A new 25% U.S. tariff will hit ​a range of Brazilian goods today, including farm machinery, wood products, ethanol and apparel, escalating tensions in an already strained relationship between ‌the two hemispheric giants, reports Reuters.

The new tariff threatens between $7 ​billion and $11 billion of Brazilian exports to the U.S., according to estimates from Brazil’s government and National Confederation of Industry (CNI), respectively. That amounts to roughly 18% ​to 26% of Brazil’s exports to the U.S.

The tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Brazilian products are a fresh challenge for Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, just months before the October election. Fifty-one percent of Brazilians agree with incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that the Bolsonaro family is to blame for the tariffs, according to a Genial/Quaest poll, and nearly 6 in 10 said they didn’t believe Bolsonaro had the influence to convince Trump to reverse them, reports the Washington Post.

Brazil’s Pix, one of the world’s most successful instant-payment systems, has become a flashpoint between Brasília and Washington as the Trump administration aims to protect U.S. firms from the model’s ​growing appeal in dozens of countries, reports Reuters.

Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s congress, controlled by the country’s long-serving president, Daniel Ortega, has announced a “work plan” to implement the authoritarian leader’s order that the country should no longer hold elections. This weekend Ortega said he would work with congress to pass new laws that would “build a wall” against the opposition, reports the Guardian. (See yesterday’s briefs.)

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk condemned what he described as a further deterioration of civil and political rights in Nicaragua, warning that proposed measures to bar political opponents from elections would deepen an already severe crackdown on dissent, reports Reuters.

“As Nicaragua’s ties to the West have largely collapsed, China has moved in. Since Managua switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2021, the relationship has been run almost single-handedly by Laureano Ortega Murillo,” writes James Bosworth in World Politics Review.

Regional Relations

Colombia will host an office belonging to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Shield of the Americas” initiative, president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced yesterday. (AFP)

Brazil

The area burned in Brazil’s Amazon in 2025 was far smaller in size than the previous year, according to the deforestation monitoring group MapBiomas - BBC

Despite official claims that the São Francisco River project in Brazil supplies 12 million people, many of those who had to make way for its construction in 2007 still have no water at all, report the Guardian.

“Almost a year after an investigation into Brazil’s biggest-ever banking fraud scandal, authorities are only now beginning to understand the full extent of the money laundering, political corruption, and gang ties behind the alleged operation at Bank Master,” InSight Crime explains.

Venezuela

The U.S. Trump administration has collected more than $13 billion in revenues from Venezuelan oil sales this year, according to calculations by the Financial Times, but has said almost nothing about what has happened to the money. “… Six months after the US seized control of the funds, economists say the evidence of a recovery in Venezuela is relatively muted — a potential sign that the US has not sent all the revenues back to Caracas.”

“Refiners and oil-producing firms in the U.S. and elsewhere are gaining market share in Venezuela’s crude as they sign direct contracts with state-run PDVSA, challenging the global traders that inked earlier deals with the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez,” reports Reuters.

María Corina Machado, despite remaining Venezuela’s most popular opposition leader, has found herself sidelined by the very Trump administration she has supported, as Washington prioritizes stability and oil production in Venezuela over a rapid democratic transition. A New Yorker piece portrays her exile as emblematic of a broader contradiction: although the United States claims to support Venezuelan democracy, its backing of an unelected transitional government and reluctance to empower Machado risk entrenching a more profitable authoritarianism rather than delivering the democratic change Venezuelans voted for.

Nicolás Maduro returns to court today and is expected to continue objecting to the US military action that snatched him from power and deposited him in New York to face drug-trafficking charges in January. (Associated Press)

“The Guedez García family spent 18 days searching for their missing daughter in La Guaira, Venezuela, after the devastating earthquake. When her body was finally found, the family and volunteers from their village of Poblado Uno travelled back home to lay her to rest” - a Guardian photo essay

Chile

Chile’s Congress approved nearly all of the remaining changes to a sweeping tax and economic overhaul package promoted by President José Antonio Kast, delivering a legislative victory to the conservative leader, reports the Associated Press.

USMCA

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government will receive a delegation from the Trump administration this week to begin the first annual review of the USMCA, after Washington declined to renew the North American trade pact for another 16 years, reports El País.

Migration

Members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs committee challenged the Trump administration over what Democrats described as a contradiction in U.S. policy: ending deportations protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the United States while simultaneously spending millions of dollars to support a new gang-fighting force in the Caribbean country, reports the Miami Herald.

Cuba

Spanish hotel chain Melia is to cease all operations in Cuba at the end of the week due to “major difficulties” in doing business on the island under growing pressure from Washington, reports AFP.

Argentina

Pablo Touzon analyzes how the culture wars turned Argentina’s World Cup team into international villains - Panamá

Peru

Relatives of people who died at the hands of the Peruvian state over the years spurned president-elect Keiko Fujimori and her legitimacy to govern, citing the risk of democratic backsliding and judicial impunity, reports AFP.

Critter Corner