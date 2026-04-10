Peruvians head to the polls on Sunday. The presidential election reflects an ongoing cycle of political instability that has featured nine presidents in the past decade — the latest changeover happened less than two months ago, when Congress appointed José María Balcázar of the leftist Free Peru party to lead the country on an interim basis until an elected president is sworn in on July 28. (AS/COA)

A record 35 presidential candidates are competing, along with contenders for the bicameral congress, on a ballot sheet measuring nearly fifty centimeters, the longest in the country’s history, reports the Guardian.

Keiko Fujimori, a three-time presidential candidate and the daughter of the late president Alberto Fujimori, holds a narrow lead in opinion polls. She is closely followed by the comedian Carlos Álvarez and two former mayors of Lima, the ultra-conservative Rafael López Aliaga and the media mogul Ricardo Belmont. However, none of the candidates is polling above 15%, making a runoff on 7 June almost certain. (Reuters, see AS/COA for more on the candidates)

Fujimori has consistently reached the runoff in previous elections, only to be defeated by narrow margins.

Crime tops voter concerns, in the midst of record homicide and extortion rates, but political corruption is a close second.

This is the first time since 1992 voters will elect lawmakers for the new bicameral congress, part of a 2024 reform. The bicameral legislature was previously dismantled by Alberto Fujimori, who dissolved both Peru’s Congress and its Supreme Court after facing opposition to his policies, notes Al Jazeera.

Voting is mandatory for Peruvians from the ages of 18 to 70. More than 27 million people are registered, and of those, about 1.2 million are expected to cast ballots from abroad, mainly in the United States and Argentina. (Associated Press)

More Peru

Ahead of the election, “Washington is mounting its most assertive push in years to shore up influence in the major copper producer that has become a key strategic partner for China,” reports Reuters.

“For the United States, Peru’s institutional deterioration is perhaps the main barrier to achieving key strategic priorities: countering China’s influence, combating transnational crime, and securing critical mineral supply chains,” according to the Atlantic Council.

Regional

Electoral campaigns across the region, including Peru’s “are already marked not only by security concerns and political volatility but also by Trump’s heightened assertiveness,” according to CNN. Trump’s focus on total alignment “has forced presidential hopefuls to recalibrate their campaigns to avoid antagonizing the White House while pondering how to connect with voters, who themselves are exhausted after decades of drastic political swings.”

Brazil

The ​Brazilian government is set to ‌announce a Brazil-U.S. action against organized crime today. (Reuters)

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s son Flávio has emerged as a top presidential contender ahead of this year’s elections, and has sought to position himself as as the more moderate member of the family. “However, the platform is similar to that of his father: a mixture of far-right positions on social issues and crime with centre-right views on the economy and a fervent belief that Bolsonaro senior was unjustly convicted,” reports the Financial Times.

Brazil’s inflation accelerated much more than expected in March, in part due to the Iran war’s energy shock. (Bloomberg)

Regional Relations

The government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has increased its tariffs on Colombia to 100 percent, effective May 1. It is the latest salvo in an ongoing cross-border dispute between the right-wing Noboa and his left-wing counterpart in Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who have been feuding for months. (Al Jazeera)

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel insisted that he’s not “stepping down” in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in Havana yesterday. “In Cuba, the people who are in leadership positions are not elected by the U.S. government, and they don’t have a mandate from the U.S. government. We have a free sovereign state, a free state. We have self-determination and independence, and we are not subjected to the designs of the United States,” Díaz-Canel said.

In response to Díaz-Canel’s comments Thursday, a White House official said that the Trump administration is talking to Cuba, whose leaders want to make a deal and should make a deal, which Trump believes “would be very easily made.” (NBC)

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez has accused the United States of “extorting” Latin American countries by putting pressure on them to cancel decades-old deals with Havana for the supply of doctors, reports AFP.

Venezuela

The Venezuelan National Assembly approved a new law meant to modernize the country’s decrepit mining industry and lure private companies to excavate Venezuela’s untapped riches of gold and critical minerals, reports the New York Times.

Panama

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino sought to ‌calm tensions with China, striking a conciliatory tone a day after his foreign minister called out the Asian superpower for an increase in inspections of Panama-flagged vessels as a tit-for-tat response to China’s CK Hutchison losing its port concessions ​in the Central American country - Reuters

Mexico

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego is mounting a Trump-tinted challenge to Sheinbaum’s political dominance, even as he settled years of disputes with the government by agreeing to pay $1.8 billion in back taxes. With Morena’s rise having decimated Mexico’s other parties, Salinas is filling the political vacuum, according to Bloomberg.

Honduras