The U.S. State Department has been negotiating for months with Uruguay to send Cuban deportees there. Uruguay entered the negotiations partly because it needs immigrant workers, and partly to win favor with the Trump administration, reports the New York Times .

There is a clear affinity among the region’s recently elected right-wing leaders, “they act as allies of each other and of President Trump in the US. But unlike previous decades with the Summit of the Americas, Mercosur, ALBA, UNASUR, CELAC, the Pacific Alliance, the Lima Group, etc, there isn’t a big regional project or organization that this new wave of leaders is building,” notes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report .

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed his government had denied visas to two U.S. officials who planned ​to travel to the country, accusing them of seeking ‌to interfere in October’s general election, reports Reuters.

“This week we had to deny visas to two young folks they were sending to Brazil to meddle in Brazil’s ​elections,” Lula said at an event yesterday.