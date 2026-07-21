In a 100-page report released yesterday, the U.S. State Department denounced Cuba as the “capital of 21st-century communism”, accusing the Cuban government of carrying out a “campaign of subversion” that has “infiltrated the highest reaches of the US government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists [and] backed an unprecedented wave of leftwing terrorism on American soil”. (Guardian)

The report singles out several left-leaning activists and organizations in the United States, including the Democratic Socialists of America, Isra Hirsi – the daughter of Minnesota Democratic representative Ilhan Omar – New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, and journalist Amy Goodman, citing their criticism of US policy toward Cuba or participation in Cuba solidarity movements. (Guardian)

The goes through a historical account of Cuba’s efforts to export guerrilla movements and its own version of Marxism, “forged around… a fundamental hatred of the United States,” to bring about a hemispheric Marxist revolution, “a revolution against the West itself.” And it discusses at length how Cuba has built alliances with far-left organizations as part of a long-term “war of attrition” to “erase the United States from the Earth,” reports the Miami Herald. “What makes Cuba’s threat unique and difficult to understand, the report argues, is that Cuba blends espionage and “soft” influence into the effort.”

What makes Cuba’s threat unique and difficult to understand, the report argues, is that Cuba blends espionage and “soft” influence into the effort

The accusations “have come as startling revelations to those living under the six-month-long US oil blockade in Havana, where desperate people search through piles of uncollected rubbish for food, or else swelter at home in 24-hour-plus blackouts,” writes Ruaridh Nicoll in the Guardian. “It is the latest push in a maximum-pressure campaign to bring down the island’s government that began with the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, the president of Cuba’s ally Venezuela, on 3 January. Since then, Cuba has been brought to a standstill by the oil blockade, sanctions on foreign businesses and threats of a military intervention.”

In a meeting Wednesday about far-left extremism with officials from more than 66 countries, last week, Rubio alerted counterparts about a the dangers of “far-left terrorism,” which he characterized as a “blind spot” in U.S. counterterrorism strategies. (U.S. State Department)

Rubio is using the language of counterterrorism to build an international security framework aimed not at genuine armed threats but at criminalizing left-wing activism and dissent, argues CELS in Open Democracy. By encouraging governments to share intelligence and adopt expansive definitions of “left-wing terrorism,” the initiative risks legitimizing political repression and reviving patterns of state persecution associated with Latin America’s Cold War past, writes Manuel Tufró.

Ecuador

Human Rights Watch is pressing lawmakers in Washington to open an inquiry into the United States’ growing security role in Ecuador, arguing that joint counter-crime missions have unfolded with far too little oversight and too few guardrails to keep civilians safe, reports the Miami Herald.

The U.S. has become Ecuador’s main partner in its crackdown on organized crime, “providing equipment, training, intelligence, and most recently, direct military support,” according to Human Rights Watch. “From a human rights perspective, this partnership is a perilous one. The two countries’ security relationship is deepening at a moment when both governments have engaged in serious human rights violations fueled by their insistence on framing their confrontations with organized crime groups as a kind of war.”

Rubio Touts Venezuela Transition Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks to initiate a democratic transition in Venezuela will start in August, and that the United States will be “very engaged” in the process. The August negotiations will be between the Rodríguez acting government and Dinoah Figuera, an opposition lawmaker in exile and president of the National Assembly elected in 2015.

The strategy pointedly excludes María Corina Machado, one of the country’s most powerful opposition leaders who won the Nobel peace prize last year. The United States had already signaled its intentions last week as tensions between supporters of acting president Delcy Rodríguez and Machado began to intensify, reports El País: “To prevent the rift from deepening, Washington is seeking to accelerate the transition process.”

More Venezuela

Lionheart Capital is close to a $400 million deal for a stake in a Venezuelan oil field, in what would be one of the first major private investments in the country’s oil industry since the US began easing sanctions, reports Bloomberg.

The New York Times reports on two teenagers who dug through earthquake rubble for 25 days to uncover the bodies of their grandmother, mother and younger brother. They are just two of the thousands of survivors who spend their days with “pickaxes and sledgehammers, fueled by an obsessive desire to recover the bodies of the people they loved.”

Brazil

Former Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters that he received permanent U.S. residency, often ‌called a green card. Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has lived in the U.S. since early 2025 and was recently sentenced to prison in Brazil, said by telephone that ​residency was granted under the EB-1A category, for individuals with extraordinary ​abilities in areas such as science, the arts, business and sports.

Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said the country will hold no further elections to prevent the opposition from coming to power. The 80-year-old authoritarian leader, who has been in office since 2007, also said he would work with his rubber-stamp congress to pass new laws that would “build a wall” against the opposition, reports the Guardian.

“There will never be elections here again,” Ortega at a government rally marking the 47th anniversary of his leftist movement’s revolution. He then accused his opponents of trying to use elections “to seize the government, to seize power.” (New York Times)

Mexico

Mexico’s decision to pursue criminal legal action over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals at the hands of U.S. immigration authorities represents the region’s strongest response yet to the Republican’s immigration policy, reports El País.

The Mexican drug kingpin, Ismael Zambada García, known as “El Mayo”, was sentenced in a U.S. federal court to life in prison, yesterday, after a plea deal last year in which he admitted ⁠to shipping vast amounts of cocaine and other substances as leader of the violent Sinaloa cartel - Guardian

Colombia

Colombia’s new Congress took office yesterday and immediately gave President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella his first legislative defeat, writes James Bosworth at Latin America Risk Report: Senator Honorio Henríquez of the Centro Democrático won the Senate presidency 56-45 over Alfredo Deluque of La U, the candidate the incoming government had openly promoted. It was a surprise defeat as eight parties had publicly pledged 55 votes for Deluque, meaning ten votes flipped in the secret ballot.

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on his supporters to protect his government’s social and economic reforms and resist any efforts by the incoming right-wing De la Espriella administration to change the nation’s labor laws. He also accused Israel and the United States of interfering in Colombia’s recent presidential election, reports the Associated Press.

Haiti

Haiti officially launched voter registration yesterday amid ongoing gang attacks and uncertainty over how soon the country will be able to hold a vote. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz graphically described the country’s crisis at a U.N. Security Council meeting yesterday, “describing the stories as “painful anecdotes” that underscore the brutality of Haiti’s armed groups,” reports the Miami Herald.

El Salvador

The new oligarchs of El Salvador: How Bukele’s inner circle got rich - El País

Chile

Ipsos polling finds warming attitudes towards migration in Chile amid the Kast administration’s hardline approach - Americas Migration Brief

Guyana