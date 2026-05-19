Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned yesterday that any U.S. military action against his country would lead to a “bloodbath” with incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability. He spoke after an Axios report claimed Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and had discussed plans to use them to attack the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay, US military vessels and Key West, Florida. (Reuters)

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on nine Cuban senior government officials and generals and the country’s intelligence agency, under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month that calls Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security.

Those targeted included three generals and communist party officials associated with the Cuban security apparatus.

The sanctions signal the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to ramp up pressure on Cuban leaders to make reforms on the communist-run island, reports the Miami Herald. (See yesterday’s briefs.)

The move followed an earlier wave of sanctions that pressured some foreign companies doing business in Cuba to pull out of the island, potentially setting off a cascade of worse economic difficulties, reports the New York Times.

As tensions between the U.S. and Cuba continue to rise, the Associated Press has a timeline of the events over the past year.

More Cuba

A ship laden with humanitarian aid from the governments of Mexico and Uruguay arrived yesterday in Havana to help ease Cuba’s spiraling crises, reports the Associated Press.

Unlike the previous shipments, which were carried by the Mexican navy, Monday’s aid consignment was transported by a merchant ship, sailing under a Panamanian flag, reports AFP.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reclaimed his lead in the presidential race as right-wing candidate Senator Flavio Bolsonaro lost support amid revelations about his ties to a central figure in the country’s biggest banking fraud scandal, according to a the latest AtlasIntel poll that puts Lula ahead by 7 percentage points, 49%-42%. (Bloomberg)

Regional

Cuba’s drone purchases show “they’ve been learning from recent conflicts. The conflicts in Ukraine, Iran, and Venezuela have given them a roadmap for things that can go wrong on both sides of a fight (both the aggressor and the defender), a menu of options that might be workable, and a list of things that don’t matter,” writes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report. “In that way, Cuba is doing modern military strategy more rationally than its democratic neighbors. The rest of Latin America should be learning those same lessons.”

Mexico

Two former Mexican officials have surrendered to U.S. authorities in relations to allegations that they colluded with the Sinaloa Cartel — a move that increases pressure on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding the U.S. accusations against political ally, Sinaloa state governor Ruben Rocha. The fact that the two former top officials surrendered rather than waiting for extradition, also offers weight to the U.S. justice department’s indictment, reports the Guardian.

Mexico has frozen the bank accounts of former officials accused by the United States of ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, Sheinbaum said yesterday, describing the move as a preventive measure ‌rather than a domestic investigation — Reuters.

Guatemala

“The appointment of Gabriel Estuardo García Luna as Guatemala’s new attorney general could put the brakes on a period of extreme judicial backsliding, though the top prosecutor inherits a hollowed-out institution that will be difficult to revive,” reports InSight Crime.

Guatemalan Indigneous leaders Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán completed a year in prison in April after being charged with terrorism, illicit association and obstruction of criminal proceedings, a situation that has led Amnesty International to declare them prisoners of conscience. (El País)

U.S.-Venezuela

Former Venezuelan minister and Colombian businessman Alex Saab, identified by U.S. prosecutors as one of the principal financial operators of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, appeared in U.S. federal court yesterday, to face new money-laundering charges after being deported over the weekend from Venezuela. Although Venezuelan officials carefully avoided describing the move as an extradition, Saab was effectively transferred into U.S. custody amid growing cooperation between Washington and Venezuela’s interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez,” reports the Miami Herald.

U.S. officials have long described Saab as Maduro’s “bag man” and could ask him to serve as a valuable character witness against his former protector, who is awaiting trial on drug charges in Manhattan, reports the Associated Press.

A financial group with ties to Trump’s family has set up a special-purpose vehicle that plans to raise $200 million to buy a business in Venezuela, reports the Financial Times.

Venezuela

“Carmen Teresa Navas, the 82-year-old Venezuelan mother who spent months desperately searching prisons, military facilities and government offices for answers about her detained son, died Sunday just days after authorities admitted that he had died nearly a year ago while in state custody,” reports the Miami Herald. (See May 8’s post.)

Former oil minister Tarek El Aissami, who is on trial in Venezuela for corruption, has denounced torture and extortion by prominent figures in the regime, reports El País.

Colombia

“Colombia is experiencing its first presidential campaign in which every candidate has artificial intelligence at their fingertips — though each uses it in markedly different ways,” reports El País. While almost all of them have turned to AI‑generated videos, social media has been flooded above all by the output of two campaigns, those of right wing candidates Abelardo de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia.

Chile

“Chile’s economy contracted in the first quarter even as market-friendly proposals from the nation’s new President Jose Antonio Kast stoked investor optimism,” reports Bloomberg.

El Salvador

A year after the arrest of Salvadoran human rights lawyer and anti-corruption advocate Ruth Eleonora López Alfaro, WOLA’s Latin America Today podcast revisits her case and the broader situation unfolding in El Salvador.

Migration

A two-year-old whose mother was deported to Honduras by the U.S. was violently murdered by the uncle authorities left him with — after the child died, acting ICE director Todd M. Lyons accused the mother of abandoning her child — Washington Post.

Bolivia

Bolivian protests calling for center-right President Rodrigo Paz to resign intensified yesterday as demonstrators swarmed government buildings and a protest leader faced terrorism charges over the unrest, reports AFP.

World Cup