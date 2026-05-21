The United States issued a federal criminal indictment against Raúl Castro, Cuba’s former president, and five others yesterday. It is the latest a significant escalation of the U.S. Trump administration’s campaign for regime change in Cuba.

The move is seen by analysts and Cuba itself as a possible pretext for an incursion like that carried out by U.S. forces in Venezuela in January, in which they kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro to face charges in the U.S.

After the indictment was announced, the US military confirmed the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its escort warships had entered the southern Caribbean Sea, with the US Southern Command posting on X and hailing the fleet as “the epitome of readiness and presence, unmatched reach and lethality.” (Guardian)

Trump himself refused to say yesterday whether he would use the military to extract Castro from Cuba, telling reporters, “I don’t want to say that.” (New York Times)

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president, condemned the indictment as a political stunt that sought only to “justify the folly of a military aggression against Cuba.”

Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, Cuba’s ambassador to the United Nations, said the charges appeared to be an attempt by the Trump administration to create a pretext for military action against Cuba. Cuba is open to changes to its economy and government, and eager to continue negotiations with the United States, but it does not believe Washington is participating in talks in good faith, he told the New York Times.

Castro was charged with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, four counts of murder and two counts of destruction of aircraft, in relation to the 1996 shooting down of planes piloted in Cuban airspace by exiled opponents of the Castro regime. Raúl Castro was Defense Minister at the time.

Ahead of the indictment, the National Security Archives posted declassified archives showing concerns among high-level Clinton administration officials that repeated penetrations of Cuban airspace by the Brothers to the Rescue group would eventually lead to a crisis if Cuba acted to protect its territorial integrity from provocative incursions. In a 2014 book, William LeoGrande and Peter Kornbluh detailed multiple backchannel attempts by Cuban leaders, including Fidel Castro, to press the Clinton Administration to halt the BTTR flights.

More Castro Indictment

China called on the U.S. to stop using “coercion” and “threats” against its ally Cuba, after the indictment. (BBC)

Russia will provide Cuba with “active support” as the U.S. increases pressure on Havana, a Kremlin foreign ministry spokeswoman said today. (Politico)

Paz Alleges Destabilization Efforts, U.S. Supports Him

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz made gestures aimed at soothing social protesters after weeks of growing disruption — announcing a cabinet reshuffle and a council to allow Indigenous groups, farmers, miners and other workers who have been on the streets “to be part of the decision-making process.” (Guardian)

The protests have so far caused four deaths – one demonstrator reportedly killed in clashes and three others reportedly because roadblocks prevented them from receiving proper medical treatment – as well as dozens of injuries and more than 40 road blockades across the country yesterday.

The moves came the same day Paz spoke in the OAS and accused the protesters of seeking to destabilize his government. Paz received shows of support, especially from the U.S., which warned it would not remain indifferent if street violence escalates. “We will not allow criminals and drug traffickers to overthrow democratically elected leaders in our hemisphere,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media. (El País)

Earlier this week the U.S. deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, claimed that the protests were “an ongoing coup d’état.” He said they were “financed by this perverse alliance between politics and organized crime across the region.”

Bolivia’s government asked Colombia’s ambassador to leave the country, after Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the protests as a “popular insurrection,” in remarks on ⁠social media. (Reuters)

Regional Relations

Argentina’s Milei government announced an agreement with the United States to strengthen “its surveillance and control capabilities in the South Atlantic. The five year agreement involves U.S. technology contributions to modernize Argentina’s naval equipment and authorization for U.S. Southern Command to take part in patrolling Argentina’s southern sea, reports El País.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued two decrees tightening rules for social media and digital platforms, escalating the government’s push to curb hate speech, misinformation and online crime. The measures require platforms operating in Brazil to take “proactive and proportionate” action to prevent the spread of criminal content, formalizing standards established by Brazil’s Supreme Court last year, reports Bloomberg.

A spike in fertilizer costs driven by the Iran war is hitting Brazilian farmers who are already grappling with lower commodity prices, limited access to credit, elevated debt, unfavorable currency exchange rates and surging costs of moving goods to ports, reports Bloomberg.

Colombia

“This month’s presidential election will decide whether Colombia remains a global leader on the climate and exemplar of “popular environmentalism”, or whether it switches to the side of fracking, mining and other forms of fossil fuel extractivism. In other words, whether it will change from green to grey,” writes Jonathan Watts in the Guardian.

Colombia’s Estado Mayor Central, the largest dissident branch of the former FARC guerrilla group, and rebels from the Ejercito Nacional de Liberación announced separate ceasefires, yesterday, ahead of this month’s general election. (Reuters)

Mexico

The U.S. imposed sanctions yesterday on more than a dozen people, a Mexican restaurant and a security firm linked to Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel and its fentanyl trafficking activities. (Associated Press)

Organized crime groups in Mexico are targeting some of the only people looking for victims of the country’s cartel wars – their relatives, reports the Guardian.

Chile

Chile’s lower house of Congress approved President José Antonio Kast’s flagship economic bill — the centerpiece of the president’s plans to jump-start investments and roughly double economic growth to 4% by the end of his term in 2030. The measures include the creation of employment subsidies, the elimination of a capital gains tax on low-value stock sales and a cut in the corporate tax rate to 23% from 27%, reports Bloomberg.

Venezuela

“Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez’s decision to hand over regime financial operator Alex Saab to the United States to face corruption charges has placed all members of Venezuela’s socialist ruling movement at risk of facing the same fate,” according to “an influential hardliner,” reports the Miami Herald.

Culture Corner