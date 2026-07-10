Following two massive earthquakes late last month, official numbers record 3,889 deaths and 16,740 injured—a likely undercount as an estimated 30,000 Venezuelans remain missing. The Pan American Health ​Organization (PAHO) warned yesterday of disease ​outbreaks, poor sanitation, lack of access to clean water, and disruptions to basic medical care as the greatest health risks in the country. PAHO is set to work with the Venezuelan health ministry to monitor potential outbreaks of respiratory or digestive illnesses, as many Venezuelan healthcare workers have emigrated over the last decade of political and socioeconomic crisis, reducing domestic response capacity. (Reuters, Wall Street Journal)

Meanwhile, both international and domestic efforts to support the response have been stymied by Venezuelan bureaucracy and political interference, including bribe solicitation and a lack of centralized coordination, according to Wall Street Journal. They report, “The disaster has exposed what critics say is the enduring dysfunction of the authoritarian and unelected government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who is backed by the Trump administration. She was vice president until the U.S. ousted former leader Nicolás Maduro in a Jan. 3 military raid… An AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll released Friday found that two-thirds of Venezuelans rejected the government’s handling of the disaster. Rodríguez’s disapproval rating climbed 5 percentage points to 63%. Venezuelans and foreign-rescue teams said the earthquake response has been marred by poor coordination, political meddling and chaotic rescue efforts that cost lives.”

The Rodríguez government is currently pursuing “one of the most complex debt restructurings ever attempted,” per Reuters. Venezuela’s current debt reaches nearly $200 billion, but experts advise that a reassessment of the situation will be necessary as the country continues to face the fallout of the devastating earthquakes. Atlantic Council further investigates the international power struggle over the debt restructuring, noting, “Venezuela owes Beijing roughly $20 billion, much of it stemming from oil-backed lending arrangements in which oil exports were used to repay Chinese loans. Although Washington now effectively controls access to much of Venezuela’s future oil revenues under the post-Maduro order—and has little incentive to share the proceeds with Beijing—China is unlikely to walk away quietly.”

More Venezuela

US Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau has gone “rogue,” attempting to support opposition leader Maria Corina Machado more than the Trump-Rubio party line, according to Axios.

Bloomberg highlights independent oil firm “wildcatters” and their efforts to get in on the Venezuelan oil market as the country opens to international influence and investment.

Costa Rica

Costa Rican president Laura Fernandez is at odds with the country’s judiciary over how to take on drug-related crime and violence, reports Reuters, explaining that Fernandez looks to copy the Bukele model: “Tensions peaked last week when Fernandez accused the judiciary ​of being infiltrated by organized crime ‘to the core’ and criticized courts for blocking the ‘iron fist’ security policies ⁠her administration champions.” Fernandez has proposed significant budget cuts for the judiciary and wants Congress, not the Supreme Court, to appoint the country’s attorney general.

Colombia

Amid concerns about Trump-backed Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, The Guardian highlights the efforts of environmental activists “who have endured the world’s highest homicide rates for three consecutive years.” De la Espriella has softened rhetoric on fracking and large-scale extraction while debates over Colombia’s energy sources continue—the country’s renewable energy capacity grew 18-fold during the Petro administration.

De la Espriella has sharply criticized Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SJP), a tribunal mandated to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the country’s yearslong conflict. His designated justice minister stated in a recent interview that while he does not intend to eliminate the SJP, the body will undergo new scrutiny. (AP)

Mexico

“Morena became a national juggernaut in large part by using elements of the PRI’s voter mobilization machinery and by rolling out broad cash-transfer programs that were more generous—and costly—than what the PRI ever offered. But Morena’s strength on the national stage belies a weaker position at the regional and local level. Morena has neglected the kinds of local organizations and networks that the PRI developed and that traditionally determine electoral success in Mexico. It also lacks the structures of control, discipline, and participation that the PRI relied upon to maintain internal cohesion,” says Luis Rubio at Americas Quarterly, adding that, even still, Mexico’s opposition is “in dire straits, barely existing.”

Honduras

ContraCorriente investigates New Land LLC, which recently announced a “smart city” project in Honduras’ Mosquitia region similar to those in Special Development and Employment Zones (ZEDEs). Local Indigenous leaders “claim that the company acted unilaterally and without prior consultation.”

Regional Relations

Mexico and Peru look set to restart diplomatic relations under the incoming Fujimori government after Peru broke ties last year over Mexico granting asylum to former prime minister Betssy Chávez. (El Economista)

Mexico has launched an investigation into whether the US lied about its involvement in the 2024 capture and covert transfer of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García. (The Guardian) ““If recent reports are confirmed,” said the Mexico attorney general, Ernestina Godoy, on Wednesday, “then all signs point to three serious issues: a series of violations of Mexican and international law; a pact made outside the bounds of the law; and a lie told by a US diplomat, which would constitute a breach of the cornerstone principle of good faith in diplomatic relations.””

“A new U.N. report on foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean last year suggests that Trump’s tariffs and the region’s search for economic partners other than the United States may have economic consequences. U.S. investment in Latin America was down 11 percent, while it grew from other sources, particularly European countries,” writes Catherine Osborn at Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief.

“The Honduran Foreign Ministry announced that it does not plan to have formal discussions with the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry and that it remains committed to its diplomatic obligations with China,” explains Ethan Knecht at Chaufa. (via Latin America Risk Report)

Brian Winter examines at Foreign Affairs the state of Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine” in Latin America.

Bolivia

“Bolivia is taking steps to reintroduce dollar savings accounts in order to recover dollar bills accumulated under mattresses and reintegrate them into the financial system. The Central Bank estimates that citizens hold approximately US$4 billion outside the banking system,” reports Bloomberg.

Brazil

“Brazil’s government will impose strict advertising rules on online betting ​companies starting next week… requiring health warnings and banning claims that betting ​offers easy money,” reports Reuters.

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