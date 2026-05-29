Colombia’s presidential election on Sunday takes place amid resurging violence in the country. “In the past year, attacks including the killing of a journalist, a bus bombing that left at least 21 people dead, and the shooting of presidential candidate Miguel Uribe have underscored rising violence across the country. The use of drones in attacks has become increasingly widespread, while child recruitment has also emerged as a major concern,” reports the Miami Herald.

“According to the Red Cross, the humanitarian toll of Colombia’s armed conflict reached its worst level in a decade last year, with the number of displaced people doubling in 2025 to 225,000 individuals,” reports the Associated Press. “The Red Cross also noted that in 2025 there were 965 people killed or injured by explosive devices including land mines and drones, 33% more cases than the previous year.”

The leading candidates have drastically different security approaches: frontrunner Iván Cepeda has been a negotiator for the current government’s “Total Peace” plan, and promises to double down on efforts to disarm criminal groups, saying failures until now are related to the faulty implementation of the 2016 peace deal with the FARC.

His main opponents, conservative Paloma Valencia and right-wing outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, have promised iron-fist crackdowns on violent groups. Valencia, of former President Álvaro Uribe’s Centro Democrático, would prioritize military spending, while De la Espriella borrows from Bukele and promised to drastically expand prisons.

“Colombia’s criminal groups have grown increasingly stronger over the last four years and are actively battling each other in several strategic regions,” reports InSight Crime. “In the framework of Total Peace, dissident factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC) continued to fragment.”

The incoming administration will have to manage more than 10 different regions currently engulfed by criminal conflicts, especially the departments of Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo, Huila, Meta, Chocó, Antioquia, Bolívar, Norte de Santander, Magdalena, Arauca, and Guaviare, reports InSight Crime.

Though polling behind the top three candidates, two centrist former mayors are among those leading the rest of the pack: Sergio Fajardo of Medellín and Claudia López of Bogotá. (AS/COA)

A candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright. Otherwise, a runoff will be held on June 21 between the two top vote-getters.

More Colombia

At least 52 guerrilla fighters have been killed in clashes between two rival armed groups vying for territorial control of a strategic cocaine production and trafficking region, Guaviare, in south-east Colombia, according to a FARC dissident group involved in the fighting. (Reuters)

Guatemala Invites U.S. Military Cooperation

Guatemala has agreed to carry out joint strikes with the United States military inside its territory to target drug trafficking groups — both airstrikes and other military action, reports the New York Times.

It is the latest expansion of the Trump administration’s military campaign across Latin America. Ecuador agreed to a similar deal earlier this year and the U.S. government is hoping to add Honduras to the roster.

Guatemala’s Arévalo administration confirmed that it requested military cooperation, but characterized the plan differently, saying the joint plans stop short of US military operations on Guatemalan soil and fall within existing bilateral agreements, reports the Guardian.

Regional Relations

The U.S. policy of deporting people to third countries, often conflict zones or authoritarian governed, must stop, write James A Goldston and Natasha Arnpriester in the Guardian. “No country can guarantee safety if it lacks functioning asylum laws, honest courts, impartial officials and the will to protect people from detention, coercion, disappearance or onward removal. States that facilitate these transfers are violating their own laws and international law.”

The U.S. military conducted an airstrike on Tuesday against a vessel it accused of smuggling drugs, killing one person and leaving two survivors in the eastern Pacific, U.S. Southern Command said in a social media post. (New York Times)

Oliver Stuenkel pushes back against IR theories of a new global order of spheres of influence: Drawing on Latin America, anti-colonial history, and contemporary middle-power diplomacy, he argues that such frameworks systematically understate the agency of weaker states—and that global orders have always been shaped not only by great powers, but also by the countries and the movements that resist, bargain with, and constrain them. (The Ideas Letter)

Brazil

Brazil’s elections later this year could mark the definitive end of the accommodative political order that emerged from the country’s transition out of military rule in the mid-1980s, “with significant implications for Brazil’s redistributive policymaking and perhaps for its very democracy,” argues Marcos Nobre in The Ideas Letter.

Brazil’s lower house approved a constitutional amendment reducing the workweek, a measure that Lula hopes to use as a centerpiece of ‌his re-election campaign later this year, reports Reuters.

The Brazilian strongman Getúlio Vargas is one of the country’s most consequential yet ideologically elusive figures: Condemned by liberals, the left, and the right alike, he nonetheless remains deeply influential in Brazil’s political and social conception, writes Miguel Lago in The Ideas Letter. He revisits Vargas’s political methodology, arguing that his real legacy was his ability to construct broad collective identities and treat sovereignty as an active process of national evolution.

Cuba

A Russian tanker that had appeared headed to Cuba — with 242,000 barrels of badly needed diesel — has turned away from the island and now appears to be on its way to South America, reports the New York Times. Russia has so far been the only nation allowed to break the U.S. oil blockade, with a March shipment.

U.S.-Cuba

“The Pentagon has spent months positioning the troops and weapons needed for the U.S. to launch a military attack on Cuba — all it needs is a final go-ahead from Donald Trump,” reports Politico.

“The Trump administration is bracing for the potential collapse of Cuba’s totalitarian government as early as this summer, and has war-gamed new military response plans in case the island descends into chaos,” according to Axios.

With the war in Iran increasingly complicated, many analysts suspect the U.S. president will turn to Cuba for a foreign policy “win.” And, “perhaps Trump will secure his “mission accomplished” moment. But what would that mean for Cuba?” asks Owen Jones in the Guardian. “Before the 1959 revolution, the island was the virtual colony of its neighbour, its railroads, sugar production, mines and utilities dominated by US companies. There should be little doubt about what Trump has planned.”

Daniel Mendiola circumscribes the U.S. indictment of Raul Castro in the broader legal history of sanctioned imperial violence: “The Castro indictment is best understood as part of this same legal tradition. The violence that we commit can be easily excused. But the law is full of ways to accuse foreign actors of wrongdoing, and this justifies even more state violence that inevitably harms civilians.” (Guardian)

U.S. - Venezuela

The Trump administration has instructed federal prosecutors in Miami to avoid pursuing criminal investigations into Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, a longtime target of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, reports the Associated Press.

Chile

Chile’s new government said the budget deficit will be wider than forecast this year, claiming the previous administration of President Gabriel Boric had overestimated revenue and turned a blind eye to some expenses. President José Antonio Kast may need congressional approval to raise more debt than anticipated, reports Bloomberg.

Jamaica

Early tests have suggested the presence of crude oil off of Jamaica’s shore — igniting a debate over whether the country can afford to ignore the economic potential of fossil fuels, even as it suffers acutely the effects of climate change, reports the Guardian.

Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said protests sweeping the country amount to a broader revolt against what he described as a conservative government aligned with U.S. interests. (AFP)

Argentina