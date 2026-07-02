At least 2,295 people have died and another 11,267 injured in the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela a week ago, according to the country’s government. An estimated 13,000 people have been left homeless. Authorities said 782 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quakes, though both their frequency and average magnitude continue to decline. (Miami Herald)

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez suggested earlier this week that the number of fatalities could be as high as 10,000, reports El País.

The U.S. has deployed $300 million in humanitarian assistance. Though the U.S. Trump administration has championed “trade over aid,” it’s current presence in Venezuela “— including search-and-rescue teams along with military and civilian logistical support — is an example of the big, brash displays of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief that the administration says it favors over slower-paced development work,” reports the Washington Post.

Yet, repression and censorship by the Venezuelan government are hindering rescue efforts, according to survivors, first responders and former U.S. officials. The response by a government accustomed to opacity and repression shows how much of the old government survived the ousting of Nicolás Maduro in January, reports the Washington Post.

In response to the reports, U.S. charge d’affairs in Caracas John Barrett said there was “an incredibly strong logistics backbone that enables us to get just about anything to just about anyone or anywhere within the country.” He added that the Venezuelan government had complied with requests to speed up the response and that nonprofits he has been in contact with hadn’t reported any major issues in getting relief supplies to people, reports the Miami Herald.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has faced mounting criticisms by Venezuelans over the government’s inadequate handling of the earthquakes — civilian and international rescue efforts have far overshadowed the Venezuelan government response, notes the Associated Press.

Today Rodríguez’s 180-day mandate as interim leader after Maduro’s ouster is set to expire. “With little transparency by Venezuelan officials, it was unclear what would happen once the deadline passes,” notes the Associated Press.

More Venezuela

“Members of international rescue teams deployed to Venezuela say that sense of helplessness has produced a phenomenon increasingly visible on social media: survivors crawling into rubble and filming themselves pretending to be trapped, hoping the videos will go viral and draw rescuers to the exact building where their loved ones remain buried. They lie so that someone will come to help,” reports El País.

Four Venezuelan police officers have been arrested and are facing dismissal after being accused of looting cash from the rubble of a building that collapsed during the earthquakes. (Guardian)

Guatemala

Gabriel García Luna, Guatemala’s new attorney general who took office in May, pledged to dismantle what he called the “repressive and vengeful” administration of his predecessor, Consuelo Porras, who was sanctioned by multiple countries including the U.S. for stifling anti-corruption efforts. The Public Prosecutor’s Office “is not a political entity, nor a political weapon for anyone, and I do not intend to repeat the actions taken in previous administrations,” he told the Associated Press.

Brazil

“A widening rift between far-right Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and his stepmother, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, threatens to ​worsen his already weak standing among women voters as he campaigns for the presidency ahead of October’s general election,” reports Reuters.

Regional Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to renew the North American trade pact he once championed. That means it will continue on a basis of annual reviews for the next decade. Yesterday the US trade representative’s office confirmed that Washington had walked away from renewing the deal on its existing terms, pointing to persistent US trade deficits with both neighbors, reports the Guardian. (See yesterday’s post.)

Cuba

“Cuba’s once-vaunted system of free universal healthcare has deteriorated sharply. The crisis, say analysts, has been compounded by fuel shortages they attribute to tightened U.S. sanctions on the island’s energy sector, worsening an economy that had already been struggling for years,” reports the Associated Press.

Haiti

The Guardian has found evidence of a March massacre in Haiti that left at least 70 civilians dead — part of an expansionary trend by the country’s armed gangs, which are “pushing into Haiti’s rural heartland, which was once largely insulated from the violence, attacking farming communities, seizing key roads and massacring entire villages.”

Critter Corner