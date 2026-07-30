U.S. to Deport Cubans to Uruguay
July 30, 2026
Venezuela
TIME magazine interviews Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez, “uture rests less on public affection than on her ability to satisfy Trump’s demands, and to convince citizens that becoming a client state of a despised foreign power is in the national interest,” writes Eric Cortellessa. Rodríguez tells her version of the events of Jan. 3, when U.S. forces kidnapped Nicolás Maduro from Caracas: One of Rodríguez’s first calls was to Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, with whom she had cultivated a relationship. According to Rodríguez and U.S. officials, Qatari officials helped arrange a conference call between her and Rubio on the afternoon of Jan. 3.
A high-level International Monetary Fund mission is visiting Venezuela for the first time in more than two decades as the government seeks to normalize relations with multilateral lenders after years of isolation, reports Bloomberg.
Seven months after Maduro’s ouster, “Big Oil has yet to make any big moves in Venezuela,” report the Wall Street Journal. “ExxonMobil, Chevron CVX and other major oil companies are fighting for a small number of the country’s most attractive drilling spots, but some of the talks with Venezuelan leaders recently hit an impasse.”
Regional Relations
The U.S. State Department has been negotiating for months with Uruguay to send Cuban deportees there. Uruguay entered the negotiations partly because it needs immigrant workers, and partly to win favor with the Trump administration, reports the New York Times.
There is a clear affinity among the region’s recently elected right-wing leaders, “they act as allies of each other and of President Trump in the US. But unlike previous decades with the Summit of the Americas, Mercosur, ALBA, UNASUR, CELAC, the Pacific Alliance, the Lima Group, etc, there isn’t a big regional project or organization that this new wave of leaders is building,” notes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed his government had denied visas to two U.S. officials who planned to travel to the country, accusing them of seeking to interfere in October’s general election, reports Reuters.
“This week we had to deny visas to two young folks they were sending to Brazil to meddle in Brazil’s elections,” Lula said at an event yesterday.
Brazil
As Lula “campaigns for a fourth term in office ahead of this October’s general election, the Brazilian right is struggling to keep up with the country’s popular left-wing leader,” according to Jacobin.
Cuba
Nearly three-quarters of Cuba’s hotels have been closed and the island’s tourism sector has been brought to “almost total paralysis” by U.S. sanctions and fuel shortages, according to the government. (AFP)
Cuban officials announced another spate of economic reforms, as the besieged island struggles to convince the U.S. that its market-liberalization attempts will result in the change that the Trump administration is seeking, reports Bloomberg.
Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s deputy foreign minister, told the New York Times that the country has enacted broad economic reform and is open to investment, but that the island won’t negotiate its politics.
Haiti
“The United Nations has issued a warning about an alarming surge in women and girls being raped in Haiti, many of them homeless after being forced out of their homes and neighborhoods by armed gangs,” reports the Miami Herald. “The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said local partners recorded more than 3,000 incidents of gender-based violence between April and June, including more than 1,000 reported in June alone.”
Argentina
“A surge of Chinese electric vehicle sales in Argentina is playing right into President Javier Milei’s strategy to crush inflation even as it runs counter to a push by US officials to draw Buenos Aires away from Beijing,” reports Bloomberg.
El Salvador
In El Salvador a new landfill will coverup a site of civil war atrocities, and forms part of a pattern in the San Vicente region that activists say is becoming “a sacrifice zone” – a place designated for environmental exploitation - Guardian
Nicaragua
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, has proposed extending the presidential term by another year. The rubber-stamp National Assembly is expected to approve the plan in September. It comes on the heels of a move to cancel elections, and further limit opposition participation. (BBC)
Ecuador
Ecuador is negotiating additional financing from the International Monetary Fund under a climate-lending trust that could give it access to as much as $1.3 billion, reports Bloomberg.
Bolivia
The International Monetary Fund and Bolivia reached a staff-level agreement on a new $1.9 billion program - Bloomberg