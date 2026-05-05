U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that Venezuelans are “really happy” in the aftermath of the U.S. intervention that ousted Nicolás Maduro, adding that in the country “things are happening that they haven’t seen in 20 years.” He also pointed to a renewed “spirit” in Venezuelan society and strengthening bilateral ties, including increased flows of Venezuelan crude to the United States, reports the Miami Herald.

Nonetheless, the latest data from Venezuelan polling firm Meganálisis paints a starkly different picture, notes the Miami Herald. The survey, conducted in the third week of April, shows a sharp drop in support for Trump among Venezuelans. While 92% of respondents in January said they felt grateful to the U.S. president following Maduro’s capture, that figure had fallen to 47% by April — a decline of 45 percentage points in just three months.

The economic bonanza Trump has promised has not materialized for ordinary Venezuelans, notes the New York Times: The value of Venezuela’s currency, the bolívar, has continued to drop since Maduro was ousted, falling by at least 36 percent since January, leaving the monthly minimum wage at the stupefying level of 27 cents.

And while Trump and acting president Delcy Rodríguez promised absolute transparency regarding the proceeds of Venezuelan oil sold under U.S. tutelage, so far there has been no clarity regarding “where Venezuela’s oil money has been going, prompting questions about the political will in Washington and Caracas” reports the New York Times.

Venezuela’s interim government, run by a group of former Maduro allies who have carefully purged the former president’s loyalists from the highest echelons of government — an uncomfortable balancing act that depends on acting president Delcy Rodríguez, reports El País.

“Three months after the operation on January 3, the PSUV remains standing for reasons that contradict the ones proclaimed by the movement. Neither the unquestionable unity nor the “homeland or death” slogan that the government continues to chant can explain why it hasn’t imploded. … The reasons are more mundane; one must peel back layers to uncover them. However, a single word can aptly summarize the current moment: survival.” (El País)

Cuba

A growing cohort of Cuban women on Instagram and TikTok are breaking through political and material restrictions to share the realities on the ground of a country suffering its worst crisis in decades, reports the Washington Post.

U.S. - Latin America

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ​will travel to the ‌United States this week to meet with Trump in Washington, reports Reuters.

The US military said it bombed another boat allegedly ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing two people, yesterday. The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 188 people, reports the Associated Press.

The United States abruptly cancelled visas for five board members of Costa Rica’s La Nación newspaper, apparently in punishment for the newspaper’s critical stance regarding Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez, a Trump ally. The New York Times reports it appears to be “part of a larger strategy by the White House to punish its critics and reward its allies.”

China - Latin America

China’s response to Trump’s bid for regional hegemony, and the hemisphere’s, “are far from a clear narrative,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report. “Trump allies are negotiating huge deals with Beijing. Meanwhile, countries that have struggled to manage Trump are also distancing themselves from China. And China is using a range of sticks and carrots to counter the US pressure, making its own mistakes along the way.”

China urged Washington to immediately end its embargo and ​sanctions on Cuba, saying the expanded ‌measures were “illegal” and “seriously violated” the norms of international relations. (Reuters)

Colombia

Colombia’s largest active guerrilla group, the ELN, it was open to resuming peace talks with whoever succeeds President Gustavo Petro in upcoming elections. The statement yesterday was in response to Petro stating willingness to resume negotiations, reports AFP. The ELN said yesterday it would not deal with Petro again because he had used “treachery to gain military advantages” and forged agreements with his US counterpart Donald Trump to attack Colombian drug-trafficking groups.

Brazil

Surging gold prices in recent years have fueled a renewed mining rush in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, accelerating deforestation in protected areas and driving mercury contamination to hazardous levels, reports the Associated Press.

Brazil relaunched a consumer debt relief program first introduced in 2023, aiming to cut interest burdens and boost disposable income ahead of ‌the October presidential elections, reports Reuters.

Argentina

The New York Times reports from the Argentine political chainsaw frontlines, where Javier Milei is part on the “vanguard of the right’s attempt to eviscerate the cornerstones of the postwar order, including international law and the United Nations.” According to Roger Cohen:“Milei is in a race against time to prove that his approach delivers more benefit than pain. I saw vivid examples of both as I wandered across the great expanse of Argentina.”

“Corruption cases continue to plague Javier Milei’s government. Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni reappeared before the local press on Monday and denied illicit enrichment, but just minutes after his statement, new developments emerged in the legal case investigating him,” reports El País.

Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz promised to turn the country around, but he is shying away from his own economic agenda, reports Americas Quarterly. “As IMF negotiations progress, one fact should become clear: Bolivia’s external debt is unsustainable.”

Haiti