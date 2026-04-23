Colombian President Gustavo Petro will meet with Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas tomorrow, for key talks on border security and trade. It will be their first meeting, months after the U.S. military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Colombia is lobbying to become a buyer of Venezuelan gas and last month sought an exemption from U.S. sanctions to invest in Venezuelan electricity projects and natural gas ventures, reports the Associated Press.

Guatemala

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo will pick the next attorney general from a list of six candidates by May 16. It is already an advantage that incumbent Consuelo Porras has been kept off the short-list, but “Arévalo will still need to navigate last-ditch legal maneuvers that appear designed to sabotage the selection process,” warns Juan Pappier in Americas Quarterly.

Regional Relations

“Faced with Donald Trump’s aggressive and erratic policies during his second term in the White House, his southern neighbors are increasingly looking more favorably toward China, the United States’ main strategic rival,” reports El País. “The Asian giant is the only major power gaining prestige among Latin Americans, according to a survey conducted by the German Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation, the magazine Nueva Sociedad, and the Diálogo y Paz group.”

A global coalition of 125 organizations is issuing an urgent public appeal to all states to immediately cease all forms of support, active or passive, for the United States’ campaign of extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, reports El País.

“Mercosur is set to discuss Venezuela’s possible return to the South American trade bloc as countries warm to Caracas following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro by US forces earlier this year,” reports Bloomberg.

The trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union that capped a quarter-century of talks offers some solace at a time when unilateral moves have dominated the geopolitical landscape, Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin told media outlets. (Associated Press)

“Even as U.S. President Donald Trump vows to usher in a “new dawn” for Cuba, possibly through military force, his administration is pursuing high-level diplomatic talks that seem to be producing some concrete results,” writes Lee Schlenker in Responsible Statecraft.

Regional

Latin America is in the early days of a historic demographic transformation, a rapid decline in birthrates that has accelerated beyond all forecasts, reports Americas Quarterly. “Latin America is home to especially pronounced versions of several other trends that are depressing birth rates around the world, from the high cost of living to the uncertainty of informal work, to worries about climate change and crime.”

More Borders

The ELN operating drug trade along the Colombia-Venezuela border is a major obstacle to Trump’s exhortations to both countries’ leaders to choke off illicit trade (and open Venezuelan natural resources to international investment), reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Venezuela has approved a new mining law to open the gold industry to international investors, but the legislation overlooks the symbiosis between illegal mining and the national government—and the dirty gold that results,” reports InSight Crime.

Many analysts see the intense border dispute between Colombia and Ecuador “as less about retaliation over a perceived lack of security efforts by Colombia and more about (President Daniel) Noboa deflecting from his failing “iron fist” policies,” writes Nicolás Zuluaga in Pirate Wire Services. Analysts believe Noboa “is trying to reframe Ecuador’s security challenges in external terms, pointing to actors beyond his borders even as he strengthens ties with Washington, including his recent alignment with President Trump’s “Shield of the Americas” initiative.”

Ecuador

“Noboa’s efforts to attack political opponents and undermine independent institutions have been a major topic of conversation around DC in recent weeks,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report. “It’s hard to cover because of so much else is going on and the fact that no single thing that Noboa does is a giant coup against democracy that serves as an easy hook. Instead, it’s a slow, steady drip of institutional weakening that is emptying the bucket.”

Medical workers and patients protested yesterday outside a hospital in Quito, expressing outrage at a health care system so overstretched that people undergoing surgery bring their own syringes and medication, report AFP.

Migration

“The New Humanitarian has spent much of the past 15 months reporting throughout Latin America, trying to piece together an answer to one pressing question: what happened to the 300,000 people who saw their dreams of a better life suddenly rebuffed when Trump returned to office?” (Guardian)

“The picture that emerged is of a situation very much still in flux: some people have returned home, others have run out of resources and have ending up stranded in various countries, while many are still searching for a place where they can find stability.” (Guardian)

Argentina

Peter Thiel is in Buenos Aires with his family — his schedule includes high-level political meetings, among them one with President Javier Milei. It will be one of the Argentine president’s first activities after returning from his official trip to Israel and the fourth meeting he has held with Thiel in two years, according to El País.

“In Argentina, some researchers believe it is no coincidence that Thiel has returned at the moment of Milei’s lowest approval ratings since taking office in December 2023, amid a difficult economic situation and corruption scandals plaguing his inner circle.” (El País)

Honduras

Honduran riot police fired tear gas on Monday at students protesting a proposed cut to the budget of the National Autonomous University of Honduras, reports the Tico Times.

“Just two and a half months after taking office, on the heels of a disputed election marred by allegations of fraud, congressional allies of Trump-backed President Nasry “Tito” Asfura have already removed a wave of officials from the former ruling party Libre,” reports El Faro.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines