Peru extended voting by a day in parts of Lima, after widespread logistical failures delayed the open of polling stations yesterday — in relation to missing election materials — and left 63,000 people unable to cast ballots. Police and prosecutors raided the headquarters of the National Office of Electoral Processes in an effort to find out who was to blame, reports Le Monde.

Voting is mandatory for Peruvians from the ages of 18 to 70. Failure to do so comes with a fine of up to $32, notes the Associated Press.

It is an extraordinary disruption that has some candidates raising questions about the conduct of the election, reports the New York Times. Officials said delivery failures prevented the installation of 211 polling tables at 15 locations in Lima, affecting about 63,300 voters. (Nationwide, there were more than 10,000 polling places, with 27 million registered voters.)

Conservative Keiko Fujimori held a slim lead in early voting returns: The official count from electoral authority ONPE showed in the early hours that ​former congresswoman Fujimori was leading with about 17% of the vote, followed by right‑wing former Lima mayor Rafael ​Lopez Aliaga on roughly 15% and center‑left candidate Jorge Nieto in third place with around ⁠13%. Just over 50% of votes had been counted, reports Reuters. No candidate is likely to obtain the 50% required to avoid a runoff on June 7.

It has been ten years since a Peruvian president finished a term in office. And “many here blame the political dysfunction on Keiko Fujimori, the polarizing daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, the kleptocratic strongman who was convicted of human rights abuses and corruption. Her hard-right Popular Force party has dominated Congress for the last decade,” reports the Washington Post.

Regional Relations

The U.S. military said yesterday that it blew up two boats accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing a total of five people and leaving one survivor. The attacks on Saturday bring the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the U.S. military to at least 168 since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in early September, reports the Associated Press.

Colombia will raise tariffs on Ecuador to 100% from 30%, Colombia’s ​trade ministry said on Friday, matching Ecuador’s measure from a ‌day earlier amid an escalating trade and diplomatic spat between the two countries. (Reuters)

The U.S. must invest in rebuilding Venezuela argue James Story and David Bellon in an Atlantic Council essay arguing for an equivalent to Plan Colombia: “Plan Colombia involved massive investments to professionalize, train, and equip the Colombian security forces. But the plan succeeded because it was fundamentally balanced across all instruments of national power: diplomatic, informational, military, and economic. The security component was indispensable, but it was never the whole picture.”

“Trump is “reaping the bitter fruit” of erroneously thinking that the capture of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, offered a blueprint for toppling the Iranian regime, according to John Feeley, one of the US state department’s most respected former Latin America experts.” — Guardian

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel blamed his country’s profound economic crisis on the United States in his first interview on American television, amid escalating tensions driven by the U.S. Trump administration’s crippling energy blockade of the island, reports the New York Times. (See Friday’s briefs.)

He also warned that an operation similar to the removal of Maduro from Venezuela in January would be costly and affect regional security. But should it happen, Díaz-Canel said, Cubans would defend themselves. (Associated Press)

“In Artemisa, Cuba’s rural heartland just south of Havana, many farmers survive on scarce meals, unable to afford essentials, while cuts to the state procurement system – under which the government buys farmers’ products – leave crops to rot in the fields. The crisis, worsened by post-Covid inflation and US sanctions, drives some towards illegal charcoal trading or migration, as families split to survive,” reports the Guardian.

Regional

U.S. pressure has pushed a growing number of Caribbean nations — Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and St Vincent and the Grenadines — to terminate longstanding medical programs with Cuba. Millions could lose basic healthcare, with Indigenous communities particularly exposed, writes Kenneth Mohammed in the Guardian.

The efficiencies produced by shock treatment economic liberalization are not enough to produce a meaningful leap forward in development for Latin American counties, explains Eduardo Levy Yeyati in Americas Quarterly. “If Latin America wants something broader than a resource core plus a large low-productivity service economy, it needs to actively build the conditions necessary for an alternative model.”

“Latin American assets have emerged as a haven for emerging-market investors trying to navigate an increasingly volatile global backdrop, buoyed by a roster of oil exporters and greater insulation from tensions in the Middle East,” reports Bloomberg.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s main opposition coalition — the Democratic Unitary Platform — said it is unified behind María Corina Machado as a candidate for the next presidential election. Venezuela remains in a legal limbo after a 90-day period of Maduro’s “forced absence” expired last week without a court ruling on an extension. Under the constitution, there can only be one more extension of 90 days. After that, the National Assembly must determine a permanent vacancy and call for elections within 30 days, reports Bloomberg.

James Bosworth looks at interim Venezuelan president Delcy Rodríguez’s chances for political survival in today’s Latin America Risk Report.

“Venezuela’s effort to attract foreign investors to develop its gold, iron and bauxite seams has enthusiastic backing from the Trump administration but faces big challenges, including armed groups with deep interests in the chaotic, largely illegal prospecting industry that has developed over the past 20 years,” reports Reuters.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s allies are posting footage of the octogenarian leader working out, ahead of a reelection bid in which he’ll face off against Flavio Bolsonaro, who is half his age. Lula followers, in turn, have contrasted the incumbent’s apparent physical robustness with the supposed fragility of his rightwing rival, who famously fainted during a 2016 TV debate, reports the Guardian.

Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro have remained ​statistically tied in a potential runoff in the October ‌general elections, according to the latest Datafolha poll. Flavio Bolsonaro would receive ​46% of the votes in a runoff, compared ⁠with 45% for Lula. Lula ​had 46% compared to 43% for Flavio Bolsonaro in early March. (Reuters)

Mexico

“Mexico’s heavy security investment for the World Cup is drawing criticism from families of the disappeared, who argue the focus on safety for teams and fans ignores their search for missing loved ones,” reports the New York Times.

Migration

Dozens of US and international human rights organizations are decrying the Trump administration’s plans to establish a migrant “camp” for fleeing Cubans at the Guantánamo Bay military base if the island nation’s crisis worsens under pressure from the US, according to a letter to members of Congress. (Guardian)

The U.S. government practice of confiscating asylum seekers'’ passports upon entering the the country is making it impossible for Venezuelans to return home, report the New York Times.

The Peruvian government has declared a 60-day state of emergency along the country’s border with Chile, aiming to “restore internal order through strict territorial control to combat organized crime, irregular migration, and illicit trafficking,” per RPP. (Via Americas Migration Brief.)

Haiti

“The conflict in Iran has caused oil prices in Haiti to surge, disrupting critical supply chains, doubling transportation costs and forcing millions of undernourished people to cut back on already scarce meals,” reports the Associated Press.

At least 30 people died in a crowd stampede at Citadelle Laferrière, a popular tourist destination in northern Haiti — officials expected the toll to rise. “The tragedy unfolded around the appearance at the site of a social media personality known as Dopefresh, who produces streetwear and reflects on urban Haitian culture for his large followings on platforms like TikTok,” reports the New York Times.

Initial reports said visitors were crammed against a single entrance and a scuffle broke out between those trying to leave and enter the site. There were also reports of rumours that police at the site used too much teargas to break up a fight near the citadel, which caused people to panic and triggered a crush, reports the Guardian.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei is facing his lowest approval ratings since taking office in 2023 as newly published evidence allegedly reveals a $5 millian financial agreement connected to his public endorsement last year of a controversial crypto project, reports the Guardian.

New reforms to Argentina’s glaciar protection law, championed by Milei and passed by Congress last week, erode what many say is an important tenet in Argentina: a minimum environmental standard that applies equally across the entire country. The changes will open up high-altitude areas to mining and risk water reserves already strained by the climate crisis, reports the Guardian.

A growing number of Argentines are falling behind on bankloans as shrinking purchasing power pushes household finances to the brink, reports Reuters.

Critter Corner