As of yesterday, Venezuela’s information ministry said the number of people killed in recent earthquakes had risen to 3,342, while the number of people injured had passed 16,700. Experts say the true number is likely far higher, and may never be accurately known. Venezuela’s government has not given an updated official figure for missing people, reports the New York Times.

“The uncertainty surrounding thousands of people whose whereabouts remain unknown remains one of the most painful aspects of the disaster,” notes the Miami Herald. “Although isolated search operations continue in parts of La Guaira, emergency officials have increasingly shifted personnel and equipment toward debris removal, structural inspections and restoring critical infrastructure as hopes of finding additional survivors continue to fade.”

Interim president Delcy Rodríguez, speaking during a military ceremony marking Venezuela’s independence day, defended her administration’s response, saying: “There will be no social unrest here – what we have here is deep social solidarity.” Many Venezuelans have expressed anger at what they see as the US-backed government’s inadequate response to the disaster. (Guardian)

Amateur Venezuelan rescue workers dubbed “topos” (moles, echoing the renowned Mexican group) have spent recent days burrowing deep into crevices and crannies to locate the thousands of people feared to have been trapped when their homes came crashing down. “A mole’s work is dirty and dangerous – and not just because of the constant risk of being crushed by one of these unstable structures. Last week, a searcher known as El Topo de La Guaira (The Mole of La Guaira) reportedly vanished into custody after criticising the government’s sluggish response to the disaster in a viral social media video. He was released after a public outcry,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuela’s earthquake response evidences “a state that has preserved and developed its coercive capacities, while progressively losing its administrative capacities. … That helps explain why the government is largely able to control the political space but struggles to move rescue equipment, medical supplies and reliable information into La Guaira and other affected areas,” argue Maryhen Jiménez and Mariano de Alba in Verfassungsblog.

The U.S. is in close alliance with Rodríguez, so to speak. Yet the $300 million and 900 troops it has deployed thus far is significantly less than its response to a massive earthquake that leveled Haiti in 2010, reports the New York Times.

Regional Relations

Brazil’s agricultural heartland “sells to China without trusting it, accepts European rules without embracing them, and trusts the U.S. without depending on it commercially,” according to a new survey by the School of International Relations of the Getulio Vargas Foundation “This leads Brazil into a situation of interdependence without alignment, in which economic influence does not automatically translate into political trust,” according to Matias Spektor, Guilherme Fasolin and Enrico Recco. (Americas Quarterly)

Colombia

James Bosworth rightly notes that though most analysts believe the so-called Bukele Model is so El Salvador specific so as to be un-exportable, its narrative power is electorally and politically undeniable. “Most recently, the question has been applied to Colombia’s President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella. Will he be the Colombian Bukele? What would that even mean?” He susses it out at the Latin America Risk Report.

Regional

CARICOM leaders opened a four-day summit in St. Lucia yesterday, “once more seeking to project unity over division and cooperation over confrontation amid an increasingly complex political environment and growing strains within the bloc,” reports the Miami Herald.

Argentina

Argentina’s National Electoral Chamber declared null an executive decree by the Milei administration “that sought to limit the granting of Argentine citizenship to foreigners and that would have placed this decision, previously in the hands of the judiciary, at the discretion of the Executive branch. The court warned the far-right leader that he had exceeded his authority and taken measures expressly prohibited by the Constitution,” per El País. (Via Americas Migration Brief.)

Jamaica

More than 500 Jamaicans protested a deal between their government and Washington that makes the island a way station for U.S. deportees bound elsewhere. The demonstration reflects growing unease over Jamaica’s addition to the expanding network of countries that have agreed to facilitate a signature Trump administration immigration policy: third-country deportations, reports the Washington Post.

Migration

Republican U.S. lawmaker Carlos Giménez broke with the Trump administration, calling on the White House to reconsider its push to eliminate temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian migrants. (Guardian)

Outgoing IOM chief in Mexico Dana Graber Ladek “warns about the need to expand, with temporary programs, the regularization options for migrants, since thousands of them remain in “limbo” even though they have been in Mexican territory for months, and even years, and seek to contribute to society,” reports La Jornada. (Via Americas Migration Brief.)

Mexico

“Cuautla has become a national emergency in Mexico, a vivid example of the country’s criminal dysfunction. It is a city shaped by the unchecked influence of criminal groups, which have infiltrated local government while ruling through violence and intimidation,” reports El País.

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