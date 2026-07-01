The U.S. Trump administration is expected to formally declare today that it will not extend the ​U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, a potential death knell to the 32-year-old North American free trade zone in a decade, though that can be reverted in future negotiations.

Today’s expected declaration will kick off a six-year review ‌session, part of a “sunset clause” negotiated by President Donald Trump’s first administration, reports Reuters. For the Washington Post, the process could result in a “refreshed agreement or an investment-sapping succession of annual reviews.”

“The Trump administration views this move as a way to extend the negotiations through the rest of his term in office,” according to James Bosworth. (Latin America Risk Report)

Trump has already unilaterally ended the duty-free status of USMCA by imposing tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican autos and parts and 50% on steel and aluminum from the two countries, prompting retaliation from Canada.

Mexico’s economy minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said yesterday he does not expect the trilateral trade agreement to be ​scrapped. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had signed a letter calling for the USMCA to be extended for 16 years.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expected a “constructive exchange” between the three countries but no ​agreements to sign.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintained his advantage over right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new AtlasIntel poll that has the incumbent ahead by about 7 percentage points in a possible runoff vote, reports Bloomberg.

Venezuela

The U.S. military has deployed more than 900 personnel inside Venezuela and another roughly 800 in Caribbean hubs to support earthquake relief efforts, reports Reuters. The commander of U.S. Southern Command, said U.S. forces had participated in search-and-rescue operations, helped get the airport up and running and mobilized air and naval assets to allow for the arrival of humanitarian relief after last week’s devastating earthquakes: “We’re using some of the same ​assets we might use to track hemispheric threats (to) now ensure roadways are open and ensure that we know where the damaged ⁠buildings are,” he said.

“The Trump administration says that its response to last week’s devastating earthquakes in Venezuela is the largest disaster relief effort in recent years, despite major cuts to U.S. foreign assistance,” reports the Washington Post.

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has sought to return over the past week, telling the Trump administration and the Venezuelan people that she wants to help with earthquake recovery. “But the Trump administration has repeatedly rejected her requests and told the opposition leader that she has become a distraction, turning months of simmering tensions into an open breach with Venezuela’s most popular politician,” reports the New York Times.

“Since the quakes struck last Wednesday, the search for missing loved ones has not stopped for scores of Venezuelans. Officially, more than 1,700 people have died. But tens of thousands remain missing: desperate relatives are walking up and down streets lined by rubble and collapsed buildings with photos of those they cannot find, asking for help,” reports the Guardian.

“More than 58,000 buildings may have been damaged and destroyed by the twin earthquakes that hit Venezuela last week, according to a preliminary analysis of satellite data that suggests the scale of the destruction could dwarf official estimates” - Guardian

Five families whose loved ones were killed during a deadly 2017-2020 police campaign in Venezuela have sued Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. court — accusing him of authorizing the killings, reports the New York Times.

Cuba

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has described negotiations with the United States as hitting a wall, with no breakthroughs made towards ending sanctions against the Caribbean island, reports Al Jazeera.

“… As the humanitarian toll from the U.S. pressure campaign on Cuba mounts, Washington’s strategy may end up undermining its own interests,” argues Oliver Stuenkel in Foreign Policy. “The same pressure that produced Cuba’s recent economic opening is steadily destroying the conditions that the island needs to succeed.”

Peru

The U.S. State Department congratulated conservative Keiko Fujimori after she was declared the winner of Peru’s presidential runoff election by a razor-thin margin — according to Fox News, “the statement marked a significant milestone in Latin American relations, with Washington signaling it expects to work closely with Fujimori’s administration on shared priorities.”

Colombia

Iván Cepeda, who recently lost Colombia’s presidential election, said yesterday he will not recognize the president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, as the nation’s new head of state, if he does not comply with several demands, including renouncing his U.S. citizenship, reports the Associated Press.

Regional

Uruguay’s President Yamandú Orsi assumed the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur and set as a priority of his term to “keep modernizing” the bloc and consolidate its trade opening, following the provisional entry into force of the agreement with the European Union - MercoPress

Argentina

Argentine beef exports are bringing down meat prices in the U.S. — but has led to price hikes at home sending beef consumption — in a country where gorging on weekly barbecues is regarded a birthright — to record lows, reports Bloomberg.

World Cup