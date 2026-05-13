Francisco “El Payin” Beltran, a midlevel Sinaloa Cartel operative, was killed in a Mexico City car explosion in March — CNN reported yesterday that the attack was a targeted assassination, facilitated by CIA operations officers. An explosive device had been hidden inside the vehicle, the State of Mexico’s Attorney General told CNN.

“The C.I.A. provided intelligence and planning support for a recent operation against a cartel operative inside Mexico, but was not on the ground when Mexican authorities killed the man, according to a former official and others briefed on the operation,” according to the New York Times.

“The Beltran operation was part of an expanded, and previously unreported, CIA campaign inside Mexico — spearheaded by the agency’s elite and secretive Ground Branch — to dismantle the entrenched cartel networks, those sources as well as two additional people familiar with the campaign told CNN.”

The revelations fuel controversy at a time that Mexico is on edge over U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take unilateral military action against criminal groups in the neighboring country. “Mexico is demanding that the Trump administration continue its war against the cartels through cooperation, not through direct incursions on the ground, which could be considered violations of national sovereignty,” reports to El País.

U.S. involvement in Mexico has been in the spolight following the deaths in a car accident, last month, of two CIA officers who had participated in the dismantling of a drug lab in Chihuahua.

In addition, “the fact the charges were leaked to reporters in the United States undermines García Harfuch’s position in Mexico,” according to Ioan Grillo. (CrashOut Media)

Regional Relations

A new military cooperation agreement between Russia and Nicaragua extends the Central American country a possible lifeline at a time when its ideological allies Cuba and Venezuela are under huge pressure from the United States. “For Moscow and embattled President Vladimir Putin, it signals continued geopolitical reach in the Western Hemisphere. For Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, it reinforces a broader authoritarian survival strategy built on external alliances,” writes Steven E. Hendrix in Americas Quarterly.

Officials close to Trump say the U.S. president “has grown increasingly frustrated with the Cuban government’s ability to maintain power despite months of sustained U.S. pressure and has been pressing his advisers about why his administration’s efforts to tip the regime into collapse have not yet succeeded,” reports NBC. “In response to Trump’s comments to aides, the Defense Department began updating plans for a possible military action against Cuba in the event he orders one,” according to those officials.

Cuba is asking for help and “we are going to talk,” said Trump yesterday, without providing any more information about U.S. plans regarding the island. “Cuba is not doing well. It’s a failed nation, and we’ll be talking about ‌Cuba at ⁠the right time,” Trump said. (Reuters)

China’s squid catching fleet has been fishing off of Argentina’s coast for years, prompting concerns about territorial encroachment and environmental devastation. Now the U.S., a close ally of the Milei administration, has discussed with Argentina concerns about overfishing and possible intelligence gathering, reports Reuters.

Migration

The Dominican Republic said it had agreed to take third-country deportees from the United States, the latest country in the region to use the move as a bargaining chip to curry favor with the Trump administration, reports the New York Times.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are neck and neck ahead of Brazil’s October election — though the latest Genial/Quaest poll gives the incumbent a slight edge: 42% to 41%. (Bloomberg)

Brazil’s government launched a new anti-crime program that allows for $2 billion in spending on public security — a move analysts say is aimed at beefing up Lula’s credentials in an e an area in which Lula has been a frequent target by political rivals, reports the Associated Press.

Also yesterday, Lula signed an executive order to eliminate federal taxes on foreign ‌purchases worth up to $50, reversing course on a highly unpopular levy, reports Reuters.

“More than 25 years after the existence of one of the Amazon’s most vulnerable nomadic hunter-gatherer communities was confirmed, the Brazilian government has begun demarcating the Pardo River Kawahiva Indigenous territory, giving greater protection to the uncontacted people,” reports the Guardian.

Pushed by the Middle East war, the global biofuel boom is gathering speed, writes Robert Muggah in Americas Quarterly. “But Brazil shows why biofuels should not be treated simply as clean-energy commodities … In markets where organized crime already penetrates logistics, finance, and fuel distribution, the energy transition can create new opportunities for illicit profit.”

Cuba

“Cuba is struggling with devastating nationwide blackouts as the United States’ effective oil blockade strangles fuel supplies. But this crisis may also be accelerating a China-backed clean energy revolution that’s been quietly unfolding in the Caribbean nation,” reports CNN.

Chile

“Chile’s Franco Parisi, the third-place finisher in last year’s presidential election, is proving to be a formidable political operative, strong-arming the government to accept his populist initiatives in exchange for supporting its economic agenda,” reports Bloomberg.

Colombia

"The International Committee of the Red Cross has documented an uptick in displacement, disappearances and explosive injuries in Colombia — in an annual report released this week, it found that 2025 saw the “worst humanitarian consequences” in the last decade, reports Al Jazeera.

Argentina

Hundreds of thousands of students, professors, administrators, and non-teaching staff from Argentina’s public universities, supported by unions and opposition parties, protested President Javier Milei’s austerity education budgeting, marching to Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada, reports EFE.

Bahamas

The Bahamas prime minister, Philip Davis, and his ruling Progressive Liberal party (PLP) were re-elected yesterday, making him the country’s first leader to serve a second consecutive term in nearly 30 years. (Guardian)

Peru

Peru’s public prosecutor’s office has accused leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sánchez of financial crimes, calling for him to be imprisoned for five years and four months, reports Al Jazeera.

Ecuador