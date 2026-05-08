Venezuelan authorities acknowledged yesterday that political prisoner Víctor Hugo Quero Navas died more than nine months ago while in state custody. Officials had hidden this fact even as his mother spent months publicly pleading for information about his whereabouts and demanding proof that he was still alive, reports the Miami Herald.

In fact, authorities in diverse parts of the Venezuelan government answered his mothers queries as if he were still alive: last October, Venezuelan Defensoría del Pueblo informed Carmen Navas that her son “currently remained” detained at Rodeo I prison, reports the Caracas Chronicles: “That is what makes the case so difficult to process. Not merely that a political prisoner died in custody, but that afterward the State appears to have sustained the fiction that he remained alive.”

Earlier this week, a court rejected an ​amnesty request for Quero, saying that the crimes attributed to him did not meet the necessary legal requirements, according to Moises Gutierrez, a lawyer ​with the NGO Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy. (Reuters)

Alfredo Romero, president of the Human Rights group Foro Penal, reacted angrily to the announcement in a message posted on X. “Víctor Quero died while he was disappeared!” Romero wrote. “The Penitentiary Ministry says he provided no family information, but his mother went many times to Rodeo I and authorities denied he was there. Outrageous!”

The death brings the total number of political prisoners who have died in state custody in recent years to 22. “But this case has shaken Venezuela at a time of apparent détente with Chavismo, and has drawn condemnation from activists and politicians. The story of what happened to Quero—and his mother—exposes the dark labyrinth of the Venezuelan justice system,” reports El País.

“The disclosure is likely to intensify scrutiny of Venezuela’s detention system and raise new questions about why authorities failed to inform Quero Navas’ family of his death for more than nine months,” reports the Miami Herald.

Venezuela’s new ombudswoman, Eglee Gonzalez, urged an investigation into Quero’s death. Despite the adoption of an amnesty for political prisoners in February, a month after Maduro’s ouster by the United States, hundreds remain behind bars, according to rights groups. (AFP)

Brazil - U.S.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House yesterday. Both leaders spoke positively about the meeting, but did not make the joint appearance before reporters that had been on their schedule, reports the New York Times.

Lula said that three hours of talks with Trump helped stabilize Brazil–US relations that have been strained over Trump’s tariff policy. Trump praised the “very dynamic president of Brazil” in a social media post that said the meeting with Lula had gone “very well.” (AFP)

El Salvador

Salvadoran investigative outlet El Faro announced that two of its members’ assets, including a bank account and property, were frozen, in what it denounced as an escalation of political persecution for its work exposing corruption in the government of President Nayib Bukele. (Associated Press)

“This is the latest episode in a long-running tax crackdown against our media outlet, which began in 2020 when Nayib Bukele stated on national television that ‘they are under investigation for serious money laundering,’” explains El Faro.

Regional Relations

The U.S. State Department said it would review the 53 Mexican consulates in the United States — another sign of growing tensions between the Trump administration and Mexico. The State Department declined to elaborate on what the review would entail, but said that it could lead to the closure of Mexican consulates, reports the New York Times.

The United States is not looking at imminent military action against Havana despite Trump’s repeated threats that “Cuba is next” and that American warships deployed in the Middle East for the Iran conflict could return by way of the island, U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña said that his country deeply values its ties with Taiwan, in a show of solidarity with the country he is visiting, a day after Beijing asked the South American nation to sever diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Brazil

Chinese car manufacturer BYD has become one of the country’s best-sellers, and a new factory in Bahia is on track to employ 6,000 Brazilians. But accusations of slave labor in the construction of the factory point to difficulties. And other automakers say BYD is undercutting local jobs and technological capacity by importing partially or fully assembled cars from China, reports Foreign Policy.

Venezuela

Criticism from within Chavismo is becoming one of the biggest threats facing interim President Delcy Rodríguez, according to the Miami Herald. “The loudest attacks have come from figures once considered ideological pillars of the Bolivarian revolution, exposing widening fractures between pragmatic officials seeking economic survival and hardline loyalists who view the rapprochement with the United States as an abandonment of Chávez’s anti-imperialist legacy.”

Peru

Peru’s runoff election is, unsurprisingly, a tossup, with polling showing a tie, even though the first round isn’t even 100 percent verified. James Bosworth analyzes how polling might show a win for leftist Roberto Sanchez, or a landslide for Keiko Fujimori. As if that weren’t enough, an anti-woman vote might affect the results. - Latin America Risk Report.

Migration

Immigration authorities in the United States have increasingly used their powers to curb independent and critical reporting in the current Trump administration, denounced the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Argentina

President Javier Milei defended his cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, against allegations of illicit enrichment allegations yesterday, insisting he is “innocent” and ruling out his removal from the national administration, reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

Hypotheses as to why Milei maintains this level of protection against a growing cascade of allegations and negative press range from Adorni serving as a lightening rod for criticism, to his potential role in corruption allegations affecting Milei himself, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

Argentine experts and officials are scrambling to determine if their country is the source of a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has gripped an Atlantic cruise ship, reports the Guardian.

The first patient involved in the hantavirus outbreak boarded a ship in Ushuaia, Argentina, unaware that he was carrying the virus that would trigger a health crisis, reports El País.

Mexico

Mexico City’s sinking is being tracked in real time thanks to the Nasa Nisar radar system, which can detect minute changes in Earth’s surface, even through thick vegetation or cloud cover, reports the Guardian. Experts hope the data will draw attention to the urban issue, which is related to water use.

World Cup