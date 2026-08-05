The Trump administration revoked the visa of Brazil’s ambassador to the United States, in response to the Lula administration’s decision to stall the approval of newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Brazil and refuse entry recently to several other U.S. diplomats, who Brazil accused of planning electoral interference. The visa revocation is a major ratcheting up of diplomatic tensions between the ostensible allies, report the New York Times.

Brazil has for weeks withheld formal approval of Daniel Perez, a Florida state representative and close ally of Secretary of State Marco Rubio whom Trump nominated ​as ambassador on June 1.

Brazil’s government rejected the U.S. decision in a statement yesterday, calling it based on “false” claims and arguing that its consideration of Perez was proceeding in line ​with international diplomatic norms, among them that Washington should have secured Brazil’s approval before announcing his nomination, reports Reuters.

“The dispute has become entangled with Brazil’s increasingly bitter election campaign, in which Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth, non-consecutive term against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, and a close political ally of Trump. Brasília swiftly condemned the US action as part of a deliberate campaign to influence the election,” reports the Guardian.

A statement from Lula’s office noted that the Trump administration also had sanctioned and revoked the visas of Brazilian court and senior government officials “based on the unfounded allegation that former president Bolsonaro is subjected to political persecution.” It called yesterday’s revokation of the ambassador’s visa “a deliberate escalation of hostile measures ... driven by ideological motives that are incompatible with a bilateral partnership that has always been guided by mutual respect.” (Washington Post)

More Brazil Diplomacy

The Brazilian government has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Argentina, meaning neither country will be represented by an ambassador, in response to Argentine President Javier Milei’s insults directed at his Brazilian counterpart over the past few weeks. Instead, the highest-ranking diplomatic representative in each country will now be the chargé d’affaires, reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

It is the first time in recent history that such a move takes place between the two neighbors. A spokesperson for Brazil’s foreign office told the Associated Press that Milei has called Lula “a thief” three times since Sunday. He used similar wording on July 25 at the party convention of Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the former president who will be Lula’s rival in October’s election.

The move formalizes a sharp deterioration in ties between two of Latin America’s largest ​economies, whose presidents have not held an ​official bilateral meeting since Milei took office, reports Reuters.

Regional Relations

“The U.S. Southern Command has activated a new military headquarters to coordinate operations against drug cartels and other transnational criminal organizations across the Western Hemisphere, marking a significant reorganization of the military’s regional security mission,” reports the Miami Herald.

U.S. policy towards Latin America has clear historical throughlines with the anti-communist strategies of the 1970s — notably the language used in the recent conference on “The Resurgence of Political Terrorism” focused on alleged leftist terrorist groups. “But it is important to highlight the novelties that characterize the current geopolitical situation. If the U.S. once spoke of the “backyard” to promote itself as a democracy over and above its Latin American neighbors, the “frontyard” better describes an emergent order in which the U.S. and its far-right allies pursue shared projects, make collective statements, and drop the lip service to democracy,” write Verónica Gago and William Callison in a piece on Patterns.

“Unlike the Cold War order in which Latin American countries needed to be “cleaned up” to join the liberal democracies of the North– through a coup d’etat, if need be–it is now a place where authoritarian exit strategies from liberal democracy are being tested out. Looking at the concrete processes remaking the regional landscape, the frontyard refers to techno-financial (especially crypto and AI), extractivist (critical minerals and fossil fuels to power them) and militaristic expansionism. Where Pinochet’s Chile was neoliberalism’s workshop in the 1970s, today it is Milei’s Argentina being offered up as a laboratory for capitalism’s next phase,” write Gago and Callison. (Patterns)

James Bosworth’s “Orange Drift” map currently has about 40% of the region’s population in countries allied with Trump. “Though it is numerically a majority of the countries in Latin America, missing Mexico and Brazil means that this grouping can’t reach a majority of the population or economy … Depending on how the Brazilian election goes later this year (prediction markets have Lula around 65% likely to win), this map may be the high-water mark for the Orange Drift. Like the Pink Tide and other movements, it may recede now as the political pendulum shifts away.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Nicaragua

Nicaragua has been a dictatorship for years, so why abandon the fiction of free elections, ask Gioconda Belli in a New York Times opinion piece. She believes one reason might be Rosario Murillo’s ambition to become president “and her anxiety about what may happen if she is the sole candidate. I have known the actors in this drama for decades, and I know her methods. I believe Ms. Murillo fears losing even a rigged election; that she is scared of appearing on the ballot by herself.”

Venezuela

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators — led by Ted Cruz and Jeanne Shaheen — called for elections in Venezuela, seven months after the U.S. removed then-President ​Nicolás Maduro and installed his vice president as acting president. They introduced a resolution reaffirming U.S. support for elections in Venezuela, calling for the release of political prisoners and saying ​that anyone - including senior government figures - should be punished if they ​are responsible for harming anyone seeking public office, reports Reuters.

Colombia

Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella designated retired army major general to head the police in his incoming government, and another retired general as subdirector of the institution — La Silla Vacía

Amazon

Police from five Amazon countries have arrested in 839 people and seized timber, minerals and thousands of livestock in one of the largest coordinated crackdowns on environmental crime ever carried out in the world’s largest rainforest. Operation Green Shield 2026 deployed more than 3,600 officers targeting illegal mining, logging, wildlife trafficking, fuel smuggling and land grabbing — the illegal seizure or occupation of land, often followed by forest clearing — across the Amazon Basin, reports the Associated Press.

Guatemala

Two well-known Indigenous activists in Guatemala, Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán, are entering house arrest, after more than a year in prison. They are accused of terrorism in relation to their participation in massive 2023 protests that defended the electoral victory of the country’s current president, Bernardo Arévalo. - El País

Cuba

Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed again on Sunday and Monday, the latest outages coming on the heels of three nationwide blackouts over nine days in July. The Guardian attends the celebration of the attack on the Moncada military barracks, and looks at the racial legacy of of the revolution: “While Cuba’s population has traditionally split evenly between white and black – with every shade between – black people are more likely to point to the revolution’s achievements because of the racial inequalities it overturned in its early years,” writes Ruaridh Nicoll.

Mexico

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has announced that about 58,000 students will have to resit their entrance exam — in person — after abnormally high test results raised suspicions of widespread cheating in the institution’s first attempt at a fully remote online exam. (Guardian)

Experts who reviewed the results said they found almost half of the nearly 160,000 exams could have involved some sort of cheating. Administrators had suspended admissions while they investigated, leaving all prospective students in limbo ahead of the start of the school year next week, reports the New York Times.

Peru

Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto, who received a barrage of death threats when he challenged the firm behind a toxic smelter has called a $150 million out-of-court settlement to more than 1,000 people who were allegedly poisoned by the plant as children “a historic milestone,” reports the Guardian.

Regional

The Mayors of the Americas Task Force on Migration met last week in Mexico City, hosted by Mayor Clara Brugada who said “federal governments make the decisions about immigration policy, but it is the cities where we live, support, suffer, and decide how migration can or cannot affect the population.” (El País)

“About 50 million people are likely to be pushed into acute hunger before the end of next year by the rapidly developing El Niño weather system, according to forecasting.” - Guardian

Guatemala

Hundreds of people living on the slopes of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano have evacuated their homes after a huge eruption spewed lava and plumes of ash starting on Monday. (AFP)

Critter Corner