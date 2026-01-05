Latin America Daily Briefing

Latin America Daily Briefing

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Keith Bumgarner's avatar
Keith Bumgarner
Jan 5

Calling it the “Donroe Doctrine” is funny right up until you realize it is a doctrine: a hemispheric order where the U.S. expands “exceptions” until the exception becomes the rule—migrants first, then whole countries. The Venezuela raid and Maduro’s forced rendition weren’t just about one dictator; they were a proof-of-concept for a disciplinary regime that’s openly transactional and punitive. And now it’s metastasizing in plain sight: Trump floats a Colombia operation (“sounds good to me”) while publicly sizing up Cuba as a “failing nation.” When interventionism isn’t even dressed up as “defending democracy,” every government in the region has to plan for a new normal—force first, legalities later, and “economic objectives” humming underneath. That’s not restoring order. It’s turning the hemisphere into a geopolitical Wild West—with Washington holding both the badge and the bolt cutters.

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Judy Lotas's avatar
Judy Lotas
Jan 5

I am sick with shame over all my country’s greedy, unlawful, despicable actions. We WILL GET RID OF THIS SICK ADMINISTRATION. Judy Lotas, Duck, NC, USA.

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