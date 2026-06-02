The U.S. Trump administration proposed a punitive 25 percent tariff on a broad range of Brazilian imports, concluding after a trade investigation that Brazil had engaged in unfair practices that imposed burdens on U.S. businesses.

The United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, said the investigation found that Brazil had failed to adequately enforce intellectual property rights and had not taken sufficient measures to combat corruption and bribery. The administration also cited Brazil’s restrictions on access to its ethanol market, and what it described as inadequate enforcement of anti-deforestation laws, reports the New York Times.

Brazilian ⁠President ⁠Luiz Inácio Lula ⁠da Silva highlighted his country’s ​ties with China, this morning. He blamed ⁠Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro for the U.S. proposal, accusing ⁠the right-wing presidential hopeful of lobbying Washington to impose tariffs. (Reuters) Flávio Bolsonaro met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, after which the U.S. designated two of Brazil’s criminal gangs as terrorist organizations.

More U.S.-Brazil

The U.S. decision to classify two Brazilian gangs as terrorist organizations is a political one aimed at boosting the candidacy of Flávio Bolsonaro in this year’s presidential race, reports the Washington Post. (See yesterday’s post.)

Trump has nominated Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Brazil. (Politico)

Brazil

Dark Horse is a U.S.-Brazilian biopic about former President Jair Bolsonaro. A drama that blends fact with conspiracy theory, the film was intended to rally Bolsonaro’s right-wing political movement ahead of Brazil’s presidential election this year — instead it’s become a liability for his son Flávio’s presidential campagin, reports the Washington Post.

Mexico

Riot police fired teargas at teachers who were marching toward Mexico City’s historic Zócalo plaza, just days before the square is expected to host the 2026 World Cup “Fan Fest”. It is the second time police have clashed with teachers in the past week, and more conflict is likely as Mexico City prepares to hold the opening game of the Fifa World Cup on 11 June, reports the Guardian.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that far-right sectors in the United States are coordinating with domestic groups to attack her government. It is an escalation in her rhetoric with the U.S., though Sheinbaum said she does not believe the attacks are being orchestrated by Trump. (Reuters)

Colombia

James Bosworth delves into the political categorization of the finalists in Colombia’s presidential election: Abelardo de la Espriella “is not Uribista. Sure, he’s an ally of Uribe’s and desperately wants the Uribe political machine to back his campaign. But he’s a break in the old political order just as much as Uribe was. He is quite different in how he campaigns and how he will govern. To the extent there is a regional analogy for his ideology, he’s closer to CPAC, Bolsonaro, Milei or Bukele than he is to Uribe.” (Latin America Risk Report)

If De la Espriella wins, it would be a trophy for Trump in the region, Gimena Sánchez, the Andes director at the Washington Office on Latin America, told the New York Times.

Colombia’s defense minister asked the U.S. government to place financial sanctions on Colombia’s illegal gold industry. The Trump administration hasn’t acted upon the request, and the New York Times reports that the U.S. government has for many years, been buying gold that originated with the very industry that it was being asked to blacklist.

Cuba

The United Nations has nearly 20,000 tons of food in Cuba that it cannot distribute or is distributing with great difficulty due to fuel shortages resulting from the US oil embargo on the island, according to EFE.

Chile

Chile’s president, José Antonio Kast, said in his first State of the Nation address that he’ll roll out new public security measures in coming weeks, including one to create a black list of “vandals” who would lose the right to some social benefits, reports Bloomberg. The vandal list would include anyone convicted of attacking the police, hospital staff, public transport and national monuments, as well as drug trafficking.

Venezuela

Cuban health professionals, including pediatricians, obstetricians, gynecologists, ophthalmologists and physiotherapists are leaving Venezuela, in response to U.S. pressure. Authorities in Caracas are scrambling to contain the fallout, reports Bloomberg.

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India this week, at a time when New Delhi is ramping up ​its crude imports from Caracas, report Reuters.

Peru

Peruvians vote Sunday in a presidential runoff: right-wing Keiko Fujimori, and longtime presidential contender, is slightly in the lead, and faces a tight race against leftist Roberto Sanchez, reports AFP.

Honduras

Public schools and doctors’ offices in Honduras ​remained closed yesterday as teachers and medics launched a nationwide strike, demanding long-promised pay ​adjustments and better working conditions. (Reuters)

Costa Rica

A sustained tree-planting program in Costa Rica has transformed deforested Pacific coastlines into thriving ecosystems since 2011, through a community-driven environmental project that has planted more than 100,000 native trees across 34 beaches, reviving wildlife habitats and combating decades of deforestation from cattle farming, reports the Guardian.

Critter Corner