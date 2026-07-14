The Venezuelan National Assembly and a group of opposition lawmakers headed by Dinorah Figuera announced an agreement to collaborate on a program to strengthen Venezuela’s democracy, starting on August 1.

The National Assembly is headed by Jorge Rodríguez, brother of Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez, a longtime Chavista stalwart. Figuera heads the so-called 2015 National Assembly, considered by government opponents to be the last legitimately elected group of lawmakers.

The U.S. is backing the initiative which should serve as the roadmap for a democratic transition, according to the U.S. State Department.

(NTN 24, Associated Press)

“The new Figuera-Rodríguez channel is the first meaningful institutional opening in months, but it will matter only if it converts a tutelary stabilization process into a sustainable democratic transition that gives Venezuelans back their sovereignty,” writes David Smilde in Venezuela and the United States, noting also that “this new development completely bypassed the opposition led by María Corina Machado and once again illustrates the Trump administration’s reluctance to work with her and her hardline coalition.”

More Venezuela

Public anger at the Venezuelan government’s response — widely perceived as inept —to recent twin earthquakes that killed nearly 4,500 people is growing, reports the Guardian. One grieving mother was caught on camera berating the son of former president Nicolás Maduro. Bystanders cheered her on, urging the European journalists to continue filming the altercation after officials apparently tried to interrupt their work.

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, merged the government’s foreign policy and international trade ministries into a single office headed by Caracas’s ambassador to the US, Félix Plasencia. Rodríguez made the announcement as her administration deepens engagement with the U.S., reports Bloomberg.

Regional Relations

Four U.S. lawmakers who traveled to Cuba this weekend described the energy embargo imposed on the island by U.S. President Donald Trump as turning the island into a “silent Gaza.” (Associated Press)

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that plans by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose hefty fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz fundamentally undermine international maritime law, and would turn the United States into a “pirate” state. (AFP)

Argentine President Javier Milei confirmed that he will travel to Brazil on July 25 to attend the launch of Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. (Folha de S. Paulo)

Brazil

“Dark Horse,” a heroic portrayal of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s rise to power — that doesn’t mention his conviction for having plotted a coup until the ending credits — has become part of investigations that have upended the presidential aspirations Bolsonaro’s son, Flávio Bolsonaro, reports the New York Times.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has barred Fávio Bolsonaro from visiting his imprisoned father for 90 days after ruling that the pair had breached the terms of the former leader’s house arrest. Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order yesterday after Flávio read a handwritten letter from his father during a social media livestream, reports Al Jazeera.

Mexico

“After months of U.S.-Mexico tensions sparked by the Trump administration’s threats to strike unilaterally at Mexican drug traffickers, the two governments are heading for a potentially more serious confrontation over President Claudia Sheinbaum’s refusal to arrest Mexican officials charged in the United States with drug corruption,” reports ProPublica.

Colombia

Gustavo Petro is rounding out his presidency by stepping up military operations against the Gulf Clan, reports El País. In just three days, the armed forces launched two attacks against the group in the north of the country.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s ruling Nuevas Ideas party ratified President Nayib Bukele’s candidacy for presidential elections next, paving the way for a third consecutive term, despite a constitutional ban on consecutive terms. A questioned 2021 ruling by the constitutional Court allowed presidential reelection “for one term only.” (Associated Press)

Claudia López, sister of Ruth López — the well-known activist and political prisoner who has been jailed in El Salvador for over 440 days — was able to see her in prison thanks to demands made to the government of Nayib Bukele by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). “She has lost weight, 10 kilos, and will likely continue losing more,” Claudia López says, recounting the 30-minute visit with her sister. (El País)

A die-off in El Salvador’s largest lake, Lake Suchitlán, has devastated fishers — but at stake is the nation’s food security, power generation and public health, say experts — Guardian

Critter Corner