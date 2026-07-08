Cuba succeeded yesterday in a push to debate U.S. sanctions at the United Nations — in a context of unprecedented pressure from the Trump administration. Member states voted 136 to 9, with 30 abstentions to proceed with a long session of speeches mostly condemning Washington’s 70-plus-year-old embargo on Cuba. It was the second General Assembly session deliberating the embargo this year, but there was no resolution condemning the U.S. restrictions, except to convey Cuba’s rapidly deteriorating situation, reports Pass Blue.

Various groups of nations expressed their concern about the extraterritorial nature of the U.S. sanctions, which violate sovereign rights and hinder trade relations between foreign companies and banks and the island, reports Telesur.

“But the high-stakes maneuver also revealed how the Trump administration has succeeded in eroding the diplomatic support Cuba once had on this issue from its Caribbean neighbors and key Latin American and European countries, who either voted against, abstained or stayed away from the session altogether to avoid straining their relationship with the U.S.,” reports the Miami Herald.

The thirty abstentions is more than double the number of countries that stayed away from the issue in October of last year, when the General Assembly discussed it, notes CiberCuba.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez clashed at the session with U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, reports Univisión. Rodríguez accused the U.S. of carrying out a “genocide” against the Cuban population with its sanctions, while Waltz, downplayed the effects of the U.S. embargo on the Cuban population, stressing it includes several exceptions for trade and humanitarian aid to the island. (Miami Herald)

More Cuba

Ruaridh Nicoll on the Guardian podcast about what life is like on the ground in Havana – and if US military intervention could be next.

Regional

Caribbean leaders agreed to ask the Caribbean Court of Justice to weigh in on the disputed reappointment of the secretary-general of the 15-member CARICOM regional grouping in an effort to defuse a controversy that has been dominating their annual summit, reports the Miami Herald.

Brazil

Brazilian senator and presidential hopeful Flávio Bolsonaro argued to the U.S. Trade Representative against a new 25% tariff on Brazilian goods, distancing ​himself from a policy that had been used as a cudgel to ‌defend his father. The candidate has been caught between an ideological embrace of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilians’ resentment of tariffs that Trump first imposed last year in ​an effort to derail a trial of the ex-president, reports Reuters.

Brazil’s federal police searched Jair Bolsonaro’s home today for any unauthorized weapons, a court ruling showed, but the former ‌president’s lawyer said nothing was found. - Reuters

Colombia

As Colombia’s newly elected president, Abelardo de la Espriella, pledges to exploit oil reserves, the country’s environmentalists are preparing to defend climate progress, reports the Guardian.

The latest UN data shows that the majority of coca cultivation is concentrated in just 10 municipalities — which provides De la Espriella with clear targets for his aerial eradication campaign, which was one of his main campaign pledges. “But while this sounds simple, it is not,” according to InSight Crime.

Mexico

Traditional data centres are worthless to Mexico, but AI data centers have the potential to revolutionize the country’s industry, according to the Mexico Political Economist. “The real opportunity to create value doesn’t lie in expanding existing capacity and assembly manufacturing, though. It is in the niches Mexican manufacturers can capture by driving technological development of their own, like Toto’s toilets did.”

Trinidad and Tobago

Some of the UK’s top judges are hearing arguments over whether a Trinidad and Tobago court had the legal right to overturn a 2018 ruling to remove colonial-era homophobic laws that criminalise anal sex between consenting men. (Guardian, see yesterday’s briefs.)

Venezuela

“Public handshakes between senior U.S. officials and Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello have sparked a wave of anger, disbelief and soul-searching across Venezuelan social media, where many opposition supporters are accusing Washington of embracing one of the very figures it once vowed to bring to justice,” reports the Miami Herald.

International search and rescue missions working in Venezuela after earthquakes two weeks ago have been wrapping up operations. The official death toll was over 3,500 as of Monday, according to government officials, but that number is expected to continue rising. Tens of thousands of people are still missing, reports the Miami Herald.

“As post-quake efforts in Venezuela start shifting from rescue to recovery, a crack has opened in Venezuelan society, and people are speaking out against their repressive government with a force and openness that has not been seen in years,” reports the New York Times. “The public outrage could also complicate the Trump administration’s strategy of supporting (interim president Delcy) Rodríguez so the United States can benefit from Venezuela’s resources.”

Venezuela is on the path to becoming the first corporative colony of the 21st century, argues Luz Mely Reyes in El País.

Argentina