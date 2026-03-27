The U.S. is considering adding Brazilian transnational criminal organizations, the First Capital Command and the Red Command, as terrorist groups. The move responds to intense lobbying by two sons of jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. One of them, Flavio Bolsonaro, is running for president in this year’s election, and has accused current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being soft on crime.

The Trump administration has labeled more than a dozen Latin American gangs terrorist organizations over the past year, including major Mexican drug cartels. The designations mean the U.S. government can impose financial restrictions on the groups and their associates, but also open the door to unilateral military action — like the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, and the boat strikes that have killed at least 163 people in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since last Sept.

Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 8 and pushed back against the designation, arguing it could create precedents for military intervention similar to the recent American operations against Venezuela’s alleged drug trafficking networks.

In addition to the security concerns, Brazilian officials are concerned the move is an effort to influence the presidential election, and could impact financial institutions that have unwittingly carried out transactions with the groups.

Additionally, there are legal concerns, as Brazil’s anti-terrorism law requires targets to have political motivation with the objective of destabilizing or overthrowing the State, which experts say does not apply to the criminal groups in question.

(New York Times, Brazil Reports, Folha de S. Paulo, Globo, CNN Brasil)

More Criminal Groups

Argentina has labelled a Mexico-based criminal organization, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), as a “terrorist organization”, echoing similar designations by Trump, report Al Jazeera.

Chinese criminal networks have expanded across Latin America and the Caribbean alongside China’s legal economic presence, embedding themselves in drug trafficking, money laundering, illegal extraction, and wildlife trade while leveraging corruption and weak institutions rather than violence, writes Vanda Felbab-Brown for the Brookings Institution. By linking local illicit economies to global markets and providing cheap financial and logistical services—especially to groups like Mexican cartels—they amplify criminal diversification, undermine governance, and erode state sovereignty across the region. (Via Latin America Risk Report)

Cuba

Cuban officials have petitioned Pope Leo XIV to help persuade the Trump administration to ease its oil blockade, which is causing crippling fuel shortages and blackouts, reports the Washington Post.

Jon Lee Anderson delves into Cuban reality in the midst of the U.S. oil blockade, which has compounded a long-term economic crisis. Regarding dialogue with the U.S., he writes that close observers “suggest that the negotiations are caught in an intractable dynamic. Rubio seems knowledgeable and committed to long-term political change, but Trump’s bullying rhetoric makes it difficult for Cuban leaders to compromise.” (New Yorker)

Regional Relations

Mexico’s navy said it had activated a search-and-rescue operation in the Caribbean to locate two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba after the vessels failed to arrive in Havana as this week. The two missing boats are part of a broader grassroots aid effort for Cuba, in the throws of a prolonged energy crisis exponentially impacted by an ongoing U.S. oil blockade. A separate vessel from the convoy arrived in Havana on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said his country will do everything it can to save the people on two missing sailing boats, reports the Guardian.

Last week’s CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum in Bogotá “showcased recent policy evolutions for some Latin American and Caribbean countries,” writes Catherine Osborn in Latin America Brief. In a region where 1 in 4 people identify as being of African descent, a few countries are pursuing south-south cooperation strategies. “Colombian President Gustavo Petro is one figure at the forefront of these efforts. Petro and Francia Márquez, the country’s first Black vice president, have prioritized an explicit Africa strategy that has seen Colombia’s bilateral trade with Algeria, Nigeria, and Senegal roughly double—and increase twentyfold with Ethiopia—since 2022, albeit from low starting points.”

Venezuela

Trump in a cabinet meeting yesterday claimed the raid that captured Maduro was win-win. “We’ve made a lot of money and they’ve made a lot of money,” Trump declared. “I am the highest polling person. In other words, after the presidency I think I may go to Venezuela and run for president against Delcy. I may run against Delcy. It’s an option. They love me in Venezuela.” Not to be outdone, other participants in the meeting compared Trump to South American independence hero Simón Bolivar. (Guardian)

“Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez preached of lucrative long-term opportunities in her resource-rich country at a Saudi-backed investment summit on Wednesday, offering a window into how Venezuela’s government is trying to lure investors to its oil sector,” reports the Associated Press.

El Salvador

A group of 18 Venezuelan men whom the U.S. expelled a notorious Salvadorian mega-prison are demanding that Salvadorian authorities be held internationally accountable for violation of human rights – detailing new allegations of torture, sexual assault and medical neglect, reports the Guardian.

El Salvador approved a bill allowing courts to sentence minors to life in prison for rape, murder or terrorism, the latest push in President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gangs. (AFP)

Regional

In the Caribbean, disasters like Hurricane Beryl expose how emergency shelters—while lifesaving—often leave women and girls vulnerable to gender-based violence and structural neglect, highlighting persistent gaps in protection, infrastructure, and long-term recovery across the region, reports the Guardian.

Migration