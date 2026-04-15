Russia will continue helping Cuba with crucial supplies of oil, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today, two weeks after Moscow sent a tanker with ​around 700,000 barrels of crude to the Caribbean island. Lavrov, on a visit to China, said Russia will provide humanitarian aid to ‌Cuba, ⁠its long-standing ally, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration told Congress that Cuba has contributed up to 5,000 fighters for Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also providing “diplomatic and political support for Moscow,” according to Axios.

More Cuba

Cuba could beat the U.S.’s crippling energy blockade for ever with just an $8 billion investment in renewable energy, according to analysis by the Common Wealth think tank’s Transition Security Project. “For less than $20bn, Cuba could become the first country in the Caribbean to have a grid powered entirely by renewables,” reports the Guardian summarizing the report.

In the midst of a bleak context, many people in Cuba are self-medicating prescription drugs – and some to herbal remedies and even hard drugs. “There are few official statistics – the Cuban government has long been keen to emphasise its people’s “resilience” – but the Guardian spoke to healthcare professionals the length and breadth of the island, who reported that most families include at least one member turning to the black market to buy antidepressants, mood stabilisers or stimulants.”

One month after the Cuban authorities announced the imminent release of 51 detainees and following the recent announcement of a pardon for 2,010 people, Amnesty International warns that the measures remain marked by a lack of transparency and discretion, with no guarantee of full release or genuine respect for human rights.

Colombia

U.S. President Donald Trump has frequently accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of inaction regarding illicit drugs (to put it elegantly). But, actually Colombian authorities are seizing more cocaine than ever. In 2025 alone, authorities confiscated a historic 985 tonnes of cocaine. “We can say it proudly: We are the government that has seized the most cocaine in the history of the world,” said Petro at a cabinet meeting in January. (Al Jazeera)

Regional Relations

The US military has killed four more people in its fourth deadly attack on vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean over the past four days. (Al Jazeera)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a harder line against her U.S. counterpart in the wake of mounting deaths of Mexican citizens in custody of immigration officials and the U.S. blockade of Cuba. She said yesterday that she requested investigations into the deaths of the 15 migrants, and instructed Mexican consulates to visit detention centers daily, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuela

Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez called on the United States to lift sanctions that have crippled the economy, after the US Treasury Department announced it would issue new licenses to allow transactions with certain Venezuelan banks and individuals, yesterday. (Al Jazeera)

“Mathematically, Venezuela can’t replace the oil from the Strait of Hormuz in any way. In the best case scenarios, they can perhaps increase production by a couple hundred thousand of barrels per day, which won’t make up for the millions of barrels of global demand being unmet due to the crisis in the Middle East. However, the policy at least makes more logical sense in the big global picture than Trump reducing sanctions on US antagonists,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report.

The U.S. named veteran diplomat John M. Barrett as chargé d’affaires in Venezuela, part of a rapid normalization of ties that has been ongoing since January’s ouster of Nicolás Maduro, reports Bloomberg.

Peru

Peruvian authorities are still tallying votes from Sunday’s presidential election, but it now appears that conservative Keiko Fujimori will face off against a leftist candidate, Roberto Sánchez, who served on Pedro Castillo’s cabinet, in June. With 90% of the ballots counted, official results this morning showed Fujimori leading with 16.98% of the votes, while Sánchez had earned 12.04%. Trailing narrowly in third place was Rafael López Aliaga, the ultraconservative former mayor of Peru’s capital, Lima, with 11.90%, reports the Associated Press.

Argentina

Argentina’s inflation rate is accelerating — a trend Bloomberg blames on the Iran war — consumer prices rose 3.4% in March and expected inflation for full-year 2026 rose to 29.1% in March from 22.4% in January.

Regional

Fifty years after their land was destroyed by the construction of the Itaipu dam on the Paraguay-Brazil border, members of the Avá-Guarani Indigenous community are still fighting for justice. “For Indigenous communities, the dam’s construction under the two countries’ military governments marked the start of a deep rupture with their territory,” reports the Guardian.

Frances Robles has reported for the New York Times on the deterioration of democracy in Nicaragua, the assassination of the Haitian president in 2021, the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa and the fallout from the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s leader earlier this year. In an interview, she shared her experiences from her years covering Latin America.

El Salvador

The story of Sugey Amaya, a Salvadoran who helps people released from jail, casts light on the quotidian challenges in the country’s four-year draconian crackdown on organized crime, reports the New York Times.

Guatemala