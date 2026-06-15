A joint strike by the United States and Venezuela killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, a leader of the Tren de Aragua transnational gang, officials announced Friday.

The strike took place earlier last week alongside Venezuelan security forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said without providing a precise date. The operation took place Venezuela’s Bolívar state.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Central Intelligence Agency, which has dedicated expanded resources to Latin America during Trump’s second term, supplied the intelligence that led to the strike, according to the New York Times.

The US State Department had offered rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to Guerrero Flores’ arrest, reports AFP.

The U.S. military attack in Venezuela reflects a strategic shift in the Trump administration “toward direct U.S. involvement in the war on drugs that began earlier this year, with a special focus this time on gaining access to Venezuela’s lucrative mining sector,” reports the Associated Press.

Bram Ebus, a consultant for the International Crisis Group who researches organized crime in the Amazon basin, said that the recent operations, including the attack on Guerrero’s compound, could be part of a broader push to pave the way for foreign investment in Venezuela’s mining sector, which has long been hampered by the presence of criminal groups. (Associated Press)

The announcement of Guerrero Flores’ death came days after the Venezuelan government deployed military forces to the Orinoco Mining Arc (Arco Minero del Orinoco – AMO), particularly in the mining hub of Las Claritas. Las Claritas is the criminal stronghold of the Las Claritas Syndicate, led by Yohan Romero, alias “Johan Petrica,” a co-founder of Tren de Aragua, notes InSight Crime, which says the strike may have taken place on Tuesday June 9, the first day of military operations in Bolívar.

Trump on Friday called the U.S. strike a fulfillment of his campaign pledge on immigration. “During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered,” the president wrote Friday. “With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones.”

Trump invoked two murder cases that led to murder charges against Venezuelan migrants, though U.S. authorities haven’t presented evidence that either killing was ordered by Tren de Aragua, and analysts have warned that claims about the gang’s role in U.S. crimes often relies on unverified reports, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump also touted the collaboration with Venezuelan forces on the strike, writing Friday that it “was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.” (NBC)

More U.S. Strikes

James Bosworth on the Venezuela strike: “Take the regional view for a moment, this is yet another kinetic US military operation in the region, on top of the mission to get Maduro, the military strikes in Ecuador, the targeting of alleged drug boats, the cooperation with Mexico, and the continued threats to hit other targets in other countries. Those strikes will likely continue and the fact the US is working with Venezuela will increase pressure on other governments to increase their cooperation and willingness to allow the US to operate in their territory. For leaders like Lula who do not want US military operations in South America, this will remain a source of tension.” (Latin America Risk Report)

“An expansive US military campaign that has so far killed nearly 200 people across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September 2025 appears to have reached the fishing fleets of Ecuador and left eight men missing and presumed dead. But the Trump administration insists it had no part in these particular operations,” reports the Guardian.

Regional Relations

Trump’s “total endorsement” of Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella — who is also a U.S. citizen — was denounced by his rival, ruling party candidate Iván Cepeda, as “the intervention of a foreign government” ahead of the June 21 runoff vote. (El País)

But Trump’s support for potential allies in Latin American elections has become routine during his second presidency “even though U.S. diplomacy traditionally avoided taking such explicit sides — however interventionist it may have been by other means for decades,” notes El País. Since 2025, the White House has openly supported Javier Milei (Argentina), José Antonio Kast (Chile), Nasry Tito Asfura (Honduras) and Laura Fernández Delgado (Costa Rica).

Colombia

Illegal armed groups, and surging violence in rural regions they fight over, have become a flashpoint in Colombia’s upcoming presidential runoff. “Illegal armed groups now have a footprint in 47 percent of municipalities, up from 18 percent in 2019,” reports the New York Times. “Their ranks have grown to an estimated 27,000 members, more than the 18,000 before the (2016) peace deal, accelerated through the recruitment of children. And rebel groups have combined traditional jungle combat with new drone warfare.”

Ecuador

The Encuentro penitentiary in Ecuador was inaugurated as a symbol of the Noboa administration’s crackdown on organized crime, and was conceived in the vein of El Salvador’s CECOT. It has become synonymous with fear, and reports of hunger and mistreatment, in addition to a tuberculosis outbreak and lack of medical attention. Families of inmates spend weeks or months without information about their relatives, reports El País.

Mexico

Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca are investigating the fatal shooting of ​the mayor of San Miguel Amatitlan, reports Reuters.

Haiti

James Boyard, a high-ranking Haitian government security official recently chosen to serve as chief of staff to the Minister of Defense was kidnapped last week along with his wife and 6-year-old daughter who is a U.S. citizen, reports the New York Times.

Jamaica

“Campaigners in Jamaica are heading to court next week to try to prevent the government from cutting off access to more of their beaches. They argue that ceding their shorelines to big hotel chains enriches private investors and benefits tourists and outsiders while depriving Jamaicans who depend on the sea for their livelihoods, leisure and health,” reports the Guardian.

Cuba

With limited resources and sanctions tightening, conservationists are forced to find new ways to protect the coral reefs of Cuba’s Ciénaga de Zapata national park - Guardian

The U.S. has drastically increased deportations of Cuban migrants in Trump’s second term: Nearly 8,000 people as of April. Most were sent to Mexico and many had been living in the US for years or even decades. “Longtime Cuba analysts say the Trump administration’s decision not to exempt Cuban nationals from its onslaught against all undocumented foreign nationals reflects the priority Trump attaches to engineering the collapse of communism in Cuba over comprehensive immigration reform,” reports the Guardian.

Regional

I write about U.S. politics from a Latin American perspective in Supernova: While it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will be ousted via the 25th Amendment, the debate itself “should be interpreted as a starting point. U.S. politics has begun to inhabit categories that for decades it reserved for other countries … Let’s call it the end of American exceptionalism: the United States seen through the looking-glass of its own backyard.”

In the Guardian Jan-Werner Müeller suggests Americans look specifically to the Argentine popular justice movement of “escraches” as a way to respond to growing authoritarianism and the lack of response from the Democratic party. “Authoritarianism is hardly a novel experience for Americans … but we have rather little sense today of just how to deal with perpetrators of human rights violations in our midst; that is one reason why we should learn from countries that transitioned to democracy more recently.”

Argentina

“The human rights activist Lidia “Taty” Almeida – who spent more than half a century searching for her son after he was forcibly disappeared by Argentina’s military junta – has died aged 95, prompting a public outpouring of grief.” - Guardian

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