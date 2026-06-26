Venezuela was devastated by twin earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck less than 40 seconds apart on Wednesday afternoon. Officially the death toll is at 589, and 4,300 people injured, but the true numbers are likely far higher. Rescuers are in a race against time to reach people buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings, authorities estimate that there could be hundreds trapped.

“We are going to rescue the people who are trapped,” said acting president Delcy Rodríguez, who yesterday declared a state of emergency. But in reality, the cash-strapped country is still reeling from years of economic crisis and decaying infrastructure: the government’s capacity to respond to the disaster is limited.

Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the earthquake came after a host of challenges that Venezuela had already faced, adding further complexity to how the country was able to respond to this disaster.

He said that an economic crisis, flooding and a number of health issues had recently affected the country. “We are talking about a system that in some parts was already, if not weak, then under several constraints and challenges,” he said. “If you look at the number of injuries, just to give an example, that would overwhelm any health system.”

Countries from around the world, including the US, Cuba, Mexico, Iran, India, El Salvador, and Germany are helping in the efforts.

The government said it would militarize the La Guaira state — the coastal region north of Caracas was the worst affected and has been declared a “disaster zone”, with at least 100 buildings collapsed including high rise apartment blocks.

When the earthquakes struck, the coastal region was still reeling from the U.S. Trump administration’s January operation to abduct Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro. Several buildings in Catia La Mar, a seaside town west of La Guaira, were badly damaged when US air-to-surface missiles rained down on defense and radar systems along the coast, clearing the way for helicopter-borne special forces teams to fly south to Caracas to grab Maduro.

The United Nations’ main humanitarian agency reported that more than 100 buildings in the state of La Guaira had collapsed, saying local capacity was overwhelmed.

Caracas also sustained severe damage, with several buildings collapsing in the Altamira and Los Palos Grandes neighborhoods.

(Guardian, Guardian, Guardian, Guardian, Washington Post, Washington Post, New York Times, New York Times, New York Times, Caracas Chronicles)

International Aid

The US treasury department has temporarily removed sanctions on Venezuela. This will let the Venezuelan government make temporary transactions for earthquake relief – which would not be possible otherwise due to economic sanctions in place. After years of a hostile, sanctions-based relationship, and now, since January, a strange protectorate status, some analysts see the earthquake is an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate alliance with Venezuela.

“The humanitarian toll of back-to-back earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday night, and the reconstruction ahead, will test whether (Trump’s) administration will now be willing to support a purported ally with relief funds and policies to assist the country,” according to the New York Times.

Indeed, U.S. support will be a key test of the Donroe Doctrine, which “promises generous rewards for allied governments and figures in the region, and a far harsher approach — including military intervention — toward adversaries,” reports El País.

Rodríguez’s Challenge

The handling of the crisis has put acting President Delcy Rodríguez under intense scrutiny, notes El País. A swift and well-regarded response would give her government legitimacy, a poorly coordinated one will intensify pressure on the government.

In 1999, mudslides from torrential rains swept away shantytowns on La Guaira’s hills, causing at least 15,000 deaths. The tragedy became the first major crisis for then-President Hugo Chávez. “The parallel is unlikely to be lost on the country’s current leader, Delcy Rodríguez,” according to the New York Times. “Most Venezuelans consider Ms. Rodríguez’s government illegitimate and clamor for new elections. Her response to the earthquake is likely to affect how long she can remain in power.”

Migration

The US supreme court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s bid to strip temporary protected status (TPS) from hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, who were legally in the US and protected from deportation, yesterday. The 6-3 ruling was powered ⁠by the court’s conservative-leaning majority, overturning decisions by ⁠federal judges that had halted the administration’s actions terminating TPS for more than 350,000 people from Haiti. (Guardian)

In another 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the Trump administration to block asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, in a decision that fundamentally reshapes the US asylum system, reports the Guardian.

“The rulings are the latest in a series of opinions by the court’s conservative majority that have largely ratified Trump’s aggressive moves to restrict border crossings and strip migrants of protections that have been at the heart of his second-term agenda,” reports the Washington Post.

“Taken together, the opinions from the court’s conservative majority signaled deference to the president’s ability to set the nation’s immigration policy, as the justices prepare in the coming days to issue more rulings that will decide how much power to give Mr. Trump across his boundary-pushing agenda,” reports the New York Times.

Colombia

Even in an era when meddling in foreign elections has become increasingly common, the recent involvement of the Trump administration and its allies in Colombia’s election has been heavy-handed, reports the New York Times. Experts found the detention of an activist who opposed Trump’s favored candidate was particularly striking.

Regional Relations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met with Spanish King Felipe VI, finalizing the political and diplomatic rift between the two countries that began with the controversial letter asking for forgiveness for Spain’s conquest of Mexico, sent in 2019 by then-president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum’s political mentor. (El País)

Brazil

Brazil’s federal police have detained a Spanish citizen in São Paulo’s international Guarulhos airport for racism, in the latest of a series of high-profile arrests of foreign tourists on similar grounds, reports the Guardian.

Argentina

Argentina’s Supreme Court has upheld an injunction requiring the Milei administration to comply with the University Financing Law, dealing a significant setback to the administration’s efforts to block the measure, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

St. Lucia

Despite millions of dollars of investment, crumbling infrastructure and erratic rainfall are pushing St. Lucia to the brink — the Guardian explores why.

Critter Corner