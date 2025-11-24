The United States Trump administration formally designated the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization today — ramping up pressure against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who the U.S. says is leading the group that allegedly traffics illicit drugs into the U.S.

Experts dispute this characterization of the group, which is more of a loose network of corrupt military officials in Venezuela, and with limited impact on the U.S. drug market, instead the move widely understood to be aimed at pressuring Maduro. (Reuters, Washington Post)

The U.S. is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, Reuters reported on Saturday. Two of the four U.S. officials quoted anonymously in the piece said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters the options under consideration included attempting to overthrow Maduro.

The Washington Post reported a planned leaflet drop over Caracas, reminding people of the $50 million bounty on Nicolás Maduro’s head in a psychological operation designed to further pressure him and timed to coincide with his 63rd birthday, yesterday. “Dropping leaflets ahead of a potential military operation is a standard psychological warfare tactic designed to demoralize and intimidate the enemy,” according to the Washington Post.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots on Friday “to exercise caution” when flying over Venezuelan airspace “due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity” in or around the country, reports the Washington Post.

On Sunday a FOX News correspondent reported that foreign diplomatic staff in Venezuela had evacuated the country ahead of a US military operation that would remove Maduro from power. This turned out to be fake according to Pirate Wire Services.

In fact, all these stories are part of “a series of intentional leaks, planted news stories (one of which turned out to be false), and public statements by US politicians in DC have been clearly coordinated around Monday’s formal designation of the Venezuelan government as a foreign terror organization,” writes Joshua Collins in Pirate Wire Services. “Is all the noise a sign of an imminent military operation? Or are all the leaks and announcements merely psy-ops designed to pressure Maduro? Or are they a sign of division within the Trump administration?”

U.S. warships positioned near the Venezuelan coast in locations far from Caribbean drug-smuggling routes suggest “that the buildup is focused more on a pressure campaign against Venezuela than on the counternarcotics operation the Trump administration says it’s waging,” according to the New York Times.

For weeks, the US has used the so-called “war on drugs” to justify its escalating military presence in the region — the Guardian reviews how, over the last three months the U.S. has carried out strikes killing 83 people, in what the UN and rights groups have called extrajudicial executions.

More Venezuela

“Trump and his top White House aides pushed for lethal strikes on Western Hemisphere drug traffickers almost as soon as they took office in January, and in the past 10 months have repeatedly steamrolled or sidestepped government lawyers who questioned whether the provocative policy was legal,” reports the Washington Post based interviews with nearly two dozen current and former officials.

“Ultimately, Trump’s actions in and around Venezuela are best understood as a new phase in the “war on terror” – an ongoing tragedy that has already had deadly consequences for millions – though now with even fewer guardrails. The bottom line: Venezuela is not just some chess piece in an abstract game of geopolitics, and we are doing a disservice to humanity if we let war hawks in government and media spin it this way,” writes Daniel Mendiola in the Guardian.

Hardship in Venezuela is such that there is a level of support for a violent end to Nicolás Maduro’s regime, as long as it is swift, writes Phil Gunsen in Foreign Affairs. But Maduro’s fall would likely alter the balance of power that keeps nonstate armed groups, including Colombian guerrillas and criminal gangs, in check.

“As Juan González, a former top adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden’s on Latin America, has noted, conditions in Venezuela are ripe for protracted low-intensity warfare. This could make Venezuela look more like Colombia or Mexico, rife with selective assassinations, bombings, and occasional street battles, yet lacking the kind of stable elected government that exists in Bogotá or Mexico City,” writes Gunsen. But “…if the Trump administration declined to contribute significant U.S. ground forces to Venezuela, an incoming opposition government would be reliant on the same generals it now accuses of running drug cartels to survive.” (Foreign Affairs)

Trump has accused some Democrats of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” after a group of lawmakers posted a video on X urging members of the military and intelligence community to disobey any orders they perceive to be illegal. (Washington Post)

Bolsonaro in Preventive Custody

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into preventive custody on Saturday, days before he is set to begin a 27-year prison sentence in relation to planning a coup.

Brazil’s Supreme Court alleged he was planning a possible escape from house arrest — he’s been detained since August in a separate case involving a ban on using social media — possibly to a foreign embassy.

The court said it had learned that Bolsonaro’s electronic ankle monitor was breached at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, reports the Washington Post.

Bolsonaro denied a plan to flee, and said he took a soldering iron to his electronic ankle monitor after having a substance-induced “psychotic attack” that caused him to hallucinate that the device was bugged, reports the Guardian.

Amid growing speculation that Bolsonaro would be imprisoned in the coming days, supporters had been planning to hold a “vigil” on Saturday night outside the luxury condominium where their leader has been living under house arrest.

In his ruling ordering Bolsonaro’s arrest on Saturday morning, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said it was possible the vigil could be used as a diversion to help the former president escape to a foreign embassy, reports the Guardian.

A day before the ankle monitor episode, his lawyers had asked the court to let Bolsonaro serve his sentence at home because of health problems, which he attributes to complications from a stabbing attack in 2018, notes the New York Times.

COP 30

Nearly 200 countries at the COP 30 agreed to step up efforts to adapt to global warming and warned about the risks of inaction, but rejected proposals to directly address the fossil fuels warming the planet, reports the Washington Post. The deal “represents a win for the oil, gas and coal industries and underscores the extent to which the global political environment has shifted since the same group struck the Paris agreement a decade ago.”

The talks were hauled back from the brink of collapse in an all-night session into Saturday morning, after a bitter standoff between a coalition of more than 80 developed and developing countries, and a group led by Saudi Arabia and its allies plus Russia, reports the Guardian.

Nonetheless, “in a fractious era of nationalism, war and distrust, the talks did not collapse as was feared. Multilateralism held – just,” according to the Guardian’s analysis. “We knew this Cop would take place in stormy political waters,” said Simon Stiell, the UN’s climate chief, after a long and occasionally angry final plenary at the climate summit. “Denial, division and geopolitics has dealt international cooperation some heavy blows this year.”

Indeed, “Belém opened up new avenues of discussion on how to reduce dependency on petrochemicals, and it increased the scope of participation by Indigenous groups and scientists. It made strides towards stronger policies on a just transition to a clean energy future, and crowbarred the wallets of wealthy nations a little further open. A debate is now raging as to whether Cop30 was a success, a failure or a fudge. But any judgment needs to take into account the geopolitical minefield in which these talks took place,” writes Jonathan Watts in the Guardian.

Mexico

“For years Mexico waited expectantly for the arrival of “nearshoring”—investments to replace manufacturing capacity in global supply chains relocating away from China. Now that the term has fallen out of fashion the shift seems to be beginning to materialise,” writes The Mexico Political Economist.

Colombia

Noticias Caracol published a story based on secret computer files seized from a leader of the FARC dissident group known as the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), apparently showing ties between the dissident leader and Colombian military officials. The details of the leak evince “deep ties between a FARC faction and state officials” and could bring the new U.S. narcoterrorism war to Colombia, writes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report.

Colombian armed groups are battling for territory vital to illegal economies — and are increasingly recruiting children, through bribes and coercion. Documented cases of child recruitment into armed groups rose from a few dozen in 2021 to more than 600 in 2024, according to figures from a government watchdog, the true figure is likely far higher, reports the Guardian.

Chile

Leading Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast proposed in an interview that under his administration, deported immigrant parents of Chilean-born children would be forced to choose between bringing their child with them during deportation or “(handing) over the care of their child to the (Chilean) State.” (Americas Migration Brief)

Ecuador

The Noboa administration’s securitization of migration “may exacerbate the exclusion of a population that already lives in precarious conditions, without full access to education, formal employment, or health services. This marginalization not only violates rights but also weakens social cohesion and deprives the country of the talent and productivity of thousands of newcomers,” explains MPI. (Via Americas Migration Brief)

Argentina

Javier Milei’s austerity policies have brought Argentina’s inflation down to its lowest levels in seven years, “but the fallout is the destruction of purchasing power and productive paralysis: a deadly combination of recession, depressed wages, and the transfer of resources from labor to financial income,” writes Mercedes D’Alessandro in Phenomenal World.

“For the President and his supporters, though, this is nothing less than a shining example of monetary discipline, as the costs of inflation have been covered by cuts to wages and pensions. The state has attained a surplus not by producing more, but simply by no longer fulfilling its obligations, shifting the deficit problem onto households. Their pain is now a measure of economic progress, a step on the road to redemption,” writes D’Alessandro in Phenomenal World.

Paraguay

Paraguay has banned all use of the term “gender” in schoolbooks. Education campaigners have reacted with dismay to the ruling, describing it as regressive, anti-science, and likely to disadvantage Paraguayan children, reports Laurence Blair in the Paraguay Post.

Haiti

Two Texas men planned to recruit homeless people to partake in an armed coup of the Haitian island of Gonave, murder all the men, and turn the women and children into their sex slaves, according to an indictment, reports the New York Times.

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