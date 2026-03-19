Hundreds of thousands of barrels of Russian oil are heading to Cuba, according to maritime tracking data. The island has suffered increasing blackouts under a U.S. oil blockade since January and U.S. threats of regime change, reports the Guardian. (See yesterday’s post.)

“The Russian oil would be a test of the US embargo on the island and it’s unclear if any vessels will be able to deliver crude,” notes Bloomberg. The U.S. has stopped ships from approaching Cuba since December, and threatened countries that send oil with tariffs.

In any case, any delivery of crude oil would need to be refined before it can be used to alleviate the country’s electricity crisis, a process that can take 20 to 30 days.

Cuba is facing what may be its worst electricity crisis since Fidel Castro’s revolutionaries swept to power 67 years ago, the New York Times delves into it.

More Cuba

Costa Rica closed its embassy in Havana and told Cuba’s government to pull its diplomats from San José, yesterday. “We have to clean out communists from the hemisphere,” Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves declared after the diplomatic rupture. (AFP)

Venezuela

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that she is replacing the country’s longtime defense minister, General Vladimir Padrino, a central figure in former President Nicolás Maduro’s government. She said that Padrino would be given unspecified “new responsibilities”. No explanation was given for the change. (Al Jazeera)

U.S. companies will be allowed to do business with Venezuela’s state-owned oil and gas company after the Treasury Department eased sanctions, with some limitations, yesterday as the Trump administration looks for ways to boost global oil supplies during the Iran war, reports the Associated Press.

Regional Relations

Ecuadorean crime leader Ángel Esteban Aguilar was arrested at Mexico City’s international airport, where he attempted to enter the country under a false identity. The operation was described by authorities as a collaboration between Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador. (Al Jazeera)

U.S. and Israeli officials and analysts have warned, for decades that Iran maintains a network of terrorist sleeper cells throughout Latin America — “but the utter lack of recent action by Iran or its proxy group Hezbollah in Latin America highlights how disconnected these claims are from reality,” argues Mike LaSouza in Responsible Statecraft.

The review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) began yesterday in Washington with a meeting between Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, and the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. “Mexico’s vision is to reduce our dependence on other regions, work as a team, see what we each want to do regarding rules of origin, and how we can secure the supply chain,” Ebrard said in a press interview. (El País)

“A United States diplomat has told Brazilian port industry executives that Washington does not want a Chinese company to win the concession for a major container terminal in Santos, the largest port in Latin America,” reports the South China Morning Post, saying it is “the latest sign that the race for one of Brazil’s most prized infrastructure assets has become a front in the broader rivalry between Washington and Beijing.”

Brazil

At least eight people have been killed during a police raid in Rio de Janeiro, targeting Claudio Augusto dos Santos, a commander of the powerful Comando Vermelho criminal group. (Al Jazeera)

“Brazil’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point as the economy cools, while signaling that the pace of additional reductions will hinge on the inflationary impact from the war in the Middle East.” - Bloomberg

Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz said that his ​country wanted to restart a relationship with Brazilian state oil firm ‌Petrobras under new, clearer energy regulations - Reuters.

Chile

Chilean President José Antonio Kast could face immediate economic headwinds that will affect his popularity. “And even if Chileans recognize the conditions as outside of Kast’s control, Kast may have inadvertently linked himself to the war by going to Florida the weekend before his inauguration and participating in Trump’s Shield of the Americas Summit, even as the bombs fell,” writes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report.

Regional

Kast’s situation applies more broadly to “the potential political challenge that Latin America’s “shift to the right” (to the extent that is an accurate framing) faces in the wake of the Iran war,” continues Boz. “The leaders who have tied themselves to Trump and portrayed themselves as market-friendly may now face economic headwinds due to a war in the Middle East that has nothing to do with their governing skills or policies. If this conflict continues and the economic fallout is as bad as some predict, it potentially shifts the LatAm regional narrative.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Argentina

Argentine authorities, under President Javier Milei, are cracking down on immigrants, in a country traditionally known for openness. Critics call it an unnecessary and dangerous political gimmick meant to emulate Trump and other right-wing leaders, reports the New York Times.

Argentina’s unemployment rate rose to 7.5% at the end of last year, the highest fourth-quarter reading since the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Bloomberg.

Montserrat