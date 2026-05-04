Two high level allies of Mexico’s ruling Morena party — Sinaloa state governor Rubén Rocha Moya and Culiacán mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil — took leave from their posts Friday, after the United States charged them and eight other politicians and security officers with drug trafficking.

As serving governor and mayor, Rocha and Gámez Mendívil had enjoyed immunity from criminal prosecution. But in leaving their posts even temporarily, the officials lost their blanket protection from prosecution according to Arturo Zaldívar, a former Mexican supreme court justice who now advises President Claudia Sheinbaum, reports the Associated Press.

So far Sheinbaum has acted with restraint, rejecting a U.S. request to arrest Rocha, saying that Mexico’s attorney general would instead investigate the case.

The U.S. indictment “detonated a political bomb in Mexico, dominating the national conversation and largely splitting the country into two camps: those thrilled to see consequences for what they viewed as endemic corruption in Mexico and those repulsed by what they viewed as illegal intervention by the United States,” reports the New York Times.

Beyond concerns of U.S. meddling, for many the indictment puts into writing rumors and tacit knowledge regarding collusion between the Sinaloa cartel and those in the upper echelons of regional power, reports the New York Times. “The fact that top-ranking government officials, not just the governor, were indicted pointed toward a broader systemic problem, some Sinaloa residents said.”

Cuba - U.S. trade barbs, sanctions on International Workers’ Day

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez said new sanctions imposed on the island by U.S. President Donald Trump amounted to “collective punishment”, as an enormous 1 May procession outside the American embassy in Havana vowed to “defend the homeland.”

Thousands of people — more than half a million, according to the Cuban government — gathered on Friday morning amid extraordinary tensions with the Trump administration, reports the New York Times.

On Friday Trump said he would impose sanctions on people involved in broad sections of the Cuban economy, part of an ongoing pressure campaign against the island’s government since ousting Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, earlier this year.

Trump’s newest order targets people known to “operate in or have operated in the energy, defence and related materiel, metals and mining, financial services or security sector of the Cuban economy, or any other sector of the Cuban economy”, as well as Cuban officials judged to have engaged in “serious human rights abuses” or corruption, reports the Guardian.

Trump appeared to joke during remarks in Florida Friday that the U.S. would be “taking over” Cuba “almost immediately.” (Fox News)

“Cuba’s got problems,” he said. He then added, “We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job,” apparently referring to the war in Iran, reports the Miami Herald. “Amid laughs from the audience, he continued: “What we’ll do — on the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big — maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world. We’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore. And they’ll say, ‘Thank you very much. We give up.’””

More Cuba

The U.S. energy blockade has choked off tourism — a vital source of national income — to Cuba: In March there were just 35,561 visitors, of whom many would be emigrant Cubans visiting family. Last year in the same month there were about 170,000 to 180,000 “leisure” tourists, reports the Guardian.

Regional

Could Santa Marta climate talks mark ground zero in push to ditch fossil fuels, asks the Guardian. (See Friday’s post.)

People in Costa Rica and other Latin American, Asian and African countries are increasingly buying electric vehicles to avoid spiking fuel prices, reports the New York Times.

Venezuela

U.S. promises of economic prosperity and eventual democratization belie the real experience of the vast majority of Venezuelans since the U.S. intervention in January — the economic and social problems are intractable, reports the New York Times.

Brazil

A new frontier of criminality is emerging in the Brazilian Amazon, with global demand for critical minerals — used in many key products, like electric vehicles and fighter jets — setting off a rush of illicit mining in one of the planet’s most important ecosystems, reports the New York Times.

Brazil’s thriving punk culture is seen as response to frustrations at unemployment, urban violence, police brutality and deprivation, reports the Guardian.

A German museum will return a rare dinosaur skull to Brazil, following a long restitution campaign, reports the Guardian.

Colombia