U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed Cuba’s people directly in a video speech released today that blamed their “unimaginable hardships” on their communist leadership. This is the first time Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has addressed the Cuban population directly as secretary of state, notes Axios.

“The real reason you don’t have electricity, fuel, or food is because those who control your country have plundered billions of dollars, but nothing has been used to help the people,” Rubio says in the speech.

“We in the U.S. are offering to help you not only alleviate the current crisis, but also to build a better future,” Rubio said, offering $100 million in aid. (Reuters)

In his speech, Rubio accused Gaesa, the military-backed conglomerate estimated to control some 40 percent of the Cuban economy, of enriching the elites at the expense of ordinary citizens, reports AFP. (See also this New York Times deep-dive on Gaesa from this weekend, and this report from Connectas and El Toque)

Rubio spoke on the anniversary of the Cuban independence from Spain in 1902, which is not celebrated in Cuba currently, but is marked as the country’s “independence day” by the Cuban diaspora.

Later today, the US Justice Department is expected to announce criminal charges against Raúl Castro, former president and Cuba’s most powerful politician alive.

Pentagon Watchdog to Investigate Operation Southern Spear

The U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general — the Pentagon’s internal watchdog — will evaluate whether U.S. Southern Command followed the department’s processes for targeting enemy combatants during its ongoing campaign against alleged drug smugglers at sea in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific — which has killed nearly 200 people since last September. (New York Times)

Specifically the investigation looks at whether military commanders stuck to the standard six-step process the US military is required to follow before approving and carrying out lethal strikes, reports the Guardian. Human rights groups, watchdogs and international bodies, including a panel of human rights experts with the United Nations, have said the strikes amount to extrajudicial executions and are a violation to US and international law.

The Pentagon inspector general’s office said in a statement that the review was “self-initiated” and that it would not provide a timeline for when it would be completed, reports the Associated Press.

Ecuador

At least 51 people — including children — are alleged to have been forcibly disappeared by security forces in Ecuador since President Daniel Noboa’s declaration of an “internal armed conflict” in early 2024, which sharply expanded the military’s role in domestic security. As troops have flooded Ecuador’s streets, reports of human rights abuses have increased, reports the Guardian. Allegations of torture carried out under the state’s emergency powers have also emerged, including in operations directly supported by the United States.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s government announced plans to release 300 people from jail this week. National Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez did not explicitly say that those set for release are political prisoners, but human rights defenders have classified the detentions of some of the detainees he mentioned as politically motivated, reports the Associated Press.

The Venezuelan government’s handover to the U.S. of Alex Saab, a close ally of Nicolás Maduro, is the most obvious example of the dismantling of Maduro’s power structure that has been underway for months, according to El País. “One of the problems Delcy Rodríguez faces, precisely, is how to pull down part of the structure her former boss built without wounding internal sensitivities, which are currently raw.”

The five-star JW Marriott hotel in Caracas “has become the nerve centre of Washington’s efforts to steer a country some now call a US protectorate,” reports the Guardian.

Bolivia

A month long wave of anti-government protests in Bolivia, with escalating violence in recent days, has effectively isolated La Paz, triggered shortages of basic food items and disrupted transportation. A broad coalition of labor unions and Indigenous groups, some of whom had backed President Rodrigo Paz in last year’s election, are now demanding his resignation, reports the New York Times.

The unrest presents the biggest challenge yet for Paz, a business-friendly centrist who came to power six months ago, reports the Associated Press. Paz insists that he inherited a “bankrupt state,” but his opponents reproach him for his sluggish response to the worst crisis in 40 years — marked by fuel shortages and an inflation rate that hovered near 20% last year.

Jamaica

Footage of Jamaican police fatally shooting a woman and dragging away her body at a protest against a previous police shooting are causing shockwaves in Jamaica, where authorities have launched an investigation into Sunday’s episode, reports the Guardian.

Argentina

A consortium of dredging companies backed by KKR & Co. complained to the White House of unfair conditions in bidding for a pivotal contract in Argentina, calling on the US for “timely engagement,” reports Bloomberg.

Brazil

Brazil’s São Paulo state is carrying out a revolutionary project to phase out ultra-processed foods (UPFs) from hospital menus in favor of healthier alternatives, reports the Guardian.

Histories