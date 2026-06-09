The Peruvian election is very very close. Currently Roberto Sánchez is slightly ahead, but the margin is so small that it could easily shift with votes tallied from abroad, or challenges to the count. Peruvian voters abroad favor Fujimori and those vote are still coming in.

Absenteeism was markedly high in Sunday’s vote: 25%, the highest rate of absenteeism for a second round in two decades (except for during the Covid 19 pandemic). (El País)

Whoever wins, the margin will be so slim that it will actually be a statistical tie, notes James Bosworth. “No matter which candidate takes office, the most likely result of this tied election is that Peru remains a divided country for many elections and even more presidents to come.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Cuba

Volker Turk, the high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations, criticized U.S. sanctions against Cuba, noting reports of heightened death rates. “Children are dying because doctors lack access to essential medical supplies and medicines. This is unacceptable.” Such “severe sanctions”, he added, run contrary to the “basic principles of international human rights law.” He called for them to be “lifted immediately.” (Al Jazeera)

A ship laden with 1,700 tons of food and other aid collected in Mexico and Belize has docked in Cuba. Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the aid was sent by government officials in both countries, as well as supporters and Cubans living abroad. (Associated Press)

Brazil

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s sometimes bombastic stance towards Brazil has placed him at the center of debate ahead of the country’s tightly fought presidential elections in October,” reports AFP. It is expected that he will openly endorse a candidate, as he has in other elections in the region, but Lula’s personal efforts with Trump might also have an impact.

Western companies are pouring money into Brazil’s rare-earth industry, hoping to loosen China’s grip on the minerals used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced weapons, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Regional Relations

Brazil plans to announce its first-ever sovereign bond issuance in China, denominated in yuan, later this month, according to Reuters. “The planned issuance of so-called Panda bonds follows Brazil’s first euro-denominated bond sale since 2014, which raised €5 billion in April, adding momentum to a ⁠strategy unveiled earlier this year to expand the Latin American country’s presence in international debt markets, including through issuances in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.”

Argentina’s Milei administration awarded a 25-year contract to upgrade a key trade artery to a venture with a history of ties to China — the decision, which went against a bid favored by U.S. interests, underscored the complicated balancing act the U.S. allied government is attempting: “While Milei has cozied up to Trump and even lured US investment to Argentina’s booming shale oil patch, he’s also conceded that the country’s economy simply couldn’t thrive without Chinese trade,” notes Bloomberg.

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul yesterday, for talks aimed at deepening cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, and mining, reports the Associated Press.

Colombia

Ruling party presidential candidate “Iván Cepeda begins his second week heading into the presidential runoff with no money and time running out,” reports El País. “His campaign team, deployed across several regions of the country for the final push, is convinced that the race will be decided in two cities: Bogotá and Barranquilla. … He needs at least 2.5 million additional votes to overtake his opponent Abelardo de la Espriella and cross the threshold into the Casa de Nariño presidential residence.”

Speaking to CBS News, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said defended his record on the cultivation of coca, and characterized Donald Trump’s endorsement of a political opponent in the presidential elections an act of interference and accused Washington of abandoning anti-drug mission cooperation for ideological reasons. Petro warned that if the right comes to power, Colombia will see a wave of political violence.

Petro has found himself at the center of a fresh international scandal after tweeting “Heil Hitler” on Sunday. He made the remark in response to an op-ed in favor of right-wing presidential hopeful Abelardo de la Espriella, reports the Miami Herald. The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations has demanded Petro apologize before he chairs the organization’s Security Council meeting tomorrow.

Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Haiti next week to assess first hand the impact of the country’s ongoing gang violence and the international community’s response, reports the Miami Herald.

“To fix Haiti, look to Colombia—not because its peace is perfect, but because it knows the futility of trying to punish a country back into order,” write Alexandra Farsari and Christopher Sabatini in Foreign Policy. “Haiti needs a transitional justice strategy to fill the void left by a dysfunctional judiciary and weakened state. This should consist of interim investigative panels, truth-telling forums, community reparations, anti-corruption capacity, and specialized judicial units capable of rebuilding trust while reaching the networks behind armed rule. Colombia’s peace process offers an example, albeit an imperfect one of reform for Haiti.”

Nicaragua

The United States has placed travel bans on more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members as part of a broader campaign to punish the current government for human rights abuses, reports the Associated Press.

Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Paz blamed “narcoterrorists” for weeks of anti-government protests and warned their “days are numbered” — language that echoes the U.S. Trump administration’s justifications for interventions in the region. On Sunday, the legislature passed a new law paving the way for Paz to declare a state of emergency which would authorize military deployment to repress the movement and clear road blockades, reports AFP.

Climate

Tropical Storm Boris made landfall in Mexico early today, as the first of two tropical storms threatening land in the region this week - New York Times

A wave of record-breaking undersea warmth has traversed the depths of the Pacific over the past two months and is now arriving along Peru’s shores, where people have flocked to the beach in what is supposed to be a cool season. “The wave is associated with a developing El Niño, which according to latest modeling could become the strongest one on record,” reports the Washington Post.

Migration

A U.S. federal judge on Friday lifted a freeze on the immigration applications of more than a million Haitians, Cubans, and Venezuelans in a ruling that struck down cornerstones of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, reports the Miami Herald.

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