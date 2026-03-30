The United States Coast Guard is allowing a Russian tanker full of crude oil to reach Cuba, which is in desperate need of fuel after three months of a de facto U.S. blockade. The tanker, which is carrying an estimated 730,000 barrels of oil and is owned by the Russian government, reports the New York Times.

It was already in Cuban waters this morning, though not yet at port.

The oil influx would buy Cuba at least a few weeks before its fuel reserves run out, and would also reduce pressure on a Cuban government facing a looming economic collapse and escalating threats from Washington. It is also a signal that Cuba can still depend, somewhat, on Russia.

The approach of the Russian-owned Anatoly Kolodkin over the weekend “set up a test of the Trump administration’s will to block fuel for Cuba — and how far the Kremlin is willing to go to help its longtime ally 90 miles from U.S. territory,” reports the Washington Post.

Russian media characterized the shipment as “humanitarian.” Last week, the World Health Organization had warned that severe fuel shortages meant that Cuban hospitals were struggling to maintain emergency and intensive care services. (BBC)

Yesterday U.S. President Donald Trump did an about face, and signaled a sudden flexibility in allowing oil into Cuba, telling reporters: “If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba, right now, I have no problem whether it’s Russia or not.” Its a radical departure from the threats he made in recent months to prevent other nations from sending oil to Cuba. (Guardian)

“Whether or not they get a boat of oil, it’s not going to matter. I’d prefer letting it in, whether it’s Russia or anybody else, because the people need heat and cooling and everything else.” (USA Today)

Cuba

Castro family scions have suddenly come into the spotlight, as Cuba’s leadership grapples with intense pressure from the U.S. to negotiate some kind of transition. Rumors are swirling as to whether Óscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga — a grandnephew of Raúl and Fidel, without the burden of their surname — might become the Cuban “Delcy,” a fresh (and friendly) face for an old regime, reports the New York Times.

Two sailing boats that went missing while carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba safely reached the Caribbean island last week. (Guardian)

Activists coming back to the United States from a humanitarian trip to Cuba were detained at Miami International Airport, reports the Miami Herald.

Regional Relations

Inaction from the United Nations Security Council has allowed violence and violations of international law to multiply — “wielding the veto as both a shield and a weapon, its permanent members too often act without grounding in the UN charter. They play with the fate of millions, leaving a trail of death and destruction,” writes Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a Guardian op-ed calling for security council reform.

Lula said on Saturday his country will continue to back former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s bid to become the next ⁠U.N. Secretary-General despite Chile withdrawing its support. (Reuters)

China denied on Friday that it had intensified inspections of Panama-flagged vessels in retaliation for Panama’s decision to strip a Hong Kong-based conglomerate of port concessions at both ends of the Panama Canal, accusing Washington of seeking to seize control of the strategic waterway - South China Morning Post

Brazil

Lula and and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are ​seen tied in a simulated run-off for ‌this year’s presidential election, according to a new BTG Pactual/Nexus poll. (Reuters)

InSight Crime on the intertwined issues of samba, informal lotteries, and Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Migration

“An AI-generated video from the US embassy in Mexico encouraging migrants to “self-deport” has sparked disbelief and outrage online,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s economy continues to suffer crushing inflation, despite the additional revenue thanks to lessened sanctions and new oil licenses after the U.S. military intervention in January. “The protests against economic hardship and the chronic social inequalities that have plagued the country are shaping the agenda of citizen demonstrations,” reports El País.

The U.S. issued new, Venezuela-related general licenses for critical mineral investment and operations on Friday, reports Reuters.

Chile

“Less than three weeks into his term, polls show Chilean President José Antonio Kast’s support is tumbling amid a backlash to the biggest fuel-price increases since at least 1980 and mounting street protests,” reports Bloomberg.

Guatemala

By many measures, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo has delivered on campaign promises: he’s focused on improving the nation’s education and health care systems, while leading a crackdown on organized crime and building a constructive relationship with the Trump administration. Guatemala’s GDP grew 4.1% last year, the highest level since 2022. But,nonetheless, he struggles with low approval ratings. “Many say Arévalo has made some strides on transparency, but struggled with a lack of decisive action elsewhere, especially on the quality-of-life issues that Guatemalans care most about,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Ecuador

“Rather than marking a break with the past, the FBI’s expanded presence in Ecuador represents the continuation—and normalization—of a much longer history of U.S. intervention in the country’s internal affairs. That history, largely forgotten in official narratives, reveals patterns of surveillance, political policing, and collaboration with local security forces that complicate contemporary claims about security cooperation,” writes Marc Becker in Nacla.

Argentina

A U.S. federal appeals court ruled that Argentina doesn’t have to pay shareholders $16 billion for its takeover of the country’s biggest oil company, handing President Javier Milei a victory that will help his neoliberal economic agenda, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Peru

Peru’s chronic inability to form a stable government has left the country’s institutions “feckless in the face of an alarming expansion of criminal groups. But unlike the state capture seen elsewhere in Latin America … Peru’s crisis is one of generalized dysfunction rather than top-down corruption. Organized crime has not co-opted the state through violence or coercion so much as rushed into the vacuum a vacant presidency left behind,” explains InSight Crime.

Jamaica

Nearly six months after Hurricane Melissa, many Jamaicans who lost their homes in the storm still lack secure shelter and supplies, reports the Guardian.

Critter Corner