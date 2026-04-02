On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it had removed Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, in the latest move to normalize relations with Venezuela following the U.S.’ capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro in January. As a member of Maduro’s inner circle, Rodriguez had been included on the SDN list since 2018, when Maduro declared victory in what was widely viewed as a stolen election.

“We value this decision as a step toward normalizing and strengthening relations between our countries,” wrote Rodriguez on social media. “We trust that this progress will lead to the lifting of the sanctions still in force on our country, enabling us to build and guarantee an effective bilateral cooperation agenda.” In March, the United States had announced it would reopen its embassy in Venezuela, reestablishing diplomatic relations with the country.

With her assets now freed, Rodriguez will be able to conduct business with U.S. companies and travel to the United States for diplomatic purposes, including a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. So far, she remains the only member of the Venezuelan government who was given sanctions relief.

El País notes the dichotomy between the U.S.’ treatment of Delcy Rodriguez and Maria Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, explaining how “Venezuela’s future is decided more in Washington than in Caracas…that future is structured around two priorities that don’t necessarily align: the stability sought by the White House and the democratic transition demanded by the opposition.” Over the past months, Machado has been meeting with high-level U.S. officials–including Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio–to garner support and effect a strategy for Venezuela’s return to democracy, despite waning U.S. support for her efforts, which instead have turned towards supporting Rodriguez.

(New York Times, U.S. Treasury, MercoPress, El Pais)

More Venezuela

The inauguration of far-right José Antonio Kast as Chile’s new president has caused several Venezuelans in the country to worry about the new administration’s stricter approach on migration, says NACLA.

Mexico

Foreign Minister Juan Ramon ​de la Fuente cited health reasons as he resigned from his post on Wednesday, according to Reuters. He will be replaced by Robert Velasco, current undersecretary for North America, pending Senate approval.

Colombia

Colombia’s central bank raised the interest rate to 11.25, aiming to counter inflation, wage hikes, and the rise in oil prices, says Reuters. The government, which considered the second consecutive hike to be “disproportionate,” withdrew from the bank’s board in protest. Inflation in February had reached 5.29%, above the central bank’s 3% target.

InSight Crime dives into the activities and personas carried out by Iván Mordisco, Colombia’s most wanted war criminal, explaining why, despite his well-known profile and a $1.3 million reward for his capture, Mordisco has managed to continue evading authorities.

Argentina

Despite his administration’s efforts to seek a closer relationship with the United Kingdom, Milei will hold steadfast to Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands, explains MercoPress. Milei is scheduled to attend a ceremony today in honor of veterans and those who perished in the Falklands War.

Authorities have begun investigating allegations that medical professionals had stolen anaesthetic drugs from the Hospital Italiano to later sell them at “controlled parties.” Two suspects have been arrested and charged with fraudulent administration, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

Cuba

In the Latin America Risk Report, Boz offers possible explanations for why the U.S. allowed Russian oil to reach Cuba after three months of a blockade, and how the Trump administration’s position towards Cuba partially reflects the White House’s policies in the Western Hemisphere more broadly.

Cuba will receive an additional $2.3 million in aid from the EU to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country, says Reuters.

Haiti

Jack Christofides, head of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), arrived in Haiti alongside an advance team of police from Chad to support Haiti’s security forces in their efforts against gang violence. Chad has pledged 800 officers to the initiative; it is unclear whether other forces already on the ground–mostly Kenyan–remain in the country, and if other nations are expected to contribute troops to support the latest effort. (Reuters, France 24)

Men aligned with the Grif Gang continued their attacks in central Haiti for the third consecutive day, setting fire to homes and shooting inhabitants in the farming communities of the country’s Lower Artibonite region, says the Miami Herald. At least 16 fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Brazil