venezuela,” according to the New York Times.

The U.S. government is frustrated by exiled opposition leader María Corina Machado’s requests for help to facilitate her return to Venezuela, in the aftermath of the earthquakes, reports the New York Times: Officials said “Machado’s multiple requests were ill-timed, and one official called them a “political stunt.””

International aid has been swift, and Venezuela could become the poster child for the benefits of alliance with the U.S. under the so-called Donroe Doctrine — though responses could be hampered by the Trump administration’s gutting of USAID, reports the Guardian.

“The tragedy is likely to raise the expectations on the United States, especially since the Trump administration took control of Venezuela’s oil industry after seizing Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, in January,” notes the New York Times.

More Venezuela

“While engineers and construction specialists said it was too soon to declare exactly why individual buildings collapsed, decades of neglect, a lack of enforcement of building codes and shoddy licensing practices under Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro, likely exacerbated the disaster’s human cost,” reports Reuters.

Mexico

“As the Trump administration ramps up its investigations into Mexico’s government, elected officials in the country’s governing party have been quietly offering themselves to U.S. authorities as informants against fellow party members,” reports the New York Times.

In Celaya, Mexico, local cartels have turned soccer fields into bloody battlefields as they have co-opted a local league for teenagers as their latest business endeavor, reports the New York Times.

Colombia

Colombia’s hard-right president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella gave the country’s guerrilla groups one month to surrender, last week. “In my administration, there will be no generous offers or unacceptable concessions like those they received from the regime that is coming to an end,” he said in his first speech since his win was confirmed. (AFP)

Bolivia

Bolivia is moving to a flexible exchange-rate system — after fifteen years of a fixed rate — to strengthen macroeconomic stability, reports Bloomberg.

Regional Relations

“Argentine President Javier Milei will take part on Monday and Tuesday in the Mercosur summit of heads of state in Asunción, a meeting whose trade agenda —led by the agreement with the European Union— will coexist with open political tensions with Brazil that threaten to overshadow the bloc’s progress. Paraguay’s Foreign Minister, Rubén Ramírez, confirmed the presence of seven leaders, among them the presidents of Chile, José Antonio Kast, and Ecuador, Daniel Noboa,” reports Mercopress.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei confirmed yesterday that Diego Santilli will be his new Cabinet chief after Manuel Adorni stepped down while under investigation over alleged illicit enrichment. “Santilli’s arrival is expected to restore the government’s focus on political negotiations with provincial governors and Congress,” kicking off a focus on Milei’s reelection campaign ahead of the Oct. 2027 election. (Buenos Aires Times)

“A political outsider like the president, Adorni became a lightning rod for criticism in recent months as revelations about his extravagant spending and real estate purchases dominated headlines,” reports the Associated Press.

The Adorni saga stretched out over four months, a festering wound for the government. “He should have left earlier, and on his own initiative, without wearing down the president or undermining one of the central pillars of the libertarian message. Which one? That they had come to change the status quo and put an end to the vices of the ‘old politics,’” writes Hugo Alconada Mon in El País.

Argentina is preparing to launch a citizenship-by-investment, offering citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable donation of about $500,000 or purchase of about $1mn of zero-coupon sovereign bonds, reports the Financial Times.

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