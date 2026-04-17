Laura Dogu, the top U.S. diplomat in Caracas, announced Wednesday she will step down from her post, “marking a new transition point in Washington’s fast-evolving strategy toward Venezuela just weeks after taking on one of the most complex diplomatic assignments in Latin America,” reports the Miami Herald.

Dogu came to Caracas shortly after the U.S. captured and extracted Nicolás Maduro in early January, and her shift “raises questions about the Trump administration’s priorities in Venezuela,” reports the New York Times. Dogu “gained a celebrity status in the country in public appearances alongside visiting U.S. company executives and Delcy Rodríguez,” the country’s acting president who has prioritized cooperation with the U.S.

Veteran diplomat John Barrett — coming from a post in Guatemala — will take over as chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, a sign of continuity in the Trump administration’s three-phase plan aimed at stabilizing, rebuilding and (eventually) transitioning Venezuela’s political system. (El País)

More Regional Relations

Spain’s Pedro Sánchez and Brazil’s ​Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will spearhead gatherings of the global left in Barcelona ‌today and tomorrow, in a bid to defend multilateralism and mobilize left-wing movements against the far right, reports Reuters.

In an unusual attempt to reach U.S. President Donald Trump directly, he grandson of Cuban leader Raúl Castro tapped a wealthy Havana entrepreneur to try to personally deliver a letter to the White House last week outside of regular diplomatic channels, reports the Wall Street Journal. But the courier—Roberto Carlos Chamizo González was sent back to Havana from Miami after a Customs and Border Protection agent stopped him at the airport, obtaining the letter and ending the effort.

The United States military said it had struck a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, killing three people that it accused of smuggling drugs.I t was the third such strike in three days, and the 51st attack against boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific — an uptick in attacks after a slowing down in March, notes the New York Times.

The latest strike brings the total toll to at least 177 killed, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that he will travel to Caracas next week, amid attempts to meet with Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez. (Reuters)

Venezuela

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said they had resumed dealings with Venezuela, which had been paused since 2019. (Reuters)

Venezuela’s central bank chief resigned, days after the US eased sanctions on the bank, allowing it to reconnect with the international financial system. (Bloomberg)

So-called Venezuelan “hunger bonds” are now among the biggest winners in a sweeping debt rally. (Bloomberg)

Regional

Colombia will host a groundbreaking new global conference this month to begin the long-awaited “transition away from fossil fuels,” with co-convener the Netherlands, and support from more than 50 countries, reports the Guardian. With a “coalition of the willing”, Colombia hopes to break the deadlock of the long-running UN climate talks that are frequently hijacked by the unwilling.

Colombia

Francia Márquez, the Colombia’s first Black vice-president, opens up to the Guardian about the strains in her relationship with President Gustavo Petro and the obstacles she has faced. “The Colombian state is a racist state,” she said.

Rainwater harvesting and eco-gardens: how one neighborhood in Medellín helped a whole city plan for climate change - Guardian

“The arrest of a key criminal figure from Colombia’s Pacific coast in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, reveals that Colombian groups are expanding their presence across borders,” reports InSight Crime.

Brazil

As Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva seeks reelection for what will likely be his final term, Andre Pagliarini argues in Jacobin that key electoral decisions double as early tests of succession, party direction, and independence within the left. What emerges is a broader strategic dilemma: how to balance unity against the far right with the pluralism and internal tensions that have long defined the left.

To win Brazil’s presidential election later this year, right wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro — who has a two point polling lead over incumbent Lula in a hypothetical second round vote — will need to conquer independent voters, reports Americas Quarterly. “Right-wing parties that once backed the Bolsonaro government and now hold seats in Lula’s coalition are keeping their distance. Business leaders and sympathizers in financial circles also seem to be holding back, at least for now.”

Lula “rose to power by fighting for the rights of workers. Now, in an awkward twist, his government is being accused of stifling concerns about labor abuses by a major Chinese carmaker,” BYD, reports the New York Times

Guatemala

Guatemala’s attorney general, María Consuelo Porras, who has been sanctioned by the United States for corruption, topped a ranking of candidates vying for the role yesterday, though she is considered unlikely to succeed in her bid for a third term. Critics argue the ranking focuses solely on professional experience and academic credentials, and fails to take into account ethical values, reports AFP.

Peru

The latest results from Peru’s presidential election showed such a tight race for second and third place that it could take weeks to finalize who will face off against Keiko Fujimori for the country’s required runoff election in June, reports the Associated Press.

A senior US lawmaker — Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar — called on Peru’s next government to reclaim the Chinese-controlled port of Chancay, describing the deepwater facility as a direct military threat to the western hemisphere and saying Washington would help. (South China Morning Post)

Mexico

Ongoing disappearances challenge Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s promise to tackle the country’s criminal scourge. “While government statistics show homicides have dropped by 41 percent under Ms. Sheinbaum, the number of missing people has more than doubled since 2016, climbing steadily over the years,” reports the New York Times.

Chile

Chilean President José Antonio Kast warned his country against racking up debt — but then outlined a series of tax cuts and subsidies that may widen the deficit in the near term, reports Bloomberg.

The Kast administration carried out its first deportation flight yesterday, fulfilling a campaign pledge to tighten immigration controls. (Reuters)

Nicaragua

A year and a half after Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo decreed the ruling party’s red and black flag a national symbol, the country’s traditional blue and white flag spells defiance for Nicaraguans in exile and at home, reports El Faro English. “According to exiled digital outlet Confidencial, regime opponents have been persecuted and detained for carrying the flag — even street vendors for selling it.”

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and companies that operate in Nicaragua’s gold ‌sector, including two sons of the country’s co-presidents. (Reuters)

Transnational Crime

“South America’s bustling seaports have never been under more watchful eyes. …Yet, the painstaking work of intercepting cocaine before it leaves South America for the rest of the world is often a futile cat-and-mouse chase,” reports the New York Times.

InSight Crime’s Steven Dudley looks at methamphetamine market data to understand how Jalisco Cartel New Generation, under El Mencho, revolutionized the production and distribution of one of the most consumed drugs on planet earth.

Costa Rica

Cocaine trafficking is oozing into other criminal economies like illegal mining inside Costa Rica’s Corcovado National Part, making it increasingly complicated for the park rangers to protect its natural resources amid a lack of resources and operational support, reports InSight Crime.

Migration

A handful of families — a portion of the 200 people deported from the U.S. last year to Costa Rica, where they had no ties — have found an unexpected welcome in Monteverde, a mountaintop town in the country’s northwest. (New York Times)

Several House Republicans joined Democrats to oppose Trump’s immigration policy, forcing a vote to advance a measure to reinstate temporary protections for some 350,000 Haitians living in the United States, reports the Washington Post.

Haiti

Haitians continue to struggle to find enough to eat, with more than half of the country’s nearly 12 million residents expected to experience high levels of acute hunger between now and June, reports the Miami Herald.

Argentina

The IMF concluded its staff-level agreement with Argentina at the last minute, but inserted the unusual clause that the country’s economic team must implement additional measures before any funds are disbursed. “Sources with direct knowledge of the institution’s working suggest that the ‘asterisk’ in the statement could be linked to a specific move on capital controls, although they ruled out any potential demand for a sharp devaluation,” reports the Buenos Aires Times.

“Argentina could become a top-10 global copper producer in less than a decade if it solves a set of structural bottlenecks,” according to Kezia McKeague and Geoffrey Pyatt in Americas Quarterly.

Spirits