U.S. State Department officials met in Havana with Cuban officials —including Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the revolutionary Raul’s grandson— “to urge democratic and economic freedoms and warn of the risks of not heeding their advice,” according to Axios. The U.S. delegation also offered to help restore internet services by setting up Starlink satellite services.

U.S. officials also expressed “concerns about foreign intelligence, military, and terror groups operating with Cuban governmental permission less than 100 miles from the American homeland,” according to Axios.

The U.S. officials warned in the meeting that Cuba’s government had a small window before the humanitarian crisis on the island deepened, reports the New York Times.

The group’s visit late last week was the first time a U.S. government aircraft had landed in Cuba since March 2016, when President Barack Obama visited to expand diplomatic and trade relations between the nations, according to NYT.

The United States gave Cuba a two-week deadline to release high-profile political prisoners as a gesture of good faith as part of the Trump administration’s broader demands for economic and political reforms on the island, reports U.S. Today.

This weekend the leaders of Mexico, Brazil and Spain pledged more aid to Cuba, while appealing for the island nation’s sovereignty to be respected amid an ongoing pressure campaign from the United States. The joint statement on Saturday was released as leftist leaders from across the globe met in Barcelona, reports Al Jazeera.

Regional Relations

“With a few choice words and a handshake, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum laid to rest a diplomatic spat between her government and Spain over the Spanish colonial past during her visit to Barcelona on Saturday,” reports the Associated Press.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lashed out at the U.S. over the war in Iran, in Germany, where he used his address opening a trade fair to also reiterate criticism of the United Nations Security Council, saying the body had been created to secure peace following WWII, but that instead, the world today is witnessing more conflicts than at any time since 1945. (DPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Lula called for closer ties between Brazil and the European Union, speaking at the opening of the Hanover industrial fair. (Reuters)

Venezuela

Venezuela’s exiled opposition leader María Corina Machado drew several thousand supporters Saturday to a rally in Madrid, where the Nobel laureate declined a meeting with Spain’s progressive Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on a multicountry European tour, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez has carried out a purge against Maduro loyalists over the past three months appointing her own loyalists or championed businessmen beholden to her, while opening the doors to U.S. oil and mining investors. “The changes have brought little transparency or pluralism to a government that remains authoritarian. Venezuela’s opposition says that rather than returning the country to democracy, Ms. Rodríguez is solidifying her rule,” reports the New York Times.

Comparative

James Bosworth compares the situations of Argentine President Javier Milei and Venezuela’s Rodríguez: My take remains that inflation is higher than expected, the economy is not as positive for the local population as the macroeconomic numbers suggest, and Milei’s style and corruption are harming his political stability. … It strikes me as I go through Venezuela news this morning that the Delcy Rodriguez narrative shares similarities with my views on Milei, but it works out even worse for Venezuela.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Argentina

The Wall Street Journal also looks at the list of woes facing the Milei administration: “Corruption allegations. Legal setbacks. Economic malaise. Dismal polls. Any one of those would be a blow to Milei’s agenda to restore the fortunes of what was once one of the world’s richest nations. But taken together, they represent a threat to his 2027 re-election and his ability to finish his self-described “economic-shock therapy” for a country that has been a fiscal basket case for decades.”

Bloomberg adds a warning note: “Argentina bought itself time at the International Monetary Fund this week, but … Milei still faces a hard-currency shortage that he’ll have to tackle before elections next year.”

But Milei often seems more concerned with culture wars, notes the New York Times, portraying himself as an AI generated cartoon caped avenger in the presidential social media accounts. “He is trying to break our DNA,” Juan Grabois, an opposition lawmaker, said of Milei. “To destroy the communal identity of our people.”

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he will sue his Ecuadorian counterpart, Daniel Noboa, who accused him of having ties to the leader of a ruthless criminal organization, the latest salvo in the diplomatic and trade crisis between the two South American neighbors. (Associated Press)

In an interview with El País, Petro “defends multilateralism and the fight against climate change, while repeatedly taking aim at the electoral system, even raising doubts about whether he will recognize the election results if he believes there are irregularities.”

Mexico

Four government investigators, two from the United States and two from Mexico, were killed early Sunday in a car accident in the northern state of Chihuahua while viewing newly discovered drug labs, reports the New York Times.

Peru