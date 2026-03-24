Today marks the fiftieth anniversary of Argentina’s last military coup, in 1976. The dictatorship that followed carried out systematic state repression, leaving more than 30,000 people dead or disappeared and giving rise to a new vocabulary of horror: the “disappeared,” and the families denied even the possibility of closure.



It is an open wound that persists to this day, reports the Associated Press. Remains of dictatorship victims, held in clandestine concentration camps are still being identified Argentinian Team of Forensic Anthropology (EAAF), reports the Guardian.

Since Argentina’s return to democracy in 1983, the country carried out landmark trials against human rights violators and established a tacit democratic consensus: that such horrors must never again be permitted. Over time, an activist demand for “Memory, Truth and Justice” became the country’s official narrative, and the country has “established itself as a global benchmark in transitional justice,” according to a group of UN Human Rights experts. (Buenos Aires Herald)

Since the trials against human rights violators resumed in 2006, over 1,200 people have been convicted and 250 acquitted, underscoring that prosecutions are evidence-based and countering claims of indiscriminate punishment, writes Luciana Bertoia in Cohete a la Luna. Today, hundreds of accusd remain detained—most under house arrest—while a dozen ongoing trials continue to expand accountability for dictatorship-era crimes.

The Milei administration has attacked these policies since coming into office, through funding cuts and discourse. Last week, those human rights experts expressed “serious concern” over “regressive measures in Argentina that risk undermining four decades of exemplary progress in memorialization, truth and justice.” (New York Times)

Milei has marked each coup anniversary as president with a controversial video questioning the scope of state repression and human rights activists. Today he maintained his own March 24 tradition, releasing a 75-minute video at 9 am via the official Casa Rosada social media accounts. In it, the La Libertad Avanza administration calls for “complete memory” of the junta’s time in power and the years leading up to it, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

In truth, Argentina’s consensus over the dictatorship was always fractured, but Milei’s “government has taken denialism further than any predecessor, turning it into state policy” and casting it as part of the far-right culture wars, I write in the Guardian. “Milei now shouts to stadium crowds what was once whispered behind closed doors, framing these fights as a backlash against activist excess – the same playbook used against feminism and other progressive movements.”

It’s important to recognize that “this current backlash feeds not only on denial of the past but also on resentment towards a narrative of memory that many experienced as ideology instead of shared history,” I write in an essay for the Buenos Aires Herald. “That resentment is real, and worth understanding. It does not justify historical revision.”

“And yet the persistence of the ritual suggests something more complicated. Even when it is questioned, the language of memory continues to structure how Argentina argues with itself about the past. Disputed or not, it remains the lens through which the country confronts its history.” (Buenos Aires Herald)

Beyond the debate over the narrative, there are indicators that the core of Argentina’s democratic consensus remains strong: 70 percent of Argentinians have a negative opinion of the dictatorship, according to a new poll by the University of Buenos Aires and CELS. And the idea that those crimes must remain punishable – and remembered – still commands broad support.

More Argentina

Tali Goldman delves into the precursor to the dictatorship’s violence — the Triple A parapolice force that attacked leftist revolutionaries under the democratic government of Isabel Perón, and the historical context of a fractured Peronism gestated during the movement’s long proscription in Argentina. (Gatopardo)

Carolina Varsky writes about how the reopening of dictatorship trials in Argentina enabled a convergence between human rights and feminist movements that made previously invisible forms of gender-based violence legible, integrating them into legal frameworks and expanding the scope of justice. This alliance was mutually reinforcing: human rights activism—historically driven by women—opened political space and institutional pathways, while feminism contributed analytical tools that transformed how repression was understood. (Cohete a la Luna)

The disappeared are the most lasting wound of the dictatorship, but the economic reforms created a sharp rise in poverty, which has remained “a structural feature of Argentine society ever since,” reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been designated a “priority target” by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as federal prosecutors in New York probe his alleged ties to drug traffickers, reports the Associated Press.

Petro is under criminal investigation by at least two U.S. federal prosecutors’ offices, reports the New York Times. “The inquiries have been exploring, among other things, Mr. Petro’s possible meetings with drug traffickers and whether his presidential campaign solicited donations from traffickers.”

A Colombian military aircraft transporting 128 troops and crew members crashed shortly after taking off from southern Colombia yesterday, killing 66 people and injuring dozens of others, reports the New York Times.

Brazil

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who is seen as the potential political heir of 80-year-old President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, resigned last week in order to compete for São Paulo’s governor’s seat. He will likely be up against current Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas, an ally of Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he will run for reelection in the state. (Associated Press)

Regional Relations

Lula said he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about a possible exploration partnership between their nations’ state-run oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico, reports Bloomberg.

Honduras pledged to work with U.S. security agencies to fight drug trafficking, following a meeting between Kristi Noem, Washington’s special envoy for a security alliance in Latin America, and Honduran President Nasry Asfura, reports AFP.

Cuba

“The Cuban government is prepared to discuss offering “lump sum” compensation to Americans and American firms that saw property nationalized after the 1959 revolution, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Drop Site News in an interview.”

Regional

Latin American governments are launching a sweeping realignment of energy and fiscal policies, warning that the surge in oil prices from the Iran war threatens regional stability, reports Bloomberg.

Haiti

Chad intends to deploy 800 police officers and gendarmes to Haiti this year to participate in an international force ​to help Haiti’s police fight powerful armed gangs, reports Reuters.

Haitian authorities have asked U.S. officials to take custody of a central figure in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Joseph Félix Badio, but he remains in Haiti, where he has neither been charged by the U.S. Justice Department nor interviewed by federal agents, reports the Miami Herald.

Mexico

The Guardian charts a controversial online trend: “young people in Mexico are taking to TikTok to imagine themselves as agents from the country’s 1970s secret police, the DFS – a force which was infamous for torturing, murdering or disappearing thousands during the country’s “dirty war”.”

Critter Corner