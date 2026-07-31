Political negotiations between Venezuela’s acting government and a faction of the political opposition are set to start tomorrow. The political opposition in question is represented by Dinorah Figuera, of the 2015 National Assembly, the last elected legislative body recognized by the United States. María Corina Machado, who spearheaded the 2024 electoral challenge against Nicolás Maduro, will not be at the table, but has said she will not be an obstacle.

“The talks, aimed at remaking the country’s political system ahead of eventual elections, highlight Washington’s unprecedented influence over Venezuelan politics since U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration removed Nicolas Maduro in a January raid,” according to Reuters.

Figuera has said that designating a new electoral council and Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) will be priorities of the political negotiations, along with electoral reforms guaranteeing political participation and freedom of expression. Machado has said that freedom for political prisoners, real guarantees for all actors, and a timely presidential election timetable should also be included as verifiable and concrete demands. (Efecto Cocuyo)

Washington has backed the talks, which it frames as the start of a transition in Venezuela. The negotiations will apparently involve two delegations of ten members on each side, reports the Caracas Chronicles.

“Spanish news outlet ABC identified Florida lawyer Mauricio Claver-Carone as Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s delegate to the talks. Claver-Carone served as Western Hemisphere director at the National Security Council during the first Trump administration and briefly held the title of U.S. special envoy to Latin America at the start of the second but stepped down in May 2025, making his current role in the government unclear,” reports AS/COA.

At the talks, the interim government has said it will push for remaining U.S. sanctions to be lifted. The U.S. has temporarily eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil, gas and gold sectors in the past on the back of agreements between the government and the opposition for fair elections. (Reuters)

Despite international hopes for political negotiations set to start tomorrow in Venezuela, “one fact remains unchanged: Venezuela’s problem has never been the absence of dialogue. It has been the absence of genuine negotiation—and of the conditions that would make it rational for both sides to honor the agreements they reach,” warns Benigno Alarcón Deza in Americas Quarterly. “Over the past 27 years, Venezuela has seen at least 17 dialogue initiatives between Chavismo and its opponents. Seven of those held between 2002 and 2022 were major formal negotiation processes.”

But an Atlantic Council paper argues that U.S. leverage could support a better outcome this time around. “In fact, US officials should actively use this leverage to support the negotiations, working with both sides to develop a sequenced roadmap in which specific US measures to lift economic pressure on Venezuela are linked to mutually agreed milestones of institutional progress from Caracas.”

More Venezuela

Maduro’s extraction from Venezuela has affected its criminal landscape less than one might think, reports InSight Crime. The hybrid state — in which governance and crime became indistinguishable — “remains mostly intact, despite some shuffling at the top by interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who is trying to balance her regime’s interests with Trump’s. Rodríguez has cooperated with the US government against Tren de Aragua and sidelined some of Maduro’s inner circle. But it’s otherwise business as usual for corruption, drug trafficking, and illegal mining.”

Tim Padgett compares Machado’s wanderings to those of a certain Homeric protagonist. “In this season of Odyssey-mania, it’s hard to marvel at his Mediterranean epic and not imagine the Caribbean — where María Corina Machado, the heroic Odysseus of Venezuelan democracy leaders, has been repeatedly thwarted in her quest to return from exile.” (WLRN)

Regional Relations

Cuba is “in the throes of a humanitarian crisis engineered by U.S. sanctions and fuel blockades,” nonetheless, a recent report by the U.S. State Department portrays the island as a major threat. “Whatever truths the report contains, they’re largely overshadowed by a feverish paranoia about the alleged reach of Cuban intelligence into American civil society,” U.S. lawmaker Mark Pocan told The Intercept, days after returning from a fact-finding trip to Cuba.

Elbridge Colby, U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy, defends the Trump administration’s focus on region, popularly dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine”: “For the last generation, the very hemisphere where our own country is located was – frankly – a backwater in America’s strategic imagination. Focusing our strategy and our military on the Western Hemisphere and the problems we face here seemed to many of the bien pensant to be grubby, beneath the dignity of our armed forces. Yet that putatively benign neglect, in practice, turned malign.” (Americas Quarterly)

“A proposed undersea cable from Chile to Hong Kong promised to connect South America directly to Asia. Instead, it became a test of how far the U.S. will go to curb Chinese telecom ambitions,” reports Rest of World. (Via Latin America Risk Report)

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will accept the Workers’ Party presidential nomination on Sunday. “He will do so with the Brazilian left more united ‌behind him than at any other point in his decades-long political career,” reports Reuters.

El Salvador

Nayib Bukele will run for another term as El Salvador’s president, in a context marked by repression against any opposition. Claudia Ortiz, one of a handful of opposition lawmakers in the government-dominated National Assembly argues her Vamos party should seek to make inroads with social, political, and even economic sectors in the upcoming campaign, but she says the party leadership has a different vision “of keeping the party closed, small, and controllable.” (El Faro)

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled a $115 million plan to combat one of the most pernicious threats to the nation’s crucial tourism industry: a record-breaking scourge of sargassum seaweed that is spoiling visits to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, reports the New York Times.

U.S. law enforcement is shifting its focus from Mexican drug kingpins to the politicians linked to organized crime in Mexico, reports CNN.

Migration

The U.S. decision to end humanitarian protections for about 350,000 Haitian immigrants triggered ”mass layoffs that threaten to disrupt summer travel and destabilize an array of essential institutions and industries up and down the East Coast and across the Midwest,” reports the Washington Post.

Histories