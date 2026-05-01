“The single most important thing to come from the first Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels conference, in Santa Marta, has been a change of mood,” reports the Guardian. “Whereas the UN’s annual climate summits, or Cops, can often feel stuck and frustrating, with countries circling the same topics without resolution, nearly every delegate in Colombia felt liberated.”

“In a world of climate denial and misinformation, Santa Marta was a shining example of science-led decision making. Hundreds of experts, academics and scientists inspired and informed the launch of three major initiatives on the energy transition,” write Guardian correspondents Jonathan Watts and Fiona Harvey.

The conference, co-hosted by Colombia and The Netherlands, was born of frustration at the last COP conference, when efforts to negotiate a roadmap to transition from fossil fuels were blocked by certain countries. Fifty-nine countries participated in the “coalition of the willing,” a group that represents more than half of global GDP, nearly a third of energy demand and a fifth of fossil fuel supply, reports the Guardian.

The Santa Marta conference focused on scientific evidence and practical steps, with each nation working on its own roadmap.

The voluntary plans will form the bedrock of a new initiative to wean the world off coal, oil and gas, an approach that marks a departure from the annual UN climate negotiations, which have run for more than three decades even as greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise, reports the Guardian.

“Ministers and envoys from across the world sat side-by-side in small meeting rooms to have open and frank conversations about the barriers they face in transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy,” reports Carbon Brief. “This new format … was described as “refreshing”, “highly successful” and “groundbreaking” by countries attending the talks.”

At the summit’s conclusion, Tuvalu and Ireland were announced as the co-hosts of the second transitioning away from fossil fuels summit, which will take place in the Pacific island nation in 2027.

Addressing debt must be a central plank of any global platform of climate action, emphasized developing nations and experts at the Santa Marta conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, which wrapped up in Colombia this week — and many activists called for debt forgiveness.

Susana Muhamad, a former environment minister of Colombia, now special envoy of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, said that countries struggling to make interest payments on their debts could not afford imports such as medicines, fertilisers and technology without the revenues from exporting fossil fuels. “It’s a problem of the economic dependency of the countries on fiscal income, but also the balance of trade, to be able to sustain their economies,” she said.

Countries that participated worked on national roadmaps to phase out fossil fuels: France became the first developed country to release a national roadmap to phase out fossil fuels, on Tuesday, which included a timetable to remove coal from its national grid by 2027, end oil dependency by 2045 and fossil gas by 2050, reports the Guardian. Analysts say no other country has published such a clear and comprehensive plan, reports AFP.

Colombia published its draft plan last week. Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed fossil fuel interests for taking ever more desperate measures to prevent a transition to green energy. “There is inertia in the power and the economy of this archaic form of energy – fossil fuels – that lead to death. Undoubtedly, that form of capital can commit suicide, taking with it humanity and [other] life,” he said. “The question that needs to be asked is whether capitalism can truly adapt to a non-fossil energy model.”

Lack of financing is one of the biggest barriers to moving away from fossil fuels, officials and experts said earlier this week at the conference. Many countries and regional governments are not opposed to shifting away from fossil fuels, but are constrained by debt, limited fiscal space and the high cost of financing cleaner energy projects, Amiera Sawas, head of research and policy at the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, told the Associated Press.

Mexico

The U.S. indictment of major Mexican politicians — including Sinaloa state governor Rubén Rocha — is a political grenade for President Claudia Sheinbaum, who must decide within a short window of time whether she will arrest and extradite a ruling party ally, or refuse the U.S. request. In the balance is her relationship with Trump, who has threatened to take unilateral action against cartels in Mexico, and her domestic political status, reports the New York Times. (See yesterday’s post.)

The accusation against Rocha “echo earlier cases in which Morena was accused of receiving support from drug‑trafficking groups in local campaigns during the administration of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” reports El País.

Brazil

Brazil’s conservative-dominated congress approved a bill reducing the prison sentence of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted last year of attempting a coup. The bill had been approved in December and vetoed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This week’s move overturns the presidential veto, and must now be confirmed by a Supreme Court justice to reduce the 27 year sentence by five years. (Guardian)

“The legislation, which will be challenged in court, indicates a weakening of Lula’s position in Congress ahead of his bid for reelection in the country’s October presidential election,” reports the Associated Press.

Cuba

Cuba’s energy crisis — a product partially of the U.S. blockade — has a direct toll on its people’s health, writes UN resident coordinator Francisco Pichón in the Guardian: “Tens of thousands of surgeries have been postponed nationwide. Pregnant women face irregular access to prenatal care. Newborns dependent on incubators or ventilators are at risk when power fails. Patients undergoing dialysis, cancer treatment or managing chronic illnesses depend on electricity not as a convenience but as a lifeline.”

Venezuela