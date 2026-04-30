The U.S. justice department has charged the governor of Mexico’s Sinaloa state, Rubén Rocha, and nine other current and former officials for alleged ties to the Sinaloa cartel, accusing them of aiding in the massive importation of illicit drugs into the United States, reports the Guardian.

U.S. prosecutors accuse Rocha of accepting bribes and help getting elected in exchange for protecting the Sinaloa cartel, which has terrorized his constituents for years, reports the New York Times.

Authorities said the defendants played critical roles in helping the cartel ship fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S. The Sinaloa Cartel is among eight Latin American crime groups designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government, notes the Associated Press.

“The indictment is the Trump administration’s most significant step yet in cracking down on the government corruption that it has said is at the heart of Mexico’s cartel problem,” according to NYT.

But amounts to a major challenge to Mexico and Trump’s relationship with President Claudia Sheinbaum, notes El País.

Rocha and some of the other accused are members of the ruling Morena party, putting Sheinbaum in a delicate position as she attempts to balance mounting pressure from the U.S. Trump administration on security issues and maintain her country’s sovereignty, a key concern in national politics.

Rocha said the indictment was an attack against him, as well as against his party’s leftist agenda and achievements. The accusations “lack any truth or basis whatsoever. And this will be demonstrated conclusively at the appropriate time,” he posted on his X profile.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said yesterday it had received several extradition requests for Mexican individuals a day earlier, but that they lacked sufficient evidence. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said it was beginning an investigation to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to merit arrest warrants in Mexico, in accordance with Mexican law, reports Reuters.

The U.S. allegations come amid pushback from Sheinbaum’s administration regarding CIA agent participation a counter-cartel operative in Chihuahua state last week. Sheinbaum has said her security cabinet had no knowledge of C.I.A. activities on the ground in the state and warned they may have been illegal, launching a federal investigation into the matter, reports the New York Times.

This week Mexican authorities arrested an incipient CJNG kingpin, a move aimed at further weakening the cartel after the death of El Mencho, but also aimed at curbing Trump’s interventionist security threats, reports El País.

More Mexico

“With two strikes in two months, the Mexican state is apparently intensifying its operations against high-profile targets just as Mexico prepares to welcome fans for the World Cup – and it has so far avoided the violent infighting that previous operations against such kingpins have triggered,” reports the Guardian.

Two decades into Mexico’s policy of taking out drug cartel bosses, “the kingpin strategy has created leadership vacuums, generating the atomization of Mexico’s criminal landscape and more than 100 horizontally integrated networks that operate in nearly every corner of the country. In that context, there are fewer clear-cut “kingpins” on the radar of authorities,” reports InSight Crime.

Since the mid-2010s, criminal groups, including factions of the Sinaloa cartel, have intensified illegal deforestation in Mexico’s Sierra Tarahumara, seizing control of communal land known as ejidos through intimidation, extortion and murder, reports the Guardian.

Colombia

A spate of violent attacks in Colombia, just a month before the country holds presidential elections, have made President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” program a key issue. “The president’s chosen candidate, the leftwing senator Iván Cepeda – widely seen as the architect of “total peace” – supports maintaining the programme. But the rightwing candidates Abelardo de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, close behind in the polls, both promise to scrap the plan and return to all-out war as soon as they take office,” reports the Guardian.

Brazil

Brazil’s Senate rejecting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a significan blow from Congress as he seeks reelection later this year, reports the Associated Press.

Labor prosecutors in Brazil filed a lawsuit against meatpacking giant JBS, accusing the company of buying cattle from farms where workers were held in slavery-like conditions, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuela

Four months after Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, “Venezuela’s political process is beginning to take clearer shape. The country is not moving through a democratic transition. Instead, it is moving toward economic normalization without meaningful political conditions,” writes Benigno Alarcón Deza in Americas Quarterly.

Regional Relations

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, sported a map pin depicting the long-contested, resource-rich Essequibo region of Guyana as part of Venezuela, while visiting Barbados this week — prompting a complaint from Guyana President Irfaan Ali, reports the Miami Herald.

“After recruiting citizens from key areas of influence such as Central Asia and Africa, the Kremlin has now also turned to Latin America in its war against Ukraine. Cuba and Colombia are the main recruitment hotspots in the region, along with some isolated cases in Argentina and Brazil,” reports El País, based on Ukrainian intelligence sources.

Regional

“The convergence between conventional organized crime and transnational environmental crimes (TECs) is one of the main threats to environmental and human security in South America. Many criminal networks use environmental crimes to cover up other illegal activities,” writes Ludmila Quirós in Nacla.

After more than two decades of negotiations, the EU–Mercosur trade agreement is set to enter provisional application tomorrow. “Yet the gains, while meaningful, are unlikely to be transformative on their own,” writes Fernanda Magnotta in Americas Quarterly. “The more important question is how the region uses improved access to European markets. Will it serve as a platform for industrial upgrading, infrastructure investment, and higher-value production? Or will it reinforce a long-standing pattern in which South America exports commodities while importing higher-value manufactured goods?”

Cuba