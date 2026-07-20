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Deborah Kay Kelly's avatar
Deborah Kay Kelly
10h

Regarding Brazil, the rather new film, Yanuni, is a very engaging and well-made depiction of work to protect the forest and people of the Amazon, through the story of Juma Xipaia and her family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80WKaCyAjUY

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