Peru’s presidential runoff is set for a drawn-out count process, after yesterday’s vote ended in a race too close to call — echoing the complications after the first round of voting in April. (Reuters)

With over 92% of the vote counted this morning, the nation’s electoral authority, ONPE, showed conservative politician Keiko Fujimori leading with 8.731 million votes, or 50.1%, while leftist Roberto Sánchez had earned 8.674 million votes, or 49.8%. (Americas Quarterly)

A binding result is not expected until next month, after electoral judges have adjudicated the result and legal challenges have been settled, reports the Financial Times.

“Once again, as in the two previous presidential elections, Peruvians will face demands for vote recounts, allegations of irregularities (and fraud), and, above all, the absence of a political pact that upholds the basic democratic principle of majority rule: the candidate with one more vote than the other wins. This will undoubtedly fuel a new political cycle marked by distrust, parliamentary obstructionism, and, even worse, attempts to remove the president from office,” according to Americas Quarterly.

A quick count earlier on Sunday night by pollster Ipsos, from a sample of ballots, projected Sánchez winning with 50.3 per cent of the vote to Fujimori’s 49.7 per cent.

The new president will be inaugurated on July 28, and will be the country’s ninth in a decade, reflecting long-term political instability. The eventual winner will face a divided Congress. Fujimori’s Popular Force party won the most seats in both houses during the first round of voting in April, but it lacks an outright majority in either chamber. Sánchez’s Together for Peru came second.

In the second round of campaigning, Sánchez sought to moderate fears of leftist upheaval, and promised to maintain fiscally responsible policies, protect private property and preserve the central bank’s autonomy. Fujimori, in turn, focused on security and tough-on-crime policies. She framed Sánchez as a communist and a would-be authoritarian who would torpedo private investment, reports the New York Times.

AI Companies in Argentina

Last week Argentine President Javier Milei touted proposed legislation that would extend limited liability protections to AI-operated companies. Specifically the bill would create “a new corporate category in Argentine law: the non-human corporation,” he explained in the Financial Times.

“We are open for business. In the spirit of the Dutch merchants who made Amsterdam the financial capital of the 17th century, we intend to offer the most attractive legal and fiscal environment for the AI companies that will define the 21st. Let Buenos Aires become for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail — the place where the legal imagination caught up with the technological moment, and the world was changed.”

Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari responds in the Financial Times today, also citing the dangers of the Dutch East Indies company — a company state.

“Countries that grant AIs legal personhood risk becoming something for which the historical record offers no analogy: not a company state, but an AI state — a country whose people could in effect be ruled by non-human corporations, against which it might be even more difficult to rebel. Milei hopes to turn Buenos Aires into a new Amsterdam. He risks turning it into a new Batavia instead.”

James Bosworth notes, in World Politics Review, that the bill might not pass, but if it does:

”Milei’s proposal could incentivize other actors to undermine regulatory initiatives, including Anthropic’s proposal to voluntarily slow AI diffusion. Once one jurisdiction offers AI agents a permissive legal home, other countries have reasons to undercut it, creating a race to the bottom in which the lack of regulation becomes a competitive advantage for AI companies but a risk for the rest of us.”

Noel Maurer delves even deeper into the example of limited liability corporations and why Milei’s actual proposal shouldn’t be compared to that historical example (h/t Latin America Risk Report).

“The shield of limited liability worked because the state built substitutes for the personal liability it removed. Milei’s proposal offers the shield first and vaguely gestures toward the substitutes later. It might get a bunch of firms to locate in Argentina. And maybe that will produce benefits for the country. But it could also allow for spectacular harms. It certainly increases the risk that non-aligned A.I.’s could drag us to disaster by allowing humans to give them direct control of human enterprises with little fear of the repercussions. “In the end Milei’s autonomous company law is a solution in search of a problem. So he invents a fake problem: nobody has yet put a business under the control of a computer. Only in so doing he creates a real problem: how do you deal with companies designed to act and learn without a human manager and capable of doing harm without a human signature?”

Colombia

Right-wing political outsider Abelardo de la Espriella has taken the lead in polls ahead of Colombia’s presidential runoff election on June 21. Analysts interpret his ascendancy as the latest example of a far-right wave in Latin America: While comparisons to El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele are most obvious — De la Espriella has promised to end Colombia’s decades-long armed conflict in just 90 days, building private “mega prisons” and “wiping out” criminals “like cockroaches and rats” — the outsider politician “appears to have taken notes from Donald Trump, Javier Milei, Daniel Noboa, and the Bolsonaro family, reports the Guardian.

Cuba

Cacerolazo protests have become commonplace in Cuba amid seemingly endless rolling blackouts, reports the Guardian. “Much gloom stems from the belief that negotiations between the US and Cuban governments are going nowhere.”

U.S. murder charges against Raúl Castro opened up the potential for a military abduction, like that carried out against Nicolás Maduro in January. “Despite the threat, Raúl Castro appeared at an event at Havana’s Karl Marx theatre on Friday, celebrating not only his 95th birthday but the anniversary of Cuba’s feared ministry of the interior. He was surrounded by almost all the most senior figures in Cuba’s military and state,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuela

Debt collection can be a literal circus act in Caracas, where “tactics reflect the imaginative ways Venezuelans find to resolve disputes in a country where rule of law has been gutted by corruption and one-party rule,” reports the New York Times.

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