Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, famous Cuban dissident artist and musician, arrived in Miami on Saturday after being released from a five-year prison sentence on the condition that he leave his country.

He had been missing for more than a week after his prison sentence ended, human rights activists said he was a victim of a forced disappearance. His exile came after supporters filed a habeas corpus motion in a Cuban court demanding to know his whereabouts.

Otero Alcántara is the co-founder of the San Isidro Movement, a group of artists, journalists and academics that fought for civil liberties in Cuba. He is considered the highest-profile of more than 1,300 political prisoners in Cuba.

Otero Alcántara, designated a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 for insulting national symbols, contempt and disturbing the public order. He had been detained in July 2021 as he was heading to join unprecedented mass protests across the communist island.

Emerging from the airport in Miami, the 38-year-old was greeted by supporters who sang the Cuban national anthem as he held up his forefinger and thumb in the shape of the letter L to represent ‘”Libertad” - meaning freedom, a recognized anti-government symbol.

“I believe the dictatorship has to end, and the Castro dynasty has to end, as well,” Otero Alcántara later told journalists. “Because as long as there is a Castro in power, there will be corruption.”

(Guardian, New York Times, New York Times, Associated Press, BBC)

More Cuba

Temperatures are sweltering in Cuba, and “tempers on the street have begun to break. For many, the nationwide collapses mesh seamlessly with already withering local blackouts. Where once salsa filled the streets, now the drumming of pots and pans has become the country’s soundtrack, cacerolazos that represent the shared misery of no sleep, ruined food and fading hopes of reprieve,” writes Ruaridh Nicoll in the Guardian.

Cuba’s medical missions have been central to the country’s soft-power and its economic survival. “The irony is, the only way the regime in Havana can earn the currency it needs to stay alive is to expose its doctors to the capitalist world from which it otherwise tries to insulate its citizens. Yet unlike other Cuban exports such as coffee and tobacco, doctors have minds of their own,” writes Sara Esther Maslin in the Economist.

The State Department is publishing a report today accusing Cuba of fomenting left-wing extremism in the United States and building a sophisticated espionage and influence network focused on penetrating and undermining U.S. interests, according to the Miami Herald.

Brazil

The Guardian goes on the ground with Brazilian forces fighting to eradicate illegal mining that has destroyed protected areas of Indigenous land in the Amazon, attempting to follow through on President Luiz Inácio Lula’s pledge to reverse years of mayhem under the previous Bolsonaro administration.

Gambling is a public health crisis in Brazil — demand for treatment related to gambling addiction in the public health system has risen 140 percent in five years, since the country legalized online gambling. As the industry uses the World Cup to tighten its grip on Brazil’s beloved national sport, Caetano Veloso is leading some of Brazil’s biggest artists in calling for stricter regulation of gambling platforms and tighter limits on their advertising, reports the Washington Post.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack on PIX, the Brazil’s beloved instant-payment system that Washington cited as a key justification for its decision to impose a 25% tariff on many Brazilian goods, has provoked outrage in the country, reports the Wall Street Journal. “Created by Brazilian central-bank technicians in late 2020 to cut costs and boost competition in the country’s banking sector, PIX has been hailed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund as a model for financial inclusion in one of the world’s most unequal societies.”

“If the tariffs were meant to tip the electoral scales toward a more pliant government, the evidence so far suggests they may in fact be validating Lula’s argument that Washington is leaning on trade policy to interfere in Brazil’s domestic politics,” writes Andre Pagliarini in Responsible Statecraft.

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected a request from lawyers of former President Jair Bolsonaro for him to be visited under house arrest by Argentine President Javier Milei. (Associated Press)

Venezuela

The official death toll from the twin earthquakes that tore through Venezuela’s Caribbean coast last month has surpassed 5,000, reports Al Jazeera.

But the Venezuelan government has neither the capacity nor the will to produce an accurate death toll, writes Rafael Osío Cabrices in Time Magazine. “For we live with a haunting question: How many Venezuelans would have survived if they were rescued in time? If only Venezuela had a government capable of responding and was not saddled with a zombie state that lurches forward only to shield a corrupt regime led by an illegitimate president.”

The stories we’re seeing now in Venezuela, particularly post-earthquake, point to a framework that could be understood as bad governance debt, writes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report, in reference to a concept in the tech world called “technical debt” or “coding debt” or “design debt,” in which a company pays later in terms of time or money for taking shortcuts, often in their early stages as they are just building out their systems.

In response to certain optimism that the Venezuelan earthquakes could kickstart positive transitions, David Smilde reviews academic literature and found that “neither economic recovery nor democratic transition are necessarily boosted by disaster. Earthquakes can create new political and economic openings. But what these openings lead to depends less on the disaster itself than on the institutions, actors, resources, and political strategies that shape the response. June 24 earthquakes reconfigured Venezuela’s opportunity structure. What is important now is how these opportunities are addressed.” (Venezuela and the United States)

Regional Relations

The European Union is giving several Eastern Caribbean countries — Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia — two years to end their lucrative citizenship-by-investment programs or lose visa-free travel to the bloc. Several E.U. member states offer residence-by-investment programs that can lead to citizenship, notes the Washington Post. “Investment migration is a well-established global practice, not a Caribbean peculiarity,” Didacus Jules, director general of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Guyana

A massive search-and-rescue operation is under way after a ferry sank ⁠off the coast of Guyana ⁠late on Saturday, in what has been described by officials as one of the country’s worst maritime disasters. (Guardian)

Peru

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Andes region of Peru, killing at least six people, authorities said yesterday. More than 30 people were injured and 300 have been displaced, reports the Guardian. (See also New York Times.)

Flora

Thousands of low-income households in Mexico City are benefiting from a simple system that captures and filters rainfall from the city’s roofs, reports the Guardian.

World Cup