Peruvians will pick their next president on Sunday, in a hotly contested runoff election between conservative Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sánchez. The first round in April was fraught, with delays necessitating a second day of votes in parts of Lima, and challenges to Sánchez’s position in the runoff.

“Sunday’s results are expected to be tight, and the final outcome may not be known for days,” notes the Associated Press. Electoral authorities took more than a month to officially call the April 12 first round.

Fujimori has been a finalist in the last four presidential races, campaigning on a platform to bring order to the country — though her last name evokes a time of oppression for many Peruvians in relation to her father, the late Alberto Fujimori.

Sánchez, an ally of ousted and jailed former President Pedro Castillo is campaigning on promises combat entrenched social inequalities.

“In many ways, Sunday’s ballot is a rematch of the chaotic political cycle that began five years ago, when Castillo won against three-time presidential runner-up Fujimori. This time, it’s his protege who will face off against the establishment politician in a referendum on wealth and poverty,” according to Bloomberg.

Voting is mandatory, but the absentee rate in the first round was relatively high. Of the more than 27 million eligible voters, 7.16 million did not cast a ballot. More than 11.7 percent of voters cast a blank ballot, and another 5 percent cast a spoiled ballot. (Al Jazeera)

The latest Ipsos poll put the two candidates in a virtual tie: Sánchez with 43.8% compared to Fujimori’s 43.2%. (Reuters)

Polls indicate that rising violence by gangs is the main concern for voters. “Many will leave their homes to vote fearful of becoming crime victims again during their trip to the polls,” reports the Associated Press.

“Over the past four years, Peru has lost its reputation as a relatively safe country. The expansion of transnational criminal groups, including Tren de Aragua and Ecuadorian gangs, as well as the rise of illegal gold mining in the Peruvian Amazon, has contributed to higher levels of criminal activity and political violence,” according to Tiziano Breda at ACLED. Since 2024, “ACLED has recorded more than 400 protests against growing extortion and insecurity, many of them led by the public transport sector. While Sánchez has proposed purging the police and strengthening the authorities’ investigative capacity, Fujimori and other right-wing candidates have emphasized the need to involve the military in public security.”

More Peruvian Elections

While Peru has been remarkably unstable politically, it has maintained steady economic growth. Sunday’s vote “may well mark the moment that the balance between political crisis and economic growth finally breaks,” writes Christopher Sabatini for Chatham House.

Regional

Two U.S. senators say that, according to classified briefings they’ve received, the U.S. military doesn’t require a boat to have drugs or weapons on board to be targeted in a deadly strike in the ongoing campaign against alleged drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, which has killed about 200 people since last September. “It’s a stunning revelation that, if true, raises huge new questions about the administration’s already controversial campaign and could undermine the White House’s public rationale for the deadly strikes,” reports Foreign Policy.

Colombia

Colombia’s leftist presidential candidate Iván Cepeda said today he would seek consensus for national reforms if he were ​to be elected the runoff election later this month, backing away from the ‌possibility of a so-called constituent assembly to create a new constitution as he attempts to appeal to centrist voters, reports Reuters.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has a combative relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, has criticised Trump’s meddling in the campaign. “Their (US) allies in Colombia come from the narco-paramilitary regime; they are genocidal and drug traffickers,” he told AFP in an interview at the presidential palace.

Regional Relations

The European Union and Mexico signed a long-stalled free trade agreement as they seek to decrease their dependence on the United States, reports Deutsche Welle.

Venezuela

The International Monetary Fund selected Alvaro Piris Chavarri as its new mission chief for Venezuela, a step toward rebuilding the lender’s relationship with the country after years of estrangement, according to Bloomberg. The new appointment also comes less than a month after Venezuela announced plans to move fast on a comprehensive debt restructuring, aimed at reworking its $170 billion pile of debt.

Political repression in Venezuela has eased, at least temporarily, since Nicolás Maduro’s ouster. The interim government has largely tolerated opposition protests and gatherings – despite the fact that no democratic transition has taken place and there is still no date for new elections, reports the Guardian.

Chile

Chilean President José Antonio Kast “is attempting to relaunch his presidency after just three months, as the global energy shock and stumbles on his flagship security pledge dashed his shortlived honeymoon,” reports the Financial Times.

Cuba

U.S. sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Cuba’s government are having impact: three international hotel chains and a bank that processes Visa and Mastercard transactions withdrew business to avoid violating new U.S. regulations that come into play today. “The increasing exodus of businesses from Cuba will lead to increased unemployment and fewer financial resources for Cuba’s government, aggravating an increasingly untenable economic crisis,” reports the New York Times.

The United States has announced fresh economic sanctions on Cuba’s president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family, reports AFP.

Among those sanctioned yesterday are Alejandro Castro Espín, the son of Raúl Castro, and his grandson, Raúl Alejandro Castro Calis. “Castro Espín, who had been rumored to have been promoted from colonel to general, was the key Cuban negotiator with the Obama administration to establish diplomatic relations, and his designation signals the administration might see him this time as an obstacle in the ongoing talks with Cuba,” reports the Miami Herald.

Jamaica

Authorities in Jamaica charged a police officer with murder after he was accused of shooting Latoya “Buju” Bulgin in May, an incident that sparked protests after footage circulated on social media showing an officer firing at her vehicle during a demonstration over police violence. (Guardian)

Bolivia

Washington is pledging emergency aid to Bolivia and warning against attempts to topple President Rodrigo Paz as his government faces mounting protests and worsening shortages, reports AFP.

Argentina