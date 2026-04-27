At least 20 people were killed by an explosive device that impacted several vehicles, including a bus, traveling along the Panamerican Highway in Colombia’s Cauca region on Saturday. Government officials said it was a terrorist attack carried out by FARC dissident groups.

Cauca governor Octavio Guzmán described the bombing as the area’s “most brutal and ruthless attack against the civilian population in decades”, adding that it left a crater 200 cubic meters in size. Several cars were flipped over by the force of the explosion.

President Gustavo Petro noted that many of the victims were Indigenous people, calling the perpetrators “terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers.”

One of the victims is Patricia Mosquera, an afrodescendant human rights activist in the region. According to Indepaz, her death means 48 social leaders have been assassinated so far this year.

Vice President Francia Márquez, who comes from the Cauca region tweeted that “it is not possible that criminal groups are winning against the State … it would seem that the State’s capacity to guarantee public order and security has disappeared.”

Authorities say Saturday’s attack was perpetrated by the Central General Staff, EMC, a rebel group under the command of infamous ex-FARC commander Ivan Mordisco.

“The bottom line here is that the EMC, who the authorities have accused of being responsible for these attacks, has a pattern of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure that is very alarming,” said Elizabeth Dickinson, deputy director for Latin America at International Crisis Group.

The attack is the latest in a spate of explosions that have attempted to target public infrastructure. At least 26 incidents have taken place in southwestern Colombia in recent days.

The attacks come just over one month before the country holds presidential elections to choose Petro’s successor. Colombia has a history of armed groups attempting to influence elections through violence, and security is a major voter concern this year.

Ivan Cepeda, the candidate for the ruling Historic Pact party, has pledged to continue the current administration’s strategy of “Total Peace,” which aims to negotiate peace deals with armed groups.

(Silla Vacía, Associated Press, El País, Guardian, Miami Herald)

More Colombia

The latest polling by Invamer puts the ruling Pacto Histórico candidate Iván Cepeda well in the lead: 44.3%, followed by far-right political outsider Abelardo de la Espriella with 21.5% and right-wing Unión Democrática candidate Paloma Valencia with 19.8%. But Cepeda’s lead is far smaller in a hypothetical second round (if no candidate gets above 50% on May 31) against either right-wing candidate. (Silla Vacía)

Regional Relations

Colombian Presiden Gustavo Petro met with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, in Caracas on Friday. The talks focused on security cooperation along their shared border, a region long plagued by guerrilla activity, drug trafficking and smuggling networks, reports the Miami Herald.

The two leaders announced their countries will draw up joint military plans and open mechanisms to share intelligence “immediately” — “a milestone in terms of security, because, despite being neighbors, Bogotá and Caracas have not shared information for decades,” reports El País. “The announcement sends a dual message: on the one hand, to criminal groups and, on the other, to U.S. President Donald Trump, who needs a stable and secure Venezuela to pursue his agenda.”

“Democracy and human rights were not on the agenda. A year ago, much of the hemisphere would have considered that shameful. But with Trump acting as if Venezuela’s situation is now going well, no foreign leaders will call out Petro for failing to bring up elections or meet with Venezuela’s political opposition,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report, noting that Rodríguez will meet with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley this week. “Petro is finding a pragmatic balance in working with an alleged left-wing ally who is actually in alliance with Trump. … Any work he does with Rodriguez lets him show the US a “win” and potentially keep US influence out of the election for a few weeks more.”

The two U.S. officials killed in a car crash last weekend in northern Mexico while returning from a counter-cartel operation did not have formal authorization for such activities in the country, the Mexican government announced on Saturday. (New York Times)

Brazil

Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro acknowledges that his surname is both his greatest asset and his central liability — he attempting to walk that knife edge with a campaign that emphasizes both his ideological similarities to his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, and his more moderate approach, reports the Washington Post.

Regional

Oil price increases related to the Iran war have begun fueling a rise in crude production in the Americas “… almost half of the world’s oil supply growth over the rest of the decade is expected to come from Latin America’s oil boom,” reports the Guardian.

Nearly a dozen countries terminated programs with the Cuban government, leaving poor residents, particularly in remote areas, suddenly without healthcare, reports the Guardian.

U.S. Drug War

The U.S. military said on Sunday three men were killed when it struck a boat it claimed was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. This latest strike brings the US campaign’s death toll to at least 185, according to a tally compiled by Agence France-Presse. (See also New York Times.)

The US military announced on Friday that it killed two people in an attack on a boat in the Eastern Pacific. (Guardian)

Peru

Peru’s military moved ahead this week with a deal to buy U.S. fighter jets despite the interim president’s public objections, reports the New York Times.

Venezuela

The U.S. government on Friday evening conceded that the Venezuelan government could pay for Nicolás Maduro’s defense lawyers. (New York Times)

Ecuador