U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Abelardo de la Espriella, the far right-wing presidential candidate who passed to the country’s second round on Sunday. “The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States,” Trump wrote in a social media post, referring to de la Espriella by his campaign moniker, “El Tigre.” (New York Times)

De la Espriella is an outspoken admirer of Trump and has sought to strengthen ties with his inner circle in recent months, notes El País. He traveled to Miami twice during the campaign and met with several Republican congressmen and with Christopher Landau, the U.S. Under Secretary of State. De la Espriella has, through letters and press releases, urged Trump to take action against criminal groups in Colombia and warned him of the alleged risks that Colombian President Gustavo Petro poses to the country’s democracy.

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A new AtlasIntel poll for Revista Semana, the first since Sunday’s election, predicts a win for De la Espriella, 50.3%, against 42.6% for leftist candidate Iván Cepeda. (La Silla Vacía)

Mexico-U.S. relations remain tense

The United States government revoked the visas of two governors from Mexico’s ruling Morena party — Sonora’s Alfonso Durazo and Tamaulipas’s Américo Villarreal. According to media reports both politicians have entered the the U.S. under a “special parole typically reserved for cooperating witnesses,” and are being investigated for alleged links to organized crime. (El País)

“The move against sitting government officials threatens to undermine Mexico’s ruling party — which came to power on a promise to combat corruption — and further strain the already tense relationship between the two countries,” reports the Los Angeles Times, which broke the story.

Yesterday Sheinbaum appeared to chide Ron Johnson, the US ambassador, for interfering in the country’s politics amid rising tensions between the two countries over how to combat drug trafficking criminal groups. (Guardian)

It is not the first time the ambassador has stirred tensions in the bilateral relationship, with messages touching on the two most sensitive current issues: Chihuahua and Sinaloa, notes El País.

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Teachers in Mexico have launched a nationwide strike that is bringing mounting pressure on President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government ahead of the start of the World Cup later this month, reports El País.

Extortion is one of Mexico’’s most prevalent and fastest-growing crimes. Sheinbaum has vowed to target the scourge, pushing for a constitutional amendment to make extortion a federal crime, which would allow prosecutors to investigate cases without victims having to file a complaint, reports the Guardian. Since authorities launched a “national strategy against extortion” last July, more than 1,300 people have been arrested.

Regional Relations

The United States is feeding Pentagon propaganda to internet users in Latin American countries using a new AI-laden content mill, according to a new investigation by The Intercept. “According to a defense official familiar with U.S. information operations, La Tilde is operated as a military messaging platform for U.S. Special Operations Command South, or SOCSOUTH, which executes special forces missions throughout South and Central America as well as the Caribbean.”

“Brazil and Mexico are mounting increasingly public resistance to the Trump administration’s expanding campaign against organized crime in Latin America, warning that Washington’s latest moves risk crossing from counternarcotics policy into interference in domestic affairs and national sovereignty,” reports the Miami Herald.

“The USMCA deadline is less than a month away. This week, both Mexico and Canada unsurprisingly called for a 16 year extension of the deal,” and Mexico’s negotiations with the U.S. are going better than Canada’s, according to James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report. “Whether USMCA is extended for 16 years, goes to annual reviews, or negotiations simply stall and break all the rules, I think everyone is smart enough at this point to recognize that the deal made this summer will not be the final word.”

Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that Venezuela no longer poses the same national-security threat to the United States that it did under Nicolás Maduro, pointing to what he described as significant reforms undertaken over the past five months by the country’s interim authorities. But Rubio cautioned that Venezuela remains far from a democratic transition, saying the country still lacks the conditions necessary for free elections and continues to hold hundreds of political prisoners, reports the Miami Herald.

“The people are really happy,” President Donald Trump said last week. “They’re dancing in the streets because they have a lot of money coming in through the big oil companies that are all moving in.” Reality is less rosy, reports the Washington Post: “For many Venezuelans, impoverished by years of socialist mismanagement and punitive U.S.-led sanctions, the promised boom still feels far away. Oil barons and investment bankers are touring a capital where the average person must work two or three jobs just to cover their groceries.”

Global investors remain wary of signing deals in Venezuela, even after the interim government enacted business-friendly reforms backed by the Trump administration, reports Reuters.

Brazil

Pedro Abramovay argues, in Gama, that the first Lula administrations successfully responded to the aspirations of the Brazil portrayed by Racionais MC’s—social mobility, inclusion, and an end to hunger—but that today’s Brazil, captured by Emicida, is defined by exhaustion, precarity, and a desire for quality of life. The challenge for the Brazilian left, he suggests, is to build a new political project that speaks to these emerging aspirations rather than the ones that defined the 2000s.

“Even in the song “Uns mesmo preto zica,” in which Emicida makes a collage of verses from Racionais MC’s, some excerpts sound different in his mouth today than they did before. What did it mean to say “We need a leader with popular credibility” in 1993? What does it mean in 2026?” (Gama)

Bolivia

Authorities in the Bolivian department of La Paz declared a health and humanitarian emergency yesterday due to shortages caused by weeks of anti-government protests and road blockades across the country. (DPA)

Bolivia’s defense minister stepped down yesterday, marking the highest-level departure yet under President Rodrigo Paz who is himself facing calls to resign. (Reuters)

Ecuador

A notorious Ecuadorian drug lord fighting extradition in a Spanish court, Wilmer Chavarría, widely known by his alias “Pipo,” made an explosive claim, accusing Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa and Interior Minister John Reimberg of orchestrating the 2023 assassination of a prominent presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, reports OCCRP.

Cuba

New U.S. sanctions against businesses operating in Cuba — the potential to freeze the assets on U.S. soil of any foreign companies or individuals that are still doing business with the Cuban regime — has already pushed international hotel chains to leave the country, a further blow to its decimated tourism industry. (Associated Press)

Raúl Castro turned 95 today. He formally retired from politics in 2021 but still serves as general of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, has a seat in the National Assembly and is considered to play a central role in rising tensions with the U.S., which recently indicted him, reports the Associated Press.

Cuba defended GAESA, a ​military-run conglomerate long the target of U.S. sanctions, saying the group has ‌contributed to the nation’s economic and social development. (Reuters)

Chile

In his first public appearance in Chile after leaving the presidency, Gabriel Boric acknowledged that his government did not read the citizens’ signals correctly and called for rebuilding a progressive majority. (El Mostrador)

Honduras

Authorities in Honduras said they arrested the man they believe masterminded the killings of 19 workers at a palm plantation last month. (AFP)

Nicaragua

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the Nicaraguan government to conduct an impartial investigation into the death of renowned imprisoned Indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera, who died at age 73 after being imprisoned for nearly three years as part of a crackdown on dissent. (Associated Press)

Argentina

Argentina intends to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for ​Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and will ​present its application today in ⁠Paris. (Reuters)

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