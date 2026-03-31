A Russian tanker docked today at the Cuban port of Matanzas with 730,000 barrels of oil, the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island in the midst of a de facto U.S. blockade. Experts say the shipment could produce about 180,000 barrels of diesel, enough to feed Cuba’s daily demand for nine or 10 days, reports the Associated Press.

The United States signaled yesterday that it was softening the blockade measures: Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the United States would evaluate oil shipments to Cuba on a “case-by-case basis,” after the U.S. permitted the Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba. “But of course the United States and Cuba also reserve the right to waive those seizures on a case-by-case basis,” she added. (New York Times)

The U.S. decision to relax the blockade, marginally, could respond to humanitarian concerns and the need to focus on other diplomatic priorities, but “experts suspect, is that the shipment could indicate bilateral talks between the U.S. and Cuba … are indeed moving forward after many had assumed they had stalled,” writes Lee Schlenker in Responsible Statecraft.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal, reiterated Cuba’s willingness to have the U.S. “participate in Cuba’s economic development” but clarified that Cuba “is not alone” in the world, a potential nod to the Russian shipment.

Dmitry Rozental, the director of the state-sponsored Institute for Latin American Studies in Moscow, told NYT that the decision to allow a Russian oil delivery to Cuba, but none by Mexico, exhibited Russia’s greater ability to withstand pressure from Trump.

Yesterday Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country has ‌every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial ​reasons. Mexico suspended its oil shipments to Cuba in January, in response to pressure and threats from the Trump administration. (Reuters)

In an interview with Al Jazeera, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied U.S. responsibility for Cuba’s humanitarian crisis: “We’ve done nothing punitive against the Cuban regime. They claim we have, but we haven’t. The only thing that’s changed for the Cuban regime is they’re not getting free Venezuelan oil anymore,” Rubio said. “They’re not getting subsidies anymore. That’s the only thing that’s changed.”

More Blockade

The New York Times has testimony from 19 Cubans on how the oil blockade is pushing the country toward a humanitarian breaking point, sharing their struggles to navigate the most basic aspects of daily life, from commuting to work to receiving medical care.

The U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay exists in a bubble of plenty, even as the Trump administration has stopped oil shipments to Cuba, causing blackouts and paralyzing many aspects of life on the island, reports the New York Times.

El Salvador

More than 33,000 people arrested under El Salvador’s ongoing state of emergency — 36% of those detained over the past four years — were not previously listed as gang members, reports El País based on cross-referencing internal police intelligence reports, which identified 58,270 gang members and collaborators at large before the state of emergency was implemented, and the official data on arrests, 91,628 people as of March 25.

Haiti

At least 70 people have been killed and 30 injured during a Gran Grif gang attack in Haiti’s Artibonite region on Sunday, significantly more than official police estimates. The Collective Defending Human Rights group said the “massacre” had forced nearly 6,000 people to flee their homes. (Reuters)

Colombia

A new Colombian senator, Luis Carlos Rúa, is 33-year-old engineer from the western city of Pereira who built a large following on TikTok and Instagram as “El Elefante Blanco” by documenting abandoned construction sites. An “elefante blanco,” or “white elephant,” refers to a costly project that is never completed — a symbol of waste and mismanagement — New York Times

“Colombian President Gustavo Petro says that naming Olga Lucía Acosta to the central bank was his biggest blunder, after she resisted his calls to slash interest rates. For the same reason, others credit her with saving the bank’s independence and the nation’s inflation-targeting model,” according to Bloomberg.

Regional Relations

The US government is resuming operations at its embassy in Venezuela, “a significant step in the US-Venezuela relationship, as the Trump administration begins to work closely with the government of Delcy Rodríguez, the acting president who replaced Maduro after his forcible ousting by US troops,” notes the Guardian.

Mexico’s condemned the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, yesterday, and voiced concerns about the deaths of its citizens in immigration detention facilities in the United States. (New York Times)

Germany will talk to Chile’s new Kast government about reports that it is dropping plans to turn a ​settlement founded by a German cult leader and sex abuser into ‌a memorial to victims of torture, reports Reuters.

Argentina

An Argentine judge partially suspended labor reforms introduced by President Javier Milei that limit the right to strike, among other provisions, according to a ruling obtained by Agence France-Presse.

El País: “Mauricio Novelli, the owner of the cellphone that implicates Argentina’s president in the $Libra case”

Bolivia

“Dozens of clowns have marched through the streets of Bolivia’s capital to protest against a government decree that limits extracurricular activities in schools, threatening their livelihoods,” reports the Guardian.

Brazil