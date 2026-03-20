The U.S. Treasury Department has said Cuba won’t be allowed to take delivery of Russian crude, even as the island — in the midst of a crushing energy crisis — appears poised to receive two tankers carrying oil and gas, reports CNBC.

If Russia is indeed “attempting to send oil to Cuba, as some analysts suspect, it could represent a critical lifeline for the Cuban government — and a new potential showdown between two superpowers over the small island nation,” reports the New York Times.

Earlier this week Cuban officials said the country was operating on natural gas, solar power and thermoelectric plants as severe power outages continue to hit an island, which has not received fuel since Jan. 9. (Associated Press)

“After 10 weeks of an effective U.S. oil blockade, Cuba’s energy crisis is growing dire, with soaring gas prices, near daily blackouts and a looming humanitarian disaster. Medical care, nutrition, education and sanitation are all rapidly deteriorating. And Cuban officials have warned the nation’s power grid is on the verge of collapse.” reports the New York Times.

However, the US military is not rehearsing for an invasion of Cuba or actively preparing to militarily take over the island, the top general overseeing U.S. forces in Latin America said during a Senate hearing focused on Donald Trump’s increasing use of the US military in the region. (Reuters)

More Cuba

Removing Miguel Díaz-Canel as president of Cuba to appease the U.S. — a strategy that some media outlets have said could be on Trump’s agenda — is out of the question, the country’s ambassador to the United Nations told Bloomberg, adding that talks between the two countries should be based on “mutual respect.”

Venezuela

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, said she has replaced all her senior military commanders, a day after ousting Nicolás Maduro’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrino, reports AFP.

Mexico

From spectacular arrests to recurring waves of violence, Mexico’s twenty-year war against drugs has produced a sense of constant escalation without resolution, writes Carlos Pérez Ricart in an Ideas Letter essay. The familiar language of cartels, kingpins, and crackdowns no longer captures what is unfolding; the conflict has outgrown the terms meant to contain it. “Over time, it has become clear that the issue lies not only with the actors, but with the system—a system that connects consumer markets, transit routes, global supply chains, and transnational criminal economies. Mexico is where these flows converge. It has not been merely fighting criminal organizations. It is situated, perhaps trapped, at the center of an architecture.”

The new leader of the Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generación might be Juan Carlos Valencia González, the Califonia-born stepson of El Mencho. His U.S. citizenship could pose a legal hurdle for U.S. intelligence agencies to directly target and collect personal data on Valencia González, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a bill to Congress to promote public and private investment in strategic infrastructure, part of her push to lure capital to stimulate sluggish economic growth, reports Bloomberg.

Ecuador

A US-backed crackdown on drug cartels along the Ecuador-Colombia border has sparked accusations that security forces bombed farms, burned homes and detained and abused villagers, reports AFP.

Brazil

On the campaign trail, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sought to shift blame for the collapse of Banco Master SA onto his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, escalating political tensions around the case, reports Bloomberg.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro called for “many, many prisons” in a speech praising the controversial security policies of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, reports AFP.

El Salvador

Jailed Salvadoran human rights lawyer Ruth López symbolizes the “decency” and “credible voice” that President Nayib Bukele’s government only managed to silence with imprisonment, her husband Louis Benavides told AFP in an interview.

Haiti

Nearly two years after its deployment, the international security mission in Haiti led by Kenya is beginning to draw down, as the country prepares for a new stage in its internationally supported crackdown on gangs, the U.S.-backed Gang Suppression Force, reports the Miami Herald.

Paraguay

Low taxes and right wing politics are contributing to a surprising investor “moment” for Paraguay, reports Bloomberg.

Critter Corner