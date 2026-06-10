The president of Colombia’s legislative Commission of Investigation and ​Accusation, Gloria Arizabaleta, has proposed provisionally suspending President ‌Gustavo Petro from his duties until the June 21 runoff election.

Her proposal is tied to a probe into Petro’s alleged political meddling. The current president has been accused of involvement in the presidential campaign of the ruling Pacto Histórico party candidate, Iván Cepeda, reports Reuters.

Under Colombia’s Constitution and electoral laws, public officials, including the president, are prohibited from using their office or public resources to influence elections or support political parties or candidates, notes UPI.

Government officials and legal experts say the motion is beyond the commission’s powers, that only the Senate can suspend a president, reports El País.

There is some confusion over the proposal — with rumors that it might be aimed at favoring the ruling party — because Arizabaleta’s party forms part of the ruling coalition, and her husband, Roy Barreras, has backed Cepeda, notes La Silla Vacía.

Some analysts say the decision could permit Petro to continue engaging in political activity during the days leading up to the presidential runoff, precisely the period covered by the suspension order issued by the investigating lawmaker, reports UPI.

More Colombia

Colombian far-right presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella urged prosecutors to investigate whether armed groups coerced citizens in remote municipalities into voting during the May 31 election, reports the Associated Press.

Cepeda told Reuters he will recognize the ​results of a runoff vote this month even if they do not favor him, but said he would call on ‌supporters to peacefully protest if their rights are not upheld.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, the longtime leader of the Colombian criminal group the Urabeños, also known as the Clan del Golfo, was just sentenced to 30 years in prison by Colombia’s government. The trafficker, also known as “Otoniel,” will serve that time at home after he completes the 45-year sentence he’s currently serving in the United States, reports InSight Crime.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ​widened his lead over opposition Senator Flávio ‌Bolsonaro in the run-up to this year’s presidential race, in the latest Quaest poll, which puts the incumbent ahead 44% to 38%, after reports linked his challenger to a corruption-tainted banker. (Reuters)

Migration

Brazilian police have intercepted 108 Cuban nationals in a single day as they were being smuggled into the country. Officials said that the incident was part of a growing trend of undocumented immigration leaving the Caribbean island for Brazil, reports Al Jazeera.

“Trump’s immigration crackdown is largely targeting people from the countries most vulnerable to displacement from climate-driven disasters,” according to the Guardian. “Of the 39 countries from which the Trump administration has fully or partly restricted entry to the US, 22 are ranked within the most vulnerable quarter of nations in the world to climate impacts.”

“Neither US nor international law recognizes environmental hazards, such as climate-related displacement, as a valid cause to claim asylum or gain entry through other migration pathways, despite the mounting toll of disasters caused by an overheating planet,” notes the Guardian in a separate article.

Regional

Trump threw nascent trade talks with Mexico and Canada into disarray, saying he wasn’t sure he wanted to renew the USMC pact that has shaped the North American economy. He went on to repeat claims that the United States had no need for Canada or Mexico, the country’s two top trading partners, reports the New York Times.

Peru

It will take Peruvian electoral authorities a month to review the 1,555 tallies that have been challenged after the presidential runoff on Sunday. The result will be decided by about 25,000 votes between the leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, amid citizen weariness and allegations of fraud on the streets and social media, reports El País.

ONPE’s official tally currently has Sánchez ahead by under 6,000 votes.

With most of the domestic ballots already counted, conservative Keiko Fujimori narrowed ​leftist Roberto Sanchez’s lead overnight with an influx of votes from outside the country, notes Reuters.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s military bombed and opened fire on illegally controlled mines in the Las Claritas mining region in southern Bolívar state, forcing miners to flee. Venezuelan news outlet Tal Cual reported that special forces are carrying out operations to evict workers from unlicensed operations in the area as the government moves to reopen the sector to foreign investment, reports Bloomberg.

Venezuela’s government authorized the release of another 54 political prisoners, all military personnel. According to data provided by Foro Penal, most of them were part of the so‑called Operation White Armband, an alleged military conspiracy denounced by Venezuelan intelligence agencies four years ago. (El País)

Five months after US special forces toppled Nicolás Maduro, “his heavily curated cult of personality is collapsing, as the deposed president is being airbrushed out of Venezuelan history by former allies who seem desperate to move on,” reports the Guardian.

Politico has a deep dive on the business interests that sought to push the Trump administration towards a softer stance on Maduro: The FBI is probing Harry Sargeant III’s efforts and Politico reports there is interest within the administration to see some accountability.

Mexico

An electric vehicle startup backed by the Mexican government unveiled its first prototype. President Claudia Sheinbaum has promoted the project as a flagship initiative combining domestic manufacturing and the green transition with a push to highlight Mexico’s industrial ambitions, reports Bloomberg.

Chile

Chile’s Kast administration backed away from a campaign promise to erase the budget deficit after encountering strong resistance — last week riot police clashed with students and teachers who demonstrated over the spending cuts in the capital Santiago. (AFP)

“Far-right lawmakers in Chile have proposed the creation of a “museum of truth” to tell its own version of the years preceding Gen Augusto Pinochet’s bloody dictatorship – and emphasise the plight of what it calls the victims of Salvador Allende’s socialist government,” reports the Guardian.

Haiti

Boats arriving from Haiti’s seaports will soon be required to operate under enhanced security measures or risk being denied entry into the United States. As Haiti’s armed gangs have expanded and become more powerful, concerns about the security of the country’s seaports have grown, reports the Miami Herald.

Argentina

Hundreds and thousands of Argentine fans mourned the death of Indio Solari, a rock star that inspired cross-generation loyalty, particularly among the working class, but was little known outside the country. Sociologist Pablo Alabarces said “Solari’s career exposed the limits of cultural globalisation. While contemporary genres such as trap and reggaeton circulated easily across Latin America, rock music remained shaped by distinct national histories and political experiences. ‘Making rock music under the PRI’s “perfect dictatorship” in Mexico is not the same as doing so under Videla’s terror regime in Buenos Aires,’ he said.” (Guardian)

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