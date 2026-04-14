U.S. immigration authorities arrested Alexandre Ramagem, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s spy-chief, who fled the country ahead of being sentenced to 16 years in prison after the country’s supreme court concluded he had turned the Brazilian intelligence agency into a clandestine counterintelligence unit to illegally monitor officials seen as opponents of Bolsonaro. (Guardian)

Ramagem entered the United States on a diplomatic passport, a privilege granted to Brazilian lawmakers. Brazil’s government had requested his extradition, though the detention is not related to that request, reports the Washington Post.

More Brazil

Chinese companies – from sectors as diverse as bubble tea, budget retail and cars – are expanding their presence in Brazil. Analysts say robust trade ties between China and Brazil could help pave the way for further investment, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chinese direct investment doubled to $4.2 billion in 2024 across 39 projects in Brazil, making it the world’s ​third-largest recipient of Chinese investment, reports Reuters.

Peru

Keiko Fujimori is leading in Peruvian presidential election count, as of this morning she has 16.9% with 75% of votes counted. That is far below the 50% threshold required to win outright, and she will likely head to a June runoff against ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga, a former mayor of Lima. (Onpe, Associated Press)

Regional Relations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday said his country would not impose 100% tariffs on imports from Ecuador, reversing an announcement made last week. Instead, Petro said Colombia would introduce subsidies and what ‌he described as “smart” tariffs, reports Reuters.

The US military said it killed two people in a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean yesterday, claiming the targets were involved in “narco-trafficking operations”. (Guardian)

Haiti

Haiti might finally be poised to dismantle the gangs that have blighted the country, aided by a strong prime minister and a new international security force with UN backing. But force alone will not suffice, authorities must be willing to negotiate with the gangs themselves, argue International Crisis Group experts Diego Da Rin and Renata Segura in the New York Times. “Haiti can’t drone strike its way to peace.”

Venezuela

“Venezuela has sold roughly 150 million barrels of crude oil since early January following the easing of U.S. sanctions and Nicolás Maduro’s capture, as Washington pushes American companies to expand operations and boost output in the South American country,” reports the Miami Herald.

“Venezuela’s transformation into a U.S. protectorate has been swift and dramatic,” but neither the U.S. nor Venezuelans have yet seen the full scope of economic opportunity promised by the Trump administration, writes Anatoly Kurmanaev in the New York Times.

The International Monetary Fund is distributing a survey to members asking about their relations with Venezuela, a key step for the institution to potentially resume engagement with the country for the first time in decades, reports Bloomberg

Argentina

Argentina is expected to reach a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the second review of its $20 billion program as early as this week, according to Bloomberg.

Regional

James Bosworth analyzes the new IMF outlook for the region: “The 2026 and 2027 economic forecasts for Latin America are ok, not great, in the reference scenario. But outside Brazil, there is significant downside risk for most countries if the conflict in the Middle East continues. Lower growth and higher inflation in the adverse or severe scenarios will drive greater political instability.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Critter Corner